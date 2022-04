KGF Chapter 3: 'केजीएफ चैप्टर 2' ने किया धमाका, अब फैन्स को केजीएफ 3 का तोहफा देंगे यश

Best movie of Indian flim industry.. one " No time to die, Mad max, 300, Galditors level type stuff of movie #KGF2. #KGFChapter2

Don't Miss to watch it in theaters.



1000 times better than #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli. #PrashanthNeel 🥰 made Indian flim next level .. 👌👌👌👌#KGF3 pic.twitter.com/0h7TFN74L8