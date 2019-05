#KanganaRanaut sure knows how to slay! At the wrap up party of @manikarnikafilm Dress by @gauriandnainika Make up by: @loveleen_ramchandani Hair : #haseena Style : @shnoy09 Photo : @kvinayak11 #manikarnika

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Oct 15, 2018 at 12:01pm PDT