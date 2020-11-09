DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   Laxmii Twitter Review: अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म लक्ष्मी को मिले मिक्स रिव्यूस, जानें यूजर्स ने दिए क्या-क्या रिएक्शन्स

Laxmii Twitter Review: अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म लक्ष्मी को मिले मिक्स रिव्यूस, जानें यूजर्स ने दिए क्या-क्या रिएक्शन्स

अक्षय कुमार और कियारा आडवाणी की फिल्म लक्ष्मी रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार पर सोमवार शाम 7बजे रिलीज हुई। लक्ष्मी तमिल फिल्म कंचना का हिंदी रीमेक है और इसे राघव लॉरेंस ने डायरेक्ट किया है। फिल्म को देखने के बाद यूजर्स ट्विटर पर अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं। ट्विटर पर फिल्म को मिक्स रिस्पॉन्स मिले हैं। कुछ ने फिल्म को सुपरहिट बताया तो कुछ को फिल्म कुछ खास पसंद नहीं आई।

हालांकि अक्षय की एक्टिंग की काफी तारीफ हो रही है। कुछ यूजर्स ने तो इसे अक्षय की अब तक की बेस्ट परफॉर्मेंस बताई है। तो आपको बताते हैं यूजर्स ने दिए क्या-क्या रिएक्शन्स-

 

 

फिल्म को शबीना खान और तुषार कपूर प्रोड्यूस कर रहे हैं। फिल्म में शरद केलकर, आर्यन प्रीत, मनु ऋषि चड्ढा, बाबू एंटनी भी हैं। बता दें कि रिलीज से पहले फिल्म काफी विवाद में रही है। फिल्म के नाम को लेकर काफी विवाद हुआ था। पहले फिल्म का नाम लक्ष्मी बम था जिसे विरोध के बाद लक्ष्मी किया गया।

हाल ही में अक्षय कुमार ने ट्रांसजेंडर समुदाय के प्रति नजरिया बदलने की अपील की थी। उन्होंने कहा था, 'नजर से बचने के लिए तो बहुत टीके लगा लिए, नजरिया बदलने वाला टीका लगाने की अब हमारी बारी है। आइए जेंडर स्टीरियोटाइप को खत्म करें और लाल बिंदी लगाकर तीसरे जेंडर के लिए अपना सपोर्ट बढाएं। यह लाल बिंदी समान प्यार और सम्मान की प्रतीक है।'

कई सेलेब्स ने अक्षय के इस अपील को सपोर्ट किया और उन्होंने लाल बिंदी के साथ फोटो शेयर कर ट्रांसजेंडर समुदाय का सपोर्ट किया। बता दें कि पहले लक्ष्मी मई में रिलीज होने वाली थी, लेकिन कोरोना और लॉकडाउन के कारण लक्ष्मी बम की रिलीज डेट टालनी पड़ी थी।

 

