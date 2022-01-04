Tuesday, January 4, 2022
हमें फॉलो करें :
Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंई- पेपर Offerशहर चुनें साइन इन

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ मनोरंजनअल्लू अर्जुन से KRK ने वाट्सऐप पर मांगा 'पुष्पा' का लिंक, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने लगा दी क्लास

अल्लू अर्जुन से KRK ने वाट्सऐप पर मांगा 'पुष्पा' का लिंक, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने लगा दी क्लास

हिन्दुस्तान,मुंबईAvinash Singh
Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:48 PM
अल्लू अर्जुन से KRK ने वाट्सऐप पर मांगा 'पुष्पा' का लिंक, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने लगा दी क्लास

इस खबर को सुनें

कथित क्रिटिक व अभिनेता केआरके (KRK) ट्विटर पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं। कमाल आर खान (Kamaal R Khan) अक्सर अपने ट्वीट्स के चलते चर्चा में आ जाते हैं और ट्रोल होने लगते हैं। ऐसे में एक बार फिर केआरके अपने एक ट्वीट को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं और ट्रोल हो रहे हैं। केआरके ने हाल ही में स्टाइलिश स्टार अल्लू अर्जुन (Allu Arjun) की फिल्म 'पुष्पा: द राइज' (Puhspa: The Rise) को लेकर दो ट्वीट किए। अपने दूसरे ट्वीट को लेकर केआरके खूब ट्रोल हो रहे हैं। एक ओर जहां अल्लू अर्जुन के फैन्स कमेंट करके ट्रोल कर रहे हैं तो वहीं केआरके के कुछ फैन्स उनका सपोर्ट भी कर रहे।

केआरके का पहला ट्वीट
दरअसल कुछ देर पहले केआरके ने एक ट्वीट किया। केआरके ने लिखा, ' साउथ की डब फिल्म पुष्पा ने हिंदी बेल्ट में 60 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक का कलेक्शन किया है, और ये एक ब्लॉकबस्टर है।' इसके बाद अल्लू अर्जुन को टैग करते हुए केआरके ने लिखा, 'अल्लू हिंदी में भी सुपरस्टार हो गए हैं। ये बॉलीवुड के कथित सुपरस्टार्स की बड़ी बेइज्जती है, जब उनकी फिल्में कुल 15-25 करोड़ रुपये की कमाई कर रही हैं।'

केआरके का दूसरा ट्वीट
इसके कुछ देर बाद ही केआरके ने एक और ट्वीट किया। अपने दूसरे ट्वीट में केआरके ने लिखा, 'डियर अल्लू अर्जुन क्या तुम अपनी टीम को कह सकते हो कि मुझे पुष्पा फिल्म का हिंदी लिंक वाट्सऐप कर दे। मैं इसे सच में देखना चाहता हूं और रिव्यू करना चाहता हूं।' अपने इस ट्वीट पर ही केआरके ट्रोल हो रहे हैं।

ट्रोल हो रहे केआरके
दरअसल इस ट्वीट को लेकर केआरके इसलिए ट्रोल हो रहे हैं क्योंकि कुछ दिनों पहले ही पुष्पा के ट्रेलर रिव्यू के दौरान उन्होंने अल्लू अर्जुन के लिए काफी कुछ गलत अंदाज में कहा था, वहीं फिल्म को भी बकवास कह दिया था। ऐसे में अब वो इस फिल्म को देखकर रिव्यू करना चाह रहे हैं, जिसकी वजह से वो ट्रोल हो रहे हैं। अल्लू के फैन्स का कहना है कि फिल्म को देखने के लिए साउथ के कल्चर की नॉलेज के साथ ही उसके लिए इज्जत जरूरी है। वहीं एक ट्रोल ने लिखा- 'तुझ से न हो पाएगा रिव्यू, तो अपनी फिल्म बना और खुद रिव्यू कर।'

अल्लू अर्जुन को दिया चैलेंज
याद दिला दें कि पुष्पा के ट्रेलर रिव्यू के दौरान केआरके ने कहा था, 'यानी आपकी फिल्म है, आप कुछ भी दिखाएं। जरा आलू अर्जुन (अल्लू अर्जुन) को बोलिए कि मेरे सामने आएं और इस ही तरह मैं बांधता हूं और पिछवाड़े पर दो लगाता हूं। इसके बाद अगर चिल्ला चिल्ला कर उसने न कहा कि भाई माफ कर दो, छोड़ दो, तो मेरा नाम कमाल खान नहीं है। तो फिल्म में वही दिखाइए, जो रियल में हो सकता है।' 

अगला लेख
अगला लेखVIDEO: कार्तिक आर्यन के घर के बाहर दो फीमेल फैन्स चीखने लगीं एक्टर का नाम और फिर रो पड़ीं...
KrkAllu ArjunEntertainment Newsअन्य..
सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर

संबंधित खबरें