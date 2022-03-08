कपिल शर्मा ने किया इस फिल्म को प्रमोट करने से इनकार? ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottKapilSharmaShow

कॉमेडी किंग कपिल शर्मा का शो माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग साइट ट्विटर पर ट्रोल हो रहा है। अब सवाल ये उठता है कि करोड़ों चेहरों पर मुस्कान लाने वाले कपिल शर्मा का शो आखिर क्यों ट्रोल किया जा रहा है? असल में जब विवेक अग्निहोत्री से उनके एक फैन ने कहा कि उन्हें अपनी फिल्म को द कपिल शर्मा शो पर प्रमोट करना चाहिए तो जवाब में उन्होंने लिखा, 'इस बात का फैसला मैं नहीं करता हूं कि कपिल शर्मा शो पर कौन आ सकता है।'

विवेक की फिल्म का प्रमोशन करने से इनकार?

विवेक अग्निहोत्री ने कहा, 'ये उनका और उनके प्रोड्यूसर का फैसला होता है कि वह किसे इनवाइट करना चाहते हैं। जहां तक बॉलीवुड की बात है तो मैं अमिताभ बच्चन की बात को यहां पर कोट करना चाहूंगा। वो राजा हैं, हम रंक।' बता दें कि कश्मीरी पंडितों के साथ हुए अन्याय पर बनी विवेक अग्निहोत्री की फिल्म एक बेहद महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दे को उठाती है।

ट्विटर पर भड़के लोगों ने कर दिया ट्रोल

विवेक अग्निहोत्री ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में आरोप लगाया कि द कपिल शर्मा शो के मेकर्स ने उनकी फिल्म को प्रमोट करने से इनकार कर दिया क्योंकि इसमें कॉमर्शियल स्टार कास्ट नहीं है। एक बेहद एतिहासिक और महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दे को उठाती इस फिल्म को प्रमोट नहीं किया जाना कुछ लोगों को गुस्सा दिला गया और फिर ट्विटर पर लोगों ने हैश टैग #BoycottKapilSharmaShow ट्रेंड कराना शुरू कर दिया।

I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक… https://t.co/la8y9FhB6l — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 7, 2022

They refused to call us on their show because we don’t have big commercial star. #FACT https://t.co/sQvOd3olSW — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 4, 2022

#BoycottKapilSharmaShow

Kapil sharma refused #The_Kashmir_Files reality of kashmiri pandits which was they find in past in 1990,so boycott the kapil sharma show and show him that he is nothing without our support and support the #VivekRanjanAgnihotri for their work. pic.twitter.com/PKJ8jOY1uc — 🇮🇳Darsh (@Darsh0020) March 8, 2022

Shameful to Kapil sharma. https://t.co/yMb0TqNRrv — Balbir S Negi (@bsnegildh) March 8, 2022

So according to Kapil Sharma team.

Thr kashmir file movie stars are not that big enough (commercially) .so that is why this comedian Kapil Sharma has refused to invite them.@vivekagnihotri

Sir acha hai mat Jaana.. the kashmir file ka alag ki level hai.

Fan base hai. — R.K. RASHI ANAND (@REBELKAUR) March 7, 2022

maturity is knowing jokes on Kapil Sharma show were not funny at all. they were full of body shaming, derogatory comments. — Nidhi ✨ (@NidhiiTweets_) March 7, 2022

Boycott Kapil Sharma show.

Anyways... i have said earlier also... this show is worth nothing. https://t.co/PwdaNbOlmT — Lata (@Bosethehero) March 7, 2022