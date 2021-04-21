DA Image
21 अप्रैल, 2021

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   कंगना रनौत ने तीसरे बच्चे पर की जेल की मांग, खुद के भाई-बहन के लिए ट्रोल हुईं तो बोलीं- मेरे परदादा...

कंगना रनौत ने तीसरे बच्चे पर की जेल की मांग, खुद के भाई-बहन के लिए ट्रोल हुईं तो बोलीं- मेरे परदादा...

कंगना रनौत सोशल मीडिया पर अपने ट्वीट्स के लिए अक्सर सुर्खियों में रहती हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने ट्वीट किया कि जनसंख्या पर कंट्रोल के सख्त कानून बनने चाहिए। उन्होंने तीसरे बच्चे के पैदा होने पर लोगों को फाइन और जेल भेजने तक की बात लिखी थी। इस पर लोग कंगना को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं और याद दिला रहे हैं कि उनके खुद दो और भाई-बहन हैं।


कंगना ने लिखा है, हमें जनसंख्या कंट्रोल के लिए सख्त कानून बनाने चाहिए। वोट पॉलिटिक्स बहुत हुई। ये सच है कि इंदिरा गांधी इलेक्शन हार गई थीं और बाद में इस मुद्दे को उठाने की वजह से मार दी गई थीं क्योंकि उन्होंने लोगों को स्टरलाइज (बच्चे पैदा करने में असमर्थ बनाना) कर दिया था। पर इस वक्त क्राइसिस को देखते हुए तीसरे बच्चे पर कम से कम फाइन या जेल की सजा होनी चाहिए।

 

 

 

 

कंगना के इस ट्वीट पर कई लोगों ने उनको ट्रोल किया है। कॉमेडियन सलोनी गौर ने कंगना के भाई-बहन का स्क्रीनशॉट लगाया है। इस पर कंगना ने जवाब दिया है, हैरानी की बात नहीं कि कॉमेडी भी तुम पर मजाक क्यों है, मेरे परदादा के 8 भाई-बहन थे। उन दिनों कई बच्चे मर जाते थे। जंगल में जानवर ज्यादा थे, इंसान मुश्किल से ही मिलते थे, हमें वक्त के साथ बदल जाना चाहिए, वक्त की मांग है जनसंख्या पर नियंत्रण करना। चीन की तरह सख्त नियम होने चाहिए।

 

 

 

