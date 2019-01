सलमान के बाद कैटरीना ने 'भारत' के सेट पर जड़े चौके-छक्के, फिर अनुष्का शर्मा से बोलीं- 'विराट कोहली से करो मेरी पैरवी'

Pack up ke baad #bharat sets as the World Cup nears @anushkasharma perhaps u could put in a small word for me with the captain of the team 🙋🏻‍♀️some room for improvement in my swing, but over all not a bad all rounder 🏏 #apnatimeaayega 📽@kkulsumsyeda

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jan 21, 2019 at 10:18pm PST