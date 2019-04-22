रंगोली ने बहन कंगना रनौत को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा, लोगों ने ऐसे किया था परेशान

कंगना रनौत की अपकमिंग फिल्म 'मेंटल है क्या' अपने टाइटल को लेकर काफी विवादों में है। कंगना की बहन रंगोली ने अब कंगना को लेकर कुछ बातें बताई हैं। दरअसल, रंगोली ने ट्वीट कर लिखा-'मैं कंगना की परमिशन से ये स्टोरी शेयर कर रही हैं। 2 साल पहले उसके एक बेवकूफ एक्स और नेपोटिज्म गैंग ने उसे पब्लिकली बहुत इंसल्ट की थी। उन्होंने कंगना को मेंटल और बाइपोलर कहा था।'

रंगोली ने दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा, 'कंगना रनौत पर कई जोक और मीम्स बनाए गए थे ताकि उसकी बेइज्जती और शोषण किया जाए। कंगना ने शोषित होने या फिर जलील होने के बजाए इससे लड़ाई की। मेंटल है क्या कंगना की 2 साल पहले लड़ी इस लड़ाई की ही कहानी है।'

With Kangana’s permission I am sharing her story, two years ago, her silly ex along with nepotism gang attacked her just to publicly embarrass and discredit her, they called her Mental and bipolar....(cont) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 20, 2019

(contd) ...endless jokes and memes were made with the intention of insulting and harassing her,rather than feeling humiliated or defensive Kangana pledged to fight the stigma attached to the illness, MHK is a story f fight against this very prejudice Kangana faced 2 years ago 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 20, 2019

दीपिका के फाउंडेशन को दिया ये जवाब...

बता दें कि फिल्म के टाइटल पर दीपिका पादुकोण के मेंटल हेल्थ पर काम कर रहे TLL फाउंडेशन ने फिल्म को लेकर ट्वीट किया गया था जिसके बाद रंगोली ने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट किए हैं। दरअसल, लिव लव लाफ फाउंडेशन ने ट्वीट किया था कि भारत में मानसिक रोग को वैसे ही गलत रूप में देखा जाता है, ऐसे में जरूरत है कि ऐसे विषयों को बड़ी सावधानी और गंभीरता से लिया जाए और जिम्मेदारी के साथ पेश किया जाए।

It is time we put an end to the use of words, imagery and/or the portrayal of persons with mental illness in a way that reinforces stereotypes. (1/2) https://t.co/sZCeIp8eGw

Many millions who suffer with mental illness in India already face tremendous stigma. Therefore,it is extremely important to be responsible and sensitive towards the needs of those suffering. (2/2) https://t.co/sZCeIp8eGw

जिसके बाद रंगोली ने लिखा, 'कंगना रनौत तीन नेशनल अवॉर्ड की विजेता है। उन्होंने मणिकर्णिका और क्वीन जैसी फिल्मों के भारत में नारीवादी आंदोलन को मजबूत किया है। एक जिम्मेदार आर्टिस्ट होने के नाते उन पर बेवजह आरोप न लगाएं।

Dear @TLLLFoundation Ms Ranaut who is recipient of three national awards and one f the driving forces of feminism movement in India through her films like Queen & Manikarnika is one f the most responsible artists,to jump the gun & assume the worse is nothing bt immature..(contd.) https://t.co/99Brese96M

— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 20, 2019

(contd)...all I can say is that for Manikarnika we held screenings for school children in many states of India after MHK we would like to do the same with you .... 🙂🙏 ...(contd) @TLLLFoundation

— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 20, 2019

(Contd)... Genre of the film is such ( thriller ) that we cant reveal the exact plot or the parts that the characters are playing but of course we will acquire all the certificates we need to in order to show case the film to public.... (contd) @TLLLFoundation

— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 20, 2019





उन्होंने आगे लिखा, 'मैं इतना ही कह सकती हूं कि मणिकर्णिका के लिए स्कूल के बच्चों के लिए खास स्क्रीनिंग रखी थी और मेंटल है क्या के लिए भी हम आपके लिए ऐसा करेंगे। यह एक थ्रिलर फिल्म है जिस वजह से हम इसके किरदारों या कहानी के बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं दे सकते हैं, लेकिन पब्लिक को यह फिल्म दिखाने के लिए हम जरूरत के सभी सर्टिफिकेट जरूर हासिल करेंगे।

दीपिका को लेकर किया ये ट्वीट...

रंगोली ने लिखा, 'दीपिका पादुकोण ब्रेकअप के बाद कई साल तक डिप्रेशन में रही थीं। आज वह अपनी खुशहाल शादी-शुदा जिंदगी जी रही हैं। वहीं, झांसी की रानी के बाद कंगना मेंटल का टाइटल गर्व से कैरी कर रही हैं। मैं रिक्वेस्ट करती हूं कि इस शब्द के साथ जुड़ी शर्म को खत्म कर दें।'

Anyway @deepikapadukone was despressed many years ago when her break up happened, now she is a happily married woman who is enjoying marital bliss...(contd) @TLLLFoundation

— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 20, 2019