रंगोली ने बहन कंगना रनौत को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा, लोगों ने ऐसे किया था परेशान

कंगना रनौत की अपकमिंग फिल्म 'मेंटल है क्या' अपने टाइटल को लेकर काफी विवादों में है। कंगना की बहन रंगोली ने अब कंगना को लेकर कुछ बातें बताई हैं। दरअसल, रंगोली ने ट्वीट कर लिखा-'मैं कंगना की परमिशन से ये स्टोरी शेयर कर रही हैं। 2 साल पहले उसके एक बेवकूफ एक्स और नेपोटिज्म गैंग ने उसे पब्लिकली बहुत इंसल्ट की थी। उन्होंने कंगना को मेंटल और बाइपोलर कहा था।'

रंगोली ने दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा, 'कंगना रनौत पर कई जोक और मीम्स बनाए गए थे ताकि उसकी बेइज्जती और शोषण किया जाए। कंगना ने शोषित होने या फिर जलील होने के बजाए इससे लड़ाई की। मेंटल है क्या कंगना की 2 साल पहले लड़ी इस लड़ाई की ही कहानी है।'

 

दीपिका के फाउंडेशन को दिया ये जवाब...

बता दें कि फिल्म के टाइटल पर दीपिका पादुकोण के मेंटल हेल्थ पर काम कर रहे TLL फाउंडेशन ने फिल्म को लेकर ट्वीट किया गया था जिसके बाद रंगोली ने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट किए हैं। दरअसल, लिव लव लाफ फाउंडेशन ने ट्वीट किया था कि भारत में मानसिक रोग को वैसे ही गलत रूप में देखा जाता है, ऐसे में जरूरत है कि ऐसे विषयों को बड़ी सावधानी और गंभीरता से लिया जाए और जिम्मेदारी के साथ पेश किया जाए।

 

जिसके बाद रंगोली ने लिखा, 'कंगना रनौत तीन नेशनल अवॉर्ड की विजेता है। उन्होंने मणिकर्णिका और क्वीन जैसी फिल्मों के भारत में नारीवादी आंदोलन को मजबूत किया है। एक जिम्मेदार आर्टिस्ट होने के नाते उन पर बेवजह आरोप न लगाएं।

 

 

 
    
उन्होंने आगे लिखा, 'मैं इतना ही कह सकती हूं कि मणिकर्णिका के लिए स्कूल के बच्चों के लिए खास स्क्रीनिंग रखी थी और मेंटल है क्या के लिए भी हम आपके लिए ऐसा करेंगे। यह एक थ्रिलर फिल्म है जिस वजह से हम इसके किरदारों या कहानी के बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं दे सकते हैं, लेकिन पब्लिक को यह फिल्म दिखाने के लिए हम जरूरत के सभी सर्टिफिकेट जरूर हासिल करेंगे।

बेटी को लेकर हॉस्पिटल से डिस्चार्ज हुईं सुरवीन चावला, देखें Video

Rising Star 3 Video: कंटेस्टेंट ने खुद को कहा अमिताभ बच्चन, तो रेखा का था कुछ ऐसा रिएक्शन

दीपिका को लेकर किया ये ट्वीट...

रंगोली ने लिखा, 'दीपिका पादुकोण ब्रेकअप के बाद कई साल तक डिप्रेशन में रही थीं। आज वह अपनी खुशहाल शादी-शुदा जिंदगी जी रही हैं। वहीं, झांसी की रानी के बाद कंगना मेंटल का टाइटल गर्व से कैरी कर रही हैं। मैं रिक्वेस्ट करती हूं कि इस शब्द के साथ जुड़ी शर्म को खत्म कर दें।'

 

  • Web Title:Kangana Ranaut sister Rangoli brings up silly ex and nepotism gang in new Twitter rant

