यूरोपीय संसद में नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव पर भारत ने कहा, CAA हमारा अंदरूनी मामला
'पार्क सर्कस ग्राउंड और शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोग बांग्लादेशी मुसलमान'
गणतंत्र दिवस: LoC पर पाकिस्तानी सेना के साथ नहीं बांटी गई मिठाइयां
बजट से पहले अभिजीत बनर्जी बोले- देश की अर्थव्यवस्था को लेकर मिल रहे हैं अच्छे संकेत
50 पेंस का ब्रेक्जिट स्मारक सिक्का जारी, 31 जनवरी को यूरोपीय संघ से अलग होगा ब्रिटेन
पाकिस्तान को 6 महीने और FATF की ग्रे लिस्ट में रहने का अंदेशा, फरवरी माह में होनेवाली है मीटिंग
पाकिस्तान के लिए 2020 होगा चुनौतियों से भरा, भारत और अमेरिका से बढ़ेगा और तनाव: थिंक टैंक
गणतंत्र दिवस पर कांग्रेस ने पीएम मोदी को भेजी संविधान की कॉपी, इस अंदाज में कसा तंज
भड़काऊ भाषण मामला: शरजील इमाम के खिलाफ दिल्ली पुलिस ने दर्ज की FIR
INDvNZ: राहुल-श्रेयस के दम पर भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड को 7 विकेट से हराया
कोबी ब्रायंट के निधन से दुखी अभिषेक बच्चन-रणवीर सिंह और प्रियंका चोपड़ा, इन बॉलीवुड सितारे ने भी दी श्रद्धांजलि

kobe bryant death

नेशनल बास्केटबॉल एसोसिएशन (एनबीए) के पूर्व दिग्गज खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट समेत नौ अन्य लोगों की अमेरिका के कालबसस में रविवार (26 जनवरी) को हेलिकॉप्टर हादसे में मौत हो गई। लॉस एंजिल्स काउंटी शेरिफ एलेक्स विलानुएवा ने पुष्टि करते हुए कहा, “बास्केटबॉल के दिग्गज खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट के साथ हेलिकॉप्टर में सवार अन्य नौ लोगों की मौत हो गई। ” एनबीए ने भी पुष्टि करते हुए कहा है कि हादसे में कोबी ब्रायंट और उनकी बेटी गियाना मारिया (13) की भी मौत हो गई है। कोबी और उनकी बेटी की मौत की खबर से बॉलीवुड स्टार्स भी सदमे में हैं। प्रियंका चोपड़ा, रणवीर सिंह, करण जौहर, अर्जुन कपूर, फरहान अख्तर, अभिषेक बच्चन और करण जौहर ने कोबी ब्रायंट के निधन पर शोक जताया है और ट्वीट कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है। 

बॉलीवुड स्टार अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- निशब्द... दुनिया ने एक महान एथलीट खो दिया है। बहुत सारे बच्चों और मेरी भतीजी को कोबी आपने किया बास्केटबॉल खेलने के लिए प्रेरित किया। 

 

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने प्लेयर कोबे ब्रायंट निधन पर एक एक इमोशनल नोट लिखते हुए अपना दुख व्यक्त किया है। एक्ट्रेस ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर खिलाड़ी की एक तस्वीरें और उनका एक कोट भी शेयर किया है।  प्रियंका ने बताया कि वह 13 साल की उम्र में कोबी से पहली बार मिली थीं। प्रियंका ने लिखा- कोबी ने ही मेरे अंदर खेल के प्रति प्यार, कम्पीटिशन और बेहतर करने की चिंगारी जलाई थी। उन्होंने पूरी जेनरेशन को प्रेरित किया है। प्रियंका के साथ उनके पति निक जोनस ने भी दुख जताते हुए ट्रवीट किया है।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. 💔 #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Life is fickle, it all eventually feels kind of pointless. R.I.P @kobebryant #blackmamba #24

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🏀 👑 #rip #kobe 💔

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

 

लॉस एंजिलिस टाइम्स’ के अनुसार कोबी ब्रायंट के हेलीकॉप्टर का  हादसा कैलाबासास के पास पहाड़ियों में हुआ। हादसे में हेलीकॉप्टर में सवार सभी लोग मारे गए। उनके निधन के बाद अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा, अभिनेता विन डीजल, ड्वेन जॉनसन (रॉक), गायक जस्टिन बीबर ने भी शोक जताया है। 

