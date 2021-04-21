कंगना रनौत ने तीसरे बच्चे पर की जेल की मांग, खुद के भाई-बहन के लिए ट्रोल हुईं तो बोलीं- मेरे परदादा...

कंगना रनौत सोशल मीडिया पर अपने ट्वीट्स के लिए अक्सर सुर्खियों में रहती हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने ट्वीट किया कि जनसंख्या पर कंट्रोल के सख्त कानून बनने चाहिए। उन्होंने तीसरे बच्चे के पैदा होने पर लोगों को फाइन और जेल भेजने तक की बात लिखी थी। इस पर लोग कंगना को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं और याद दिला रहे हैं कि उनके खुद दो और भाई-बहन हैं।
तीसरे बच्चे पर हो फाइन या जेल
कंगना ने लिखा है, हमें जनसंख्या कंट्रोल के लिए सख्त कानून बनाने चाहिए। वोट पॉलिटिक्स बहुत हुई। ये सच है कि इंदिरा गांधी इलेक्शन हार गई थीं और बाद में इस मुद्दे को उठाने की वजह से मार दी गई थीं क्योंकि उन्होंने लोगों को स्टरलाइज (बच्चे पैदा करने में असमर्थ बनाना) कर दिया था। पर इस वक्त क्राइसिस को देखते हुए तीसरे बच्चे पर कम से कम फाइन या जेल की सजा होनी चाहिए।
We need strict laws for population control, enough of vote politics it’s true Indira Gandhi lost election and later was killed for taking this issue head on she forcefully sterilised people but looking at crisis today at least there should be fine or imprisonment for third child.— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 20, 2021
there should be fine or imprisonment for third child pic.twitter.com/Bq7davCPWu— jaitrejait 🏹🚜 (@jaitrejait) April 20, 2021
बोलीं- परदादा के थे 8 भाई-बहन
कंगना के इस ट्वीट पर कई लोगों ने उनको ट्रोल किया है। कॉमेडियन सलोनी गौर ने कंगना के भाई-बहन का स्क्रीनशॉट लगाया है। इस पर कंगना ने जवाब दिया है, हैरानी की बात नहीं कि कॉमेडी भी तुम पर मजाक क्यों है, मेरे परदादा के 8 भाई-बहन थे। उन दिनों कई बच्चे मर जाते थे। जंगल में जानवर ज्यादा थे, इंसान मुश्किल से ही मिलते थे, हमें वक्त के साथ बदल जाना चाहिए, वक्त की मांग है जनसंख्या पर नियंत्रण करना। चीन की तरह सख्त नियम होने चाहिए।
https://t.co/zkdeWSNIP3 pic.twitter.com/LYHNj8LP1y— Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) April 20, 2021
No wonder your comedy is a joke on you,my great grandpa had 8 siblings in those days many children used to die, in jungles there were more animals hardly any humans, we must change with changing times, need of the hour is population control like China we should have strong rules.— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 20, 2021