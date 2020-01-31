 DA Image
Jawaani Jaaneman: फिल्म देखने के बाद यूजर्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

jawaani jaaneman

सैफ अली खान की फिल्म जवानी जानेमन शुक्रवार को रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म के ट्रेलर को जितना पसंद किया गया था, उतना ही शानदार रिस्पॉन्स फिल्म को मिल रहा है। फिल्म में सैफ 40 साल के जैज का किरदार निभा रहे हैं जो अपनी जिम्मेदारियों से हमेशा दूर जाता है, लेकिन तभी उसकी लाइफ में 21 साल की लड़की आती है जो खुद को उनकी बेटी बोलती है। अब इसके बाद जैज की लाइफ में क्या होता है वह बहुत मजेदार है। फिल्म को देखकर यूजर्स इसकी तारीफ कर रहे हैं। सभी को सैफ की एक्टिंग पसंद आ रही है।

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

बता दें कि ट्रेड एनालिस्ट्स ने फिल्म के पहले दिन की कमाई को लेकर प्रीडिक्ट किया है। उनकी रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक फिल्म पहले दिन 6-8 करोड़ की कमाई कर सकती है। फिल्म में सैफ के साथ आलिया फर्नीचरवाला और तब्बू लीड रोल में हैं। 

