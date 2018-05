नागिन-3 में इच्छाधारी नागिन के रोल में नजर आएंगी करिश्मा तन्ना

#Repost @ektaravikapoor with @get_repost ・・・ Here comes the first NAAGIN ! @karishmaktanna welcome to NAAGIN 3! Coming sooon on @colorstv @rajcheerfull I can’t thank u enough! @ektaravikapoor looking forward!💖😘🤗❤️🌸 Thanku god..

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Apr 9, 2018 at 12:13am PDT