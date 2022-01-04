अल्लू अर्जुन से KRK ने वाट्सऐप पर मांगा 'पुष्पा' का लिंक, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने लगा दी क्लास
कथित क्रिटिक व अभिनेता केआरके (KRK) ट्विटर पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं। कमाल आर खान (Kamaal R Khan) अक्सर अपने ट्वीट्स के चलते चर्चा में आ जाते हैं और ट्रोल होने लगते हैं। ऐसे में एक बार फिर केआरके अपने एक ट्वीट को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं और ट्रोल हो रहे हैं। केआरके ने हाल ही में स्टाइलिश स्टार अल्लू अर्जुन (Allu Arjun) की फिल्म 'पुष्पा: द राइज' (Puhspa: The Rise) को लेकर दो ट्वीट किए। अपने दूसरे ट्वीट को लेकर केआरके खूब ट्रोल हो रहे हैं। एक ओर जहां अल्लू अर्जुन के फैन्स कमेंट करके ट्रोल कर रहे हैं तो वहीं केआरके के कुछ फैन्स उनका सपोर्ट भी कर रहे।
केआरके का पहला ट्वीट
दरअसल कुछ देर पहले केआरके ने एक ट्वीट किया। केआरके ने लिखा, ' साउथ की डब फिल्म पुष्पा ने हिंदी बेल्ट में 60 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक का कलेक्शन किया है, और ये एक ब्लॉकबस्टर है।' इसके बाद अल्लू अर्जुन को टैग करते हुए केआरके ने लिखा, 'अल्लू हिंदी में भी सुपरस्टार हो गए हैं। ये बॉलीवुड के कथित सुपरस्टार्स की बड़ी बेइज्जती है, जब उनकी फिल्में कुल 15-25 करोड़ रुपये की कमाई कर रही हैं।'
South Dub film #Pushpa has done Rs.60Cr+ business in Hindi belt and it is a Blockbuster! @alluarjun has become super star in Hindi also. It’s huge insult of so called Bollywood super stars, when their films are doing ₹15-25Cr lifetime business only.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 4, 2022
केआरके का दूसरा ट्वीट
इसके कुछ देर बाद ही केआरके ने एक और ट्वीट किया। अपने दूसरे ट्वीट में केआरके ने लिखा, 'डियर अल्लू अर्जुन क्या तुम अपनी टीम को कह सकते हो कि मुझे पुष्पा फिल्म का हिंदी लिंक वाट्सऐप कर दे। मैं इसे सच में देखना चाहता हूं और रिव्यू करना चाहता हूं।' अपने इस ट्वीट पर ही केआरके ट्रोल हो रहे हैं।
Dear @alluarjun can you ask your team to send me Hindi film link on my WhatsApp. I really want to watch and review it.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 4, 2022
ट्रोल हो रहे केआरके
दरअसल इस ट्वीट को लेकर केआरके इसलिए ट्रोल हो रहे हैं क्योंकि कुछ दिनों पहले ही पुष्पा के ट्रेलर रिव्यू के दौरान उन्होंने अल्लू अर्जुन के लिए काफी कुछ गलत अंदाज में कहा था, वहीं फिल्म को भी बकवास कह दिया था। ऐसे में अब वो इस फिल्म को देखकर रिव्यू करना चाह रहे हैं, जिसकी वजह से वो ट्रोल हो रहे हैं। अल्लू के फैन्स का कहना है कि फिल्म को देखने के लिए साउथ के कल्चर की नॉलेज के साथ ही उसके लिए इज्जत जरूरी है। वहीं एक ट्रोल ने लिखा- 'तुझ से न हो पाएगा रिव्यू, तो अपनी फिल्म बना और खुद रिव्यू कर।'
This man was speaking one day that all the South Indian actors got used to Pan India film after Bahubali And was saying that you show your South film to South people and leave us Bollywood watchers to Bollywood. Suddenly what happened today? He want to watch South film 😂😂🤣— ᴍᴀɴᴀꜱ ꜱᴇᴛʜ (@skseth07) January 4, 2022
Dude..if u want to review southern movie, u should have basic qualification to understand their culture and movie making process . first try to understand their culture first, then only u can do review.— ranjan1990 (@ranjanpanda1990) January 4, 2022
If you are excited to watch the movie and you didn't have the money please go to the temple at early on Mondays and sit beside the footsteps you will get enough money to buy the ticket so by which you can experience the real feel of the movie in theatre.— Srinivasrao Ganta (@SrinivasraoGan4) January 4, 2022
Abe 2 kaudi k Vikari Baskar🤧😂😂😂😂— Allu Arjun😚🇳🇵 (@Prashu77033437) January 4, 2022
Tu Rehne de Bhai— Pranjal 1.0 (@RealPranjal93) January 4, 2022
Tujhse na ho payega Review 😁😂
Tu khud film bana aur uska review kr
Rehne de bhai movie ke naam pe phir tatti pros dega 😅😅😅— Bunny (thoughts) (@Bantyku81074794) January 4, 2022
अल्लू अर्जुन को दिया चैलेंज
याद दिला दें कि पुष्पा के ट्रेलर रिव्यू के दौरान केआरके ने कहा था, 'यानी आपकी फिल्म है, आप कुछ भी दिखाएं। जरा आलू अर्जुन (अल्लू अर्जुन) को बोलिए कि मेरे सामने आएं और इस ही तरह मैं बांधता हूं और पिछवाड़े पर दो लगाता हूं। इसके बाद अगर चिल्ला चिल्ला कर उसने न कहा कि भाई माफ कर दो, छोड़ दो, तो मेरा नाम कमाल खान नहीं है। तो फिल्म में वही दिखाइए, जो रियल में हो सकता है।'