Dance India Dance: सनी देओल के सामने करण वाही ने उनके बेटे से किया ऐसा सवाल कि नर्वस हो गए Karan Deol

Talking about your first love is always fun! This Karan to Karan conversation is epic 😍 Tune in to watch the #Bachpan Special of #DanceIndiaDance this Sat-Sun at 8 pm only on #ZeeTV. #DanceKaJungistaan #BattleOfTheChampions #KareenaKapoorKhan #Bosco #Raftaar #Karanwahi #SunnyDeol

A post shared by ZEE TV (@zeetv) on Aug 28, 2019 at 11:52pm PDT