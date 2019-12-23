 kangana ranaut movie panga trailer social media reaction - Panga Trailer: कंगना रनौत की फिल्म 'पंगा' का ट्रेलर देखकर फैन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन DA Image
Panga Trailer: कंगना रनौत की फिल्म 'पंगा' का ट्रेलर देखकर फैन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

panga trailer

कंगना रनौत की फिल्म 'पंगा' का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। कंगना की इस फिल्म के ट्रेलर के लिए फैन्स काफी समय से इंतजार कर रहे थे और आज जब ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है तो फैन्स को ये काफी पसंद आ रहा है। ट्रेलर देखने के बाद फैन्स सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेलर की तारीफ कर रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही सबको कंगना की एक्टिंग भी पसंद आई। ट्रेलर में कंगना रनौत ने हमेशा की तरह अपना बेस्ट दिया है। वर्किंग वुमन से लेकर कबड्डी प्लेयर तक कंगना ने अपने दोनों किरदारों को अच्छे से निभाया है।

'पंगा' को डायरेक्टर अश्विनी अय्यर तिवारी द्वारा डायरेक्ट किया गया है। अश्विनी अय्यर तिवारी ने इससे पहले 'नील बट्टे सन्नाटा' और 'बरेली की बर्फी' जैसी फिल्मों का डायरेक्शन किया है। अश्विनी और कंगना की दोस्ती काफी अच्छी है। इस फिल्म के जरिए दोनों पहली बार साथ काम कर रहे हैं। 

 

 

