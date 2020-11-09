Laxmii Twitter Review: अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म लक्ष्मी को मिले मिक्स रिव्यूस, जानें यूजर्स ने दिए क्या-क्या रिएक्शन्स

अक्षय कुमार और कियारा आडवाणी की फिल्म लक्ष्मी रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार पर सोमवार शाम 7बजे रिलीज हुई। लक्ष्मी तमिल फिल्म कंचना का हिंदी रीमेक है और इसे राघव लॉरेंस ने डायरेक्ट किया है। फिल्म को देखने के बाद यूजर्स ट्विटर पर अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं। ट्विटर पर फिल्म को मिक्स रिस्पॉन्स मिले हैं। कुछ ने फिल्म को सुपरहिट बताया तो कुछ को फिल्म कुछ खास पसंद नहीं आई।
हालांकि अक्षय की एक्टिंग की काफी तारीफ हो रही है। कुछ यूजर्स ने तो इसे अक्षय की अब तक की बेस्ट परफॉर्मेंस बताई है। तो आपको बताते हैं यूजर्स ने दिए क्या-क्या रिएक्शन्स-
#OneWordReview #Laxmii Film Entertaining! Horror Comedy + Outstanding Music .. @akshaykumar One Of The Best Performance .. @advani_kiara Fantastic Act .. @offl_Lawrence Direction Very Good ..
Cinematography:Outstanding🤩#LaxmiiReview !
Rating : ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5. pic.twitter.com/JoV3eDWn3N
— Kiran Kumar Gongidi (@KiranGongidi) November 9, 2020
What a lame movie #Laxmii is. Had to stop it midway only. Unbearable. A disaster writtenn all over it. #LaxmiiReview 👎#Laxmmi pic.twitter.com/XrcXBjtixE
— Sanjay Sarvaiya (@Protein_boy) November 9, 2020
#LaxmiiReview #Laxmii
Movie is good but compare to original (kanchana)
BGM is not up to mark
Also they include forced comedy
Except Akshay Kumar and sharad Kelkar
Other characters acting is not good
Rating : 3.5/5 pic.twitter.com/2QNP8yJMQZ
— Michael Myers. (@MichaelMyersh) November 9, 2020
#LaxmiiReview @akshaykumar in last 10 min and @SharadK7 in a monologue are the only shining moment of the whole film
Horror is below average while the most critical aspect of the film [ Comedy] is missing completely.Wise decision of gng to OTT, would have halted Akshay dream run
— Shubham (@Shubham26383793) November 9, 2020
Couldn’t stand 10 mins of #Laxmii. #LaxmiiReview
— Avantika / Jill Of All Trades (@stunningmoon) November 9, 2020
#Laxmii an amazing movie, 2nd half is too good esp when @akshaykumar turns into a transgender.
PS: This video scene reminded me of Ashutosh Rana in Sangharsh.
Thank You @offl_Lawrence for beautiful direction.#LaxmiiReview pic.twitter.com/2s08K00WYq
— SleepyOwl (@Nav_tweets) November 9, 2020
Climax of #Laxmii is superb 🔥
Superb performance by @akshaykumar sir 🙏 but dailogue was not good its just okay.
There are some good scene also 💥
And the best scene of last 25 mins full Emotional @SharadK7 doing best.
My Rating - 3.5/5 🌟🌟🌟#LaxmiiReview
— 𝐏𝐇𝐄𝐍𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐀𝐋 ༆ (@AdityaS_Indian) November 9, 2020
Full mass entertainer With A Great Message #Laxmi #LaxmiiReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐ @akshaykumar Sir Performance is 🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥 & @SharadK7 Performance Excellent pic.twitter.com/niyV3GyfWX
— Sáyâñtä ∆× Akki ♥️ RDJ (@sayantadas786) November 9, 2020
#LaxmiiReview #Laxmi
Waste Of Time @advani_kiara @akshaykumar @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/l9JARcxNyx
— P͓̽U͓̽N͓̽E͓̽E͓̽T͓̽ A͓̽G͓̽R͓̽A͓̽H͓̽A͓̽R͓̽I͓̽ 🇮🇳 (@Agrahari_Puneet) November 9, 2020
It's a very disappointed.. There is no connection between music and screenplay.. Worst music nd Slow screenplay..Kanchana is better than laxmi @offl_Lawrence @akshaykumar#LaxmiiReview
— Supa V Balaji (@balajimarees04) November 9, 2020
#Laxmii is no where close to its original.
There is hardly any humour or thrill in the film. One of the weakest films & perfomance of @akshaykumar. Thankfully it's an OTT release. Or else Distributors would be crying. #LaxmiiReview- ⭐(1/5) - Waste of Time. @advani_kiara pic.twitter.com/dfYFWCwtGD
— Abhishek Parihar (@AbhiHQ) November 9, 2020
#LaxmiiReview
Great performance.Good direction and BGM.Average editing and dialogues.
Doesn't disappoint 😍
Could have been Akshay sir's highest grossing movie.@akshaykumar @advani_kiara
— B.T💫||| HBD DK🦁 (@Akkians_BT) November 9, 2020
Laxmii ⭐⭐⭐@akshaykumar tries, bt doesnt fit. @advani_kiara has nothing to do. Comedy scenes fall flat. Ayesha Mishra & Ashwini Kalsekar still better . Horror scenes, background music waste. Cinematography is gud. #Laxmii #LaxmiiReview #MovieReview #LaxmmiBomb #kanchana pic.twitter.com/dHUWSHaaXr
— Abhinav Srivastava (@ABHINAVsr) November 9, 2020
फिल्म को शबीना खान और तुषार कपूर प्रोड्यूस कर रहे हैं। फिल्म में शरद केलकर, आर्यन प्रीत, मनु ऋषि चड्ढा, बाबू एंटनी भी हैं। बता दें कि रिलीज से पहले फिल्म काफी विवाद में रही है। फिल्म के नाम को लेकर काफी विवाद हुआ था। पहले फिल्म का नाम लक्ष्मी बम था जिसे विरोध के बाद लक्ष्मी किया गया।
हाल ही में अक्षय कुमार ने ट्रांसजेंडर समुदाय के प्रति नजरिया बदलने की अपील की थी। उन्होंने कहा था, 'नजर से बचने के लिए तो बहुत टीके लगा लिए, नजरिया बदलने वाला टीका लगाने की अब हमारी बारी है। आइए जेंडर स्टीरियोटाइप को खत्म करें और लाल बिंदी लगाकर तीसरे जेंडर के लिए अपना सपोर्ट बढाएं। यह लाल बिंदी समान प्यार और सम्मान की प्रतीक है।'
कई सेलेब्स ने अक्षय के इस अपील को सपोर्ट किया और उन्होंने लाल बिंदी के साथ फोटो शेयर कर ट्रांसजेंडर समुदाय का सपोर्ट किया। बता दें कि पहले लक्ष्मी मई में रिलीज होने वाली थी, लेकिन कोरोना और लॉकडाउन के कारण लक्ष्मी बम की रिलीज डेट टालनी पड़ी थी।