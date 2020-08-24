khaali peeli: ईशान और अनन्या की फिल्म का टीजर देखकर यूजर्स बोले- फुल ऑन मसाला है

ईशान खट्टर और अनन्या पांडे की फिल्म खाली-पीली का टीजर रिलीज हो गया है। टीजर में दोनों टपोरी अंदाज में नजर आ रहे हैं जो सभी को पसंद आ रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर टीजर को अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। अभी तक टीजर की सभी ने तारीफ की है। फिल्म की स्टोरी, डायलॉग से लेकर दोनों स्टार्स की एक्टिंग तक यूजर्स ओवरऑल टीजर की तारीफ कर रहे हैं। पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन-
If teaser is anything to go by, #KhaaliPeeli like one damn exciting film. Has @aliabbaszafar's stamp all over it with an interesting dynamic shared by #IshaanKhatter and @ananyapandayy. Masaledaar. Director #MaqboolKhan producer @ZeeStudios_ with Alihttps://t.co/WnI31SBfrE
— Himesh (@HimeshMankad) August 24, 2020
#KhaaliPeeli : Superb Teaser 👌👌👌#IshaanKhatter - May be career changing film...@ananyapandayy - One more Step toward to Future Top Actress 👏👏👏@aliabbaszafar Hit Hai Boss 👏👏👏#MaqboolKhan @ZeeStudios_ https://t.co/YYut2RmNdj
— HONEST- CriTic (@realNipeshPatel) August 24, 2020
The excellence delivered by @ananyapandayy and #IshaanKhatter in the teaser of #KhaaliPeeli is sure to light up your moods. Check it out here you don't want to miss it! @JaideepAhlawathttps://t.co/AYwErJ5rVc
— Sarita Singh (@saritasing) August 24, 2020
Check out this exciting teaser of #KhaaliPeeli featuring fresh jodi of @ananyapandayy and #IshaanKhatter with @JaideepAhlawat action! Looking forward to the film already! https://t.co/3TyDN7p7xM
— Sanskriti Media (@SanskritiMedia) August 24, 2020
The teaser of #KhaaliPeeli and the fresh off the board pairing looks so cool and fresh. Check it out here! @ananyapandayy #IshaanKhatter @JaideepAhlawathttps://t.co/WGfjYmEZLL
— Narinder Saini (@Narinder75) August 24, 2020
Full On Masala..
Ishaan Khattar looks promising 👍#KhaaliPeeli #KhaaliPeeliTeaserhttps://t.co/GojA3Usrt1
— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) August 24, 2020
#khaalipeeli teaser looks good .
— S A H I L 🇮🇳 (@BornAkkian) August 24, 2020
Mast teaser hai. Waiting to watch the movie looks very entertaining. #KhaaliPeeli pic.twitter.com/4TnTyX7FLv
— 𝐌Ŕ.𝐊𝐇Á𝐍⚔ (@beingsaud17) August 24, 2020
Teaser of #khaalipeeli is really interesting, looking forward to this. @ananyapandayy acts looks good #IshaanKhatter acts looks promising .
— Meet Galaiya (@MeetGalaiya5) August 24, 2020
फिल्म के निर्देशक मकबूल खान का कहना है कि ईशान और अनन्या के साथ काम करना एक खुशी की बात है। दो पॉवरहाउस जिन्होंने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है। खाली पीली एक युवा की कहानी है। मुझे आशा है कि दर्शकों को अच्छी तरह से मजा आएगा।
वहीं, निर्माता हिमांशु किशन मेहरा ने कहा, 'हमने इस फिल्म को बहुत ही दिल से और कड़ी मेहनत के साथ बनाया है और मैं सुपर उत्साहित हूं कि दर्शकों को जल्द ही हमारी फिल्म का अनुभव मिलेगा। मुझे उम्मीद है कि 'खाली पीली' ऐसे अभूतपूर्व समय में दर्शकों का मनोरंजन करेगी'।
कुछ दिनों पहले अनन्या ने फिल्म को लेकर कहा था, 'यह काफी अलग फिल्म है। इसमें रोमांच है, ड्रामा है और कॉमेडी भी है। यकीन नहीं हो रहा कि मुझे इतनी शानदार फिल्मों में काम करने का मौका मिल रहा है। मैं सचमुच बहुत खुशकिस्मत हूं'।