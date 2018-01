WHY! मुंह लटकाए यूं थके-थके से नजर आए तैमूर, स्माइल भी हुई चेहरे से गायब...जानें वजह

OMG OMG OMG really really this photo killed me I can't believe that I am crying 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 best mommy and best baby 😍😍😍😍 God bless you 🙌🙌🙌 I can't stop crying 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 bebo😍😍😍😍😍😍 and my crush😍😍😍💖💖💖💖💖💖😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I feel as I will die😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 OH MY GOD 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I Really will die😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I can't stop crying 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Really I love you more than anything in this life😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 No one can imagine how much I love you😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 love you soooooooooooooooooooo much😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Loveeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee you forever beboooooooooooooooooooooo😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Sorry but I can't stop crying 😭😭😭😭😭😭#Kareenakapoorkhan #kareena #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoor #bebo #Nogafanofkareena #diamondofbollywood #queenofbollywood #Bollywood #fan #Nagwa_from_Egypt #moon #sun #love #BrideofIndia #Actress #Actors #SaifAlikhan #taimuralikhan #Poonamdamania #kiandka #Morning

A post shared by Noga Eladl (@nogaeladl) on Jan 8, 2018 at 10:59am PST