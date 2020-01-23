कंगना रनौत की फिल्म ‘पंगा’ देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर आए ये रिएक्शन्स

कंगना रनौत की फिल्म ‘पंगा’ रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है। जिस दिन इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज हुआ था तभी से ये बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में इसने धमाल मचाया हुआ है। दर्शकों से भी इस फिल्म के ट्रेलर को ढेर सारा प्यार मिला था। फिल्म का निर्देशन अश्विनी अय्यर तिवारी ने किया है। कास्ट की अगर बात करें तो इसमें कंगना रनौत, जस्सी गिल और ऋचा चढ्डा मुख्य किरदार में नजर आने वाले हैं।
‘पंगा’ एक ऐसी मां की कहानी है जो परिवार और शादी के चलते अपने सपनों को त्याग देती है। कंगना रनौत ने इस फिल्म में एक मां का किरदार निभाया है जिसे शादी के बाद उनका बेटा कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने के लिए मोटिवेट करता है। हाल ही में फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई थी। फिल्म देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों की प्रतिक्रियाएं आनी शुरू हो चुकी हैं। पढ़ें ‘पंगा’ ट्विटर रिएक्शन...
#Panga is Subtle Funny and Brilliant. Bravo #Kangana I could only see Jaya Nigam in you! Take a bow. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🙌🏽 #TheFutureisFemale @KanganaTeam— Ami Patel (@stylebyami) January 22, 2020
Panga will bring memories of film Queen back, people will fall in love with Kangana all over again, @Ashwinyiyer maam thank you for giving her one more classic #Panga ♥️ pic.twitter.com/MlWywD1jN7— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 22, 2020
Me and @aaradhyadaily caught #Panga today in media and fan premier and we both are speechless. I'm thankful to @Ashwinyiyer mam for this gem. Kangana's best film and best performance. You will fall in love with this Nigam-srivastava family. Don't miss this magic from 24 January. https://t.co/Ltix0eNdPY— HR greek god (@MeEndleSS) January 22, 2020
#Panga is a film that honours the endless hours of work that mothers put behind their families and at the same time urges them to never give up on their dreams.#KanganaRanaut @jassiegill @Neenagupta001@Ashwinyiyerhttps://t.co/0fWkNrd6fi— Pune Times (@PuneTimesOnline) January 23, 2020
Instagram | “Overwhelmed and speechless after watching #Panga. Watch out for this one, guys. It’s beyond words. It will tickle your mind, and make you to do things you always wanted to do and somehow did not.” pic.twitter.com/bY00V5JoLn— Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) January 23, 2020
From ravi kishan instagram :#KanganaRanaut #Panga must watch film family emotion #womanpower don’t miss. pic.twitter.com/nGIneWkrQQ— Kangana Ranaut Trivia (@kanganafiles) January 21, 2020
TOI : ⭐⭐⭐⭐— Preethi (@LifeBegetsLifee) January 23, 2020
"Extremely Well crafted Film.Kangana is Tour de Force.
This Ode to Motherhood and chasing one's dreams is a must watch "#KanganaRanaut
Do watch #Panga In theaters on 24 Jan
https://t.co/VYoA9QpyIf
Instagram | Sanya Malhotra: “This one will surely inspire millions to take #Panga and achieve their dreams! 🥰” pic.twitter.com/msilwPdQYI— Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) January 23, 2020