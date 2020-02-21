करीना कपूर ने ब्राइड लुक में कराया फोटोशूट, बार-बार देखी जा रही हैं तस्वीरें

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस करीना कपूर खान बॉलीवुड की सबसे फिट और खूबसूरत डीवाज में से एक हैं। इसलिए करीना को बॉलीवुड में ओरिजनल फैशनइस्टा भी कहा जाता है। हाल में करीना ने लैक्मे फैशन वीक में अपने अपनी खूबसूरती का जलवा दिखाया था, जिसे दर्शकों द्वारा पसंद किया। अब इन्हीं सब के बीच करीना की लेटेस्ट फोटोशूट सामने आई है, जिसमें वह ब्राइडल अवतार में नजर आ रही हैं।
दरअसल,करीना कपूर ने एशिया मैगजीन के लिए ब्राइडल फोटोशूट करवाया है। ' द ब्राइडल एशिया ' मैगजीन के कवर पर करीना ट्रेडिशनल लुक में छाई रहेंगी। बता दें कि 'द ब्राइडल एशिया ' मैगजीन का यह चौथा संस्करण होगा।
तस्वीरों में करीना समर ब्राइड लुक में काफी खूबसूरत नजर आ रही हैं। मतलब कि गर्मियों में दुल्हनों का ब्राइड लुक कैसा होना चाहिए, ये करीना के इस नए फोटोशूट में आप देख सकते हैं। इस तस्वीर में करीना ने ब्लू कलर का खूबसूरत लहंगा पहना हुआ है जिस पर क्रिस्टल्स और बगल बीड्स का काम किया गया है। जिस पर फ्लोरल डिजाइन है। गले में उन्होंने खूबसूरत चौकर पहन रखा है और कानों में इयररिंग्स पहने हुए हैं।
दूसरी फोटोशूट में करीना गोल्डन लहंगे में दिख रही हैं। वहीं खुले बालों के साथ न्यूड मेकअप किया है। एक तीसरी फोटो में वह पिंक और गोल्डन लंहगा पहने हुए बहुत खूबसूरत नजर आ रही हैं। हालांकि मेकअप, भी न्यूड और मिनिमल किया गया है जो लुक के साथ खास जच रहा है।
वर्कफ्रंट की बात करें तो करीना गुड न्यूज के बाद जल्द ही अंग्रेजी मीडियम में में नजर आने वाली है। इस फिल्म में उनके साथ इरफान खान, राधिका मदान, दीपक डोबरियाल, डिम्पल कपाडिया अहम किरदार में नजर आएंगे। इस फिल्म को होमी अदजानिया के निर्देशित कर रहे हैं और यह फिल्म 13 मार्च को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होगी। यह फिल्म मिडिल क्लास फैमिली के सिंगल फादर (इरफान खान) की कहानी है। फिल्म में राधिका इरफान की बेटी का रोल कर रही हैं, जो हायर एजुकेशन के लिए लंदन जाना चाहती है। एक मिडिल क्लास पिता बेटी के इस सपने को पूरा करने के लिए कैसे संघर्ष करता है? यही फिल्म में कॉमिक तरीके से दिखाया जाएगा। करीना इस फिल्म में लंदन पुलिस की भूमिका में हैं।
