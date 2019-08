कॉमेडी किंग बनने से पहले ये काम करते थे कपिल शर्मा,First income जानकर हो जाएंगे शॉक्ड

This weekend, get in the mood for truckloads of fun with the stunning Sonakshi Sinha, BADSHAH on The Kapil sharma Show, 9.30PM only on #SonyTvME. #SPNMiddleEast #SonyTvME #TheKapilSharmaShow #TKSS #KapilSharma #SonakshiSinha #Badshah #KhandaaniShafakhana #moviepromotion #Bollywood #hindimovie #comedy #bollywoodfilm #UAE #KSA #Dubai #MyDubai #SaudiArabia #comedyshow #standupcomedy

A post shared by Sony Pictures Networks ME (@sonypicturesnetworksme) on Aug 4, 2019 at 2:12pm PDT