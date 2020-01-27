कोबी ब्रायंट के निधन से दुखी अभिषेक बच्चन-रणवीर सिंह और प्रियंका चोपड़ा, इन बॉलीवुड सितारे ने भी दी श्रद्धांजलि

नेशनल बास्केटबॉल एसोसिएशन (एनबीए) के पूर्व दिग्गज खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट समेत नौ अन्य लोगों की अमेरिका के कालबसस में रविवार (26 जनवरी) को हेलिकॉप्टर हादसे में मौत हो गई। लॉस एंजिल्स काउंटी शेरिफ एलेक्स विलानुएवा ने पुष्टि करते हुए कहा, “बास्केटबॉल के दिग्गज खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट के साथ हेलिकॉप्टर में सवार अन्य नौ लोगों की मौत हो गई। ” एनबीए ने भी पुष्टि करते हुए कहा है कि हादसे में कोबी ब्रायंट और उनकी बेटी गियाना मारिया (13) की भी मौत हो गई है। कोबी और उनकी बेटी की मौत की खबर से बॉलीवुड स्टार्स भी सदमे में हैं। प्रियंका चोपड़ा, रणवीर सिंह, करण जौहर, अर्जुन कपूर, फरहान अख्तर, अभिषेक बच्चन और करण जौहर ने कोबी ब्रायंट के निधन पर शोक जताया है और ट्वीट कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है।
बॉलीवुड स्टार अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- निशब्द... दुनिया ने एक महान एथलीट खो दिया है। बहुत सारे बच्चों और मेरी भतीजी को कोबी आपने किया बास्केटबॉल खेलने के लिए प्रेरित किया।
Speechless,the world has lost a Legendary Athlete,R.I.P The #BlackMamba of Basketball, Kobe Bryant & his daughter,Gianna.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 27, 2020
What u have done for so many kids including my niece whom u inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood,may u both comfort each other in heaven🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/qwQ8CffQ5F
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने प्लेयर कोबे ब्रायंट निधन पर एक एक इमोशनल नोट लिखते हुए अपना दुख व्यक्त किया है। एक्ट्रेस ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर खिलाड़ी की एक तस्वीरें और उनका एक कोट भी शेयर किया है। प्रियंका ने बताया कि वह 13 साल की उम्र में कोबी से पहली बार मिली थीं। प्रियंका ने लिखा- कोबी ने ही मेरे अंदर खेल के प्रति प्यार, कम्पीटिशन और बेहतर करने की चिंगारी जलाई थी। उन्होंने पूरी जेनरेशन को प्रेरित किया है। प्रियंका के साथ उनके पति निक जोनस ने भी दुख जताते हुए ट्रवीट किया है।
Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. 💔 #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba
I didn’t follow the sport and can’t claim to have known too much about him...but this untimely death of a father and daughter just breaks my heart...I hope the universes give strength to his family , friends and fans across the world....#KobeBryant #RIP— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2020
लॉस एंजिलिस टाइम्स’ के अनुसार कोबी ब्रायंट के हेलीकॉप्टर का हादसा कैलाबासास के पास पहाड़ियों में हुआ। हादसे में हेलीकॉप्टर में सवार सभी लोग मारे गए। उनके निधन के बाद अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा, अभिनेता विन डीजल, ड्वेन जॉनसन (रॉक), गायक जस्टिन बीबर ने भी शोक जताया है।