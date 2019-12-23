Panga Trailer: कंगना रनौत की फिल्म 'पंगा' का ट्रेलर देखकर फैन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

कंगना रनौत की फिल्म 'पंगा' का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। कंगना की इस फिल्म के ट्रेलर के लिए फैन्स काफी समय से इंतजार कर रहे थे और आज जब ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है तो फैन्स को ये काफी पसंद आ रहा है। ट्रेलर देखने के बाद फैन्स सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेलर की तारीफ कर रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही सबको कंगना की एक्टिंग भी पसंद आई। ट्रेलर में कंगना रनौत ने हमेशा की तरह अपना बेस्ट दिया है। वर्किंग वुमन से लेकर कबड्डी प्लेयर तक कंगना ने अपने दोनों किरदारों को अच्छे से निभाया है।
पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन्स-
#Panga is full of life❤️
Trailer is superb.#PangaTrailer #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/JCABU8qVyd
— SHASHANK ⚡ #Panga (@SabhyaLadka) December 23, 2019
"she turned her CAN'TS into CANS and her DREAMS into PLANS.." #Panga seems like very inspiring, beautiful, pure yet emotional story w a great message. kangana & ashwini did that. and whatta lovely, talented cast. kang, neena ji, jassi, richa even the child artist❤ #PangaTrailer pic.twitter.com/wtFw8T8kHh
— vísh (@yasiruvismini_) December 23, 2019
#PangaTrailer is the best way to end 2019 and watching #Panga in theatres would be the best way to start 2020. one of the most beautiful trailers ive eye witnessed in 2019 after tsip. you did that @Ashwinyiyer. tysm. pic.twitter.com/OdDxAO1pex
— vísh (@yasiruvismini_) December 23, 2019
#Panga #PangaTrailer
Most favorite part of the trailer ❤️@YagyaBhasin I am totally impressed baby boy😊, got to see a stiff acting throughout! :-)
Mummy ki age kya hai? - 32
Can't a player make a comeback at 32? 🤧 pic.twitter.com/WwmYytTfAa
— Susaggya_S (@Susaggya) December 23, 2019
#KanganaRanaut hits it out of the park yet again with another emotional masterpiece #Panga #PangaTrailer is fire 🔥🔥🔥
Trailer Rating ~ 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/2ljjYD4jJM
— ℘áཞɬℌ ™ #Panga (@your_flameee) December 23, 2019
What a trailer 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Best trailer of the year ...Everything in this trailer...Story, Acting, Direction.. 👍
Ab chemistry, Physics chaiye to science ki class karo .....Entertainment dekhni ho to 24th Jan 2020 ko nearest cinema mein jao...Ok 🚩#PangaTrailer #Panga pic.twitter.com/uLWifCLRFe
— ℘áཞɬℌ ™ #Panga (@your_flameee) December 23, 2019
'पंगा' को डायरेक्टर अश्विनी अय्यर तिवारी द्वारा डायरेक्ट किया गया है। अश्विनी अय्यर तिवारी ने इससे पहले 'नील बट्टे सन्नाटा' और 'बरेली की बर्फी' जैसी फिल्मों का डायरेक्शन किया है। अश्विनी और कंगना की दोस्ती काफी अच्छी है। इस फिल्म के जरिए दोनों पहली बार साथ काम कर रहे हैं।