इस एक्टर के साथ स्पॉट हुईं किम शर्मा, क्या एक-दूसरे को कर रहे हैं डेट!

Lotsa rumours about these two buzzzinnn already 😍😍 Our cameras clicked Mohabbatein girl Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane out and about in juhu today ❤️❤️ @harshvardhanrane @kimsharmaofficial #bollywood #kimsharma #harshvardhanrane #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactor #bollywoodactresses

A post shared by celebrities page (@bollywoodpage94) on Sep 6, 2018 at 3:47am PDT