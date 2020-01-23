कंगना रनौत की फिल्म ‘पंगा’ देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर आए ये रिएक्शन्स

 DA Image
कंगना रनौत की फिल्म ‘पंगा’ रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है। जिस दिन इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज हुआ था तभी से ये बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में इसने धमाल मचाया हुआ है। दर्शकों से भी इस फिल्म के ट्रेलर को ढेर सारा प्यार मिला था। फिल्म का निर्देशन अश्विनी अय्यर तिवारी ने किया है। कास्ट की अगर बात करें तो इसमें कंगना रनौत, जस्सी गिल और ऋचा चढ्डा मुख्य किरदार में नजर आने वाले हैं। 

‘पंगा’ एक ऐसी मां की कहानी है जो परिवार और शादी के चलते अपने सपनों को त्याग देती है। कंगना रनौत ने इस फिल्म में एक मां का किरदार निभाया है जिसे शादी के बाद उनका बेटा कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने के लिए मोटिवेट करता है। हाल ही में फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई थी। फिल्म देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों की प्रतिक्रियाएं आनी शुरू हो चुकी हैं। पढ़ें ‘पंगा’ ट्विटर रिएक्शन...

