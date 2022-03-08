Tuesday, March 8, 2022
हमें फॉलो करें :
Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंई- पेपर Offerशहर चुनें साइन इन

मल्टीमीडिया

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ मनोरंजनकपिल शर्मा ने किया इस फिल्म को प्रमोट करने से इनकार? ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottKapilSharmaShow

कपिल शर्मा ने किया इस फिल्म को प्रमोट करने से इनकार? ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottKapilSharmaShow

टीम लाइव हिंदुस्तान,नई दिल्लीPuneet Parashar
Tue, 08 Mar 2022 11:08 AM
कपिल शर्मा ने किया इस फिल्म को प्रमोट करने से इनकार? ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottKapilSharmaShow

इस खबर को सुनें

कॉमेडी किंग कपिल शर्मा का शो माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग साइट ट्विटर पर ट्रोल हो रहा है। अब सवाल ये उठता है कि करोड़ों चेहरों पर मुस्कान लाने वाले कपिल शर्मा का शो आखिर क्यों ट्रोल किया जा रहा है? असल में जब विवेक अग्निहोत्री से उनके एक फैन ने कहा कि उन्हें अपनी फिल्म को द कपिल शर्मा शो पर प्रमोट करना चाहिए तो जवाब में उन्होंने लिखा, 'इस बात का फैसला मैं नहीं करता हूं कि कपिल शर्मा शो पर कौन आ सकता है।'

विवेक की फिल्म का प्रमोशन करने से इनकार?
विवेक अग्निहोत्री ने कहा, 'ये उनका और उनके प्रोड्यूसर का फैसला होता है कि वह किसे इनवाइट करना चाहते हैं। जहां तक बॉलीवुड की बात है तो मैं अमिताभ बच्चन की बात को यहां पर कोट करना चाहूंगा। वो राजा हैं, हम रंक।' बता दें कि कश्मीरी पंडितों के साथ हुए अन्याय पर बनी विवेक अग्निहोत्री की फिल्म एक बेहद महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दे को उठाती है।

ट्विटर पर भड़के लोगों ने कर दिया ट्रोल
विवेक अग्निहोत्री ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में आरोप लगाया कि द कपिल शर्मा शो के मेकर्स ने उनकी फिल्म को प्रमोट करने से इनकार कर दिया क्योंकि इसमें कॉमर्शियल स्टार कास्ट नहीं है। एक बेहद एतिहासिक और महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दे को उठाती इस फिल्म को प्रमोट नहीं किया जाना कुछ लोगों को गुस्सा दिला गया और फिर ट्विटर पर लोगों ने हैश टैग #BoycottKapilSharmaShow ट्रेंड कराना शुरू कर दिया।

क्या कहकर ट्रोल कर रहे लोग?
इस हैश टैग पर ढेरों ट्वीट किए गए जिनमें लोगों ने कपिल शर्मा पर कई तरह के आरोप लगाए और उनके शो को बायकॉट करने के लिए कहा। एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'कपिल शर्मा ने #The_Kashmir_Files के जरिए कश्मीरी पंडितों की रियलिटी को दिखाने से इनकार कर दिया है जिसमें 1990 के उस वक्त को दिखाया गया है। वो दिखा रहा है कि उनके सपोर्ट के बिना कुछ भी नहीं हैं। हमें विवेक अग्निहोत्री के काम को सपोर्ट करने की जरूरत है। इस तरह के ढेरों ट्वीट किए गए हैं।

अगला लेख
अगला लेखLock Upp: पायल रोहातगी को नहीं पता देश के राष्ट्रपति का नाम, ट्विटर की कैरेक्टर लिमिट भी बताई गलत
The Kashmir FilesKapil SharmaKapil Sharma Showअन्य..
epaper

संबंधित खबरें

कपिल ने किया इस फिल्म को प्रमोट करने से इनकार! जमकर हो रहे ट्रोल

कपिल ने किया इस फिल्म को प्रमोट करने से इनकार! जमकर हो रहे ट्रोल

Lock Upp: पायल को नहीं पता भारत के राष्ट्रपति का नाम, जमकर हुईं ट्रोल!

VIDEO: हुनरबाज में टीपू पहलवान का स्टंट देख हेमा मालिनी की निकली चीख

जब बड़े स्टार थे फरदीन खान, दीपिका बनी थी बैकग्राउंड मॉडल

आलिया भट्ट का हॉलीवुड में पहला कदम, इस सुपरस्टार संग करेंगी काम

बायकॉट की मांग से डर गईं रूपाली?, 'अनुपमा' के सेट पर बनाया ये वीडियो

सुहाना खान को अबराम ने नहीं दिया भाव? देखें वायरल फोटो

राखी और उर्फी को लोगों ने दिया गुरु-चेला का टैग, वायरल हुए ये 3 वीडियो

अनघा भोसले ने रातों रात लिया एक्टिंग से ब्रेक, अनुपमा के फैन्स को झटका

निर्देशक का कपिल पर आरोप- ‘स्टार नहीं होने से प्रमोशन से किया मना’