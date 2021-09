KKK 11: फिनाले टास्क का वीडियो वायरल, अर्जुन बिजलानी के जीतने पर दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी के फैंस ने उठाए सवाल

History repeats 😏😏 Colors did that dirty politics again 😐

@ColorsTV 😣



Divyanka…

For me, You’re the real WINNER 😌✨.. You did all your stunts gracefully and the only reason I watched KKK is only and only for YOU 🖤



Love U 💘#DivyankaTripathi #KhatronKeKhiladi11 pic.twitter.com/FFWZyqwrVf