कपिल शर्मा ने किया इस फिल्म को प्रमोट करने से इनकार? ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottKapilSharmaShow
कॉमेडी किंग कपिल शर्मा का शो माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग साइट ट्विटर पर ट्रोल हो रहा है। अब सवाल ये उठता है कि करोड़ों चेहरों पर मुस्कान लाने वाले कपिल शर्मा का शो आखिर क्यों ट्रोल किया जा रहा है? असल में जब विवेक अग्निहोत्री से उनके एक फैन ने कहा कि उन्हें अपनी फिल्म को द कपिल शर्मा शो पर प्रमोट करना चाहिए तो जवाब में उन्होंने लिखा, 'इस बात का फैसला मैं नहीं करता हूं कि कपिल शर्मा शो पर कौन आ सकता है।'
विवेक की फिल्म का प्रमोशन करने से इनकार?
विवेक अग्निहोत्री ने कहा, 'ये उनका और उनके प्रोड्यूसर का फैसला होता है कि वह किसे इनवाइट करना चाहते हैं। जहां तक बॉलीवुड की बात है तो मैं अमिताभ बच्चन की बात को यहां पर कोट करना चाहूंगा। वो राजा हैं, हम रंक।' बता दें कि कश्मीरी पंडितों के साथ हुए अन्याय पर बनी विवेक अग्निहोत्री की फिल्म एक बेहद महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दे को उठाती है।
ट्विटर पर भड़के लोगों ने कर दिया ट्रोल
विवेक अग्निहोत्री ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में आरोप लगाया कि द कपिल शर्मा शो के मेकर्स ने उनकी फिल्म को प्रमोट करने से इनकार कर दिया क्योंकि इसमें कॉमर्शियल स्टार कास्ट नहीं है। एक बेहद एतिहासिक और महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दे को उठाती इस फिल्म को प्रमोट नहीं किया जाना कुछ लोगों को गुस्सा दिला गया और फिर ट्विटर पर लोगों ने हैश टैग #BoycottKapilSharmaShow ट्रेंड कराना शुरू कर दिया।
I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक… https://t.co/la8y9FhB6l— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 7, 2022
They refused to call us on their show because we don’t have big commercial star. #FACT https://t.co/sQvOd3olSW— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 4, 2022
#BoycottKapilSharmaShow— 🇮🇳Darsh (@Darsh0020) March 8, 2022
Kapil sharma refused #The_Kashmir_Files reality of kashmiri pandits which was they find in past in 1990,so boycott the kapil sharma show and show him that he is nothing without our support and support the #VivekRanjanAgnihotri for their work. pic.twitter.com/PKJ8jOY1uc
Shameful to Kapil sharma. https://t.co/yMb0TqNRrv— Balbir S Negi (@bsnegildh) March 8, 2022
So according to Kapil Sharma team.— R.K. RASHI ANAND (@REBELKAUR) March 7, 2022
Thr kashmir file movie stars are not that big enough (commercially) .so that is why this comedian Kapil Sharma has refused to invite them.@vivekagnihotri
Sir acha hai mat Jaana.. the kashmir file ka alag ki level hai.
Fan base hai.
maturity is knowing jokes on Kapil Sharma show were not funny at all. they were full of body shaming, derogatory comments.— Nidhi ✨ (@NidhiiTweets_) March 7, 2022
Boycott Kapil Sharma show.— Lata (@Bosethehero) March 7, 2022
Anyways... i have said earlier also... this show is worth nothing. https://t.co/PwdaNbOlmT
Kapil sharma is circus master of Bollywood . He is not serious about national issues .He is abusing and insulting poor people in the show for making money . No civilised society will allow his hypocracy .He can not understand pain of Genocide .Jai Hind .🙏 https://t.co/BVazUPBvRJ— SurinderBhat (@SurinderBhat14) March 7, 2022
क्या कहकर ट्रोल कर रहे लोग?
इस हैश टैग पर ढेरों ट्वीट किए गए जिनमें लोगों ने कपिल शर्मा पर कई तरह के आरोप लगाए और उनके शो को बायकॉट करने के लिए कहा। एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'कपिल शर्मा ने #The_Kashmir_Files के जरिए कश्मीरी पंडितों की रियलिटी को दिखाने से इनकार कर दिया है जिसमें 1990 के उस वक्त को दिखाया गया है। वो दिखा रहा है कि उनके सपोर्ट के बिना कुछ भी नहीं हैं। हमें विवेक अग्निहोत्री के काम को सपोर्ट करने की जरूरत है। इस तरह के ढेरों ट्वीट किए गए हैं।