24 अगस्त, 2020|12:41|IST

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   khaali peeli: ईशान और अनन्या की फिल्म का टीजर देखकर यूजर्स बोले- फुल ऑन मसाला है

khaali peeli: ईशान और अनन्या की फिल्म का टीजर देखकर यूजर्स बोले- फुल ऑन मसाला है

-

ईशान खट्टर और अनन्या पांडे की फिल्म खाली-पीली का टीजर रिलीज हो गया है। टीजर में दोनों टपोरी अंदाज में नजर आ रहे हैं जो सभी को पसंद आ रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर टीजर को अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। अभी तक टीजर की सभी ने तारीफ की है। फिल्म की स्टोरी, डायलॉग से लेकर दोनों स्टार्स की एक्टिंग तक यूजर्स ओवरऑल टीजर की तारीफ कर रहे हैं। पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन-

 

 

 

फिल्म के निर्देशक मकबूल खान का कहना है कि ईशान और अनन्या के साथ काम करना एक खुशी की बात है। दो पॉवरहाउस  जिन्होंने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है। खाली पीली एक युवा की कहानी है।  मुझे आशा है कि दर्शकों को अच्छी तरह से मजा आएगा।

वहीं, निर्माता हिमांशु किशन मेहरा ने कहा, 'हमने इस फिल्म को बहुत ही दिल से और कड़ी मेहनत के साथ बनाया है और मैं सुपर उत्साहित हूं कि दर्शकों को जल्द ही हमारी फिल्म का अनुभव मिलेगा। मुझे उम्मीद है कि 'खाली पीली' ऐसे अभूतपूर्व समय में दर्शकों का मनोरंजन करेगी'।

कुछ दिनों पहले अनन्या ने फिल्म को लेकर कहा था, 'यह काफी अलग फिल्म है। इसमें रोमांच है, ड्रामा है और कॉमेडी भी है। यकीन नहीं हो रहा कि मुझे इतनी शानदार फिल्मों में काम करने का मौका मिल रहा है। मैं सचमुच बहुत खुशकिस्मत हूं'।

