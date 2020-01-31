Jawaani Jaaneman: फिल्म देखने के बाद यूजर्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

सैफ अली खान की फिल्म जवानी जानेमन शुक्रवार को रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म के ट्रेलर को जितना पसंद किया गया था, उतना ही शानदार रिस्पॉन्स फिल्म को मिल रहा है। फिल्म में सैफ 40 साल के जैज का किरदार निभा रहे हैं जो अपनी जिम्मेदारियों से हमेशा दूर जाता है, लेकिन तभी उसकी लाइफ में 21 साल की लड़की आती है जो खुद को उनकी बेटी बोलती है। अब इसके बाद जैज की लाइफ में क्या होता है वह बहुत मजेदार है। फिल्म को देखकर यूजर्स इसकी तारीफ कर रहे हैं। सभी को सैफ की एक्टिंग पसंद आ रही है।
Dusro ka pata nehi bt i enjoyed this movie thoroughly.#Saif is jst perfect for these typs of roles#AlayaF will surprise u wd her acting skills👌
Ist half Tight bt 2nd half bit slow.
Good music nd Unique concept wl keep u engaged.
Overall Feel good movie- 3.5⭐#JawaaniJaaneman pic.twitter.com/aZ8Qs3X6LV
— 🌠Being Sanket (@satyasanket) January 31, 2020
#JawaaniJaaneman, no wonder I was excited about it. Such an engaging script and boy-oh-boy, Saif Ali Khan has upped his game! I could definitely watch it again!
— Chirag Khanna (@Chirag5Khanna) January 31, 2020
#JawaaniJaanemanReview - Saif Ali Khan and Alaya are the show stealers in this quirky drama - comedy! Tabu plays her part well! Good Direction and Songs! Overall a great watch! #JawaaniJaaneman
Rating - ⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
— R_F_R 🎬 (@R_For_Reviews) January 31, 2020
Happy to see @SaifAli_Khan to work on different projects #JawaaniJaaneman
— Priya Verma (@priyavermaaaa) January 31, 2020
#NitinKakkar is such a perfect filmmaker. He never makes good films. All his films have always been an average watch. His films are perfect for OTT platforms but he wants to make films for the silver screen. Ab bhajwaan hi bachaye. #JawaaniJaaneman
— Premal (@Predesai) January 31, 2020
बता दें कि ट्रेड एनालिस्ट्स ने फिल्म के पहले दिन की कमाई को लेकर प्रीडिक्ट किया है। उनकी रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक फिल्म पहले दिन 6-8 करोड़ की कमाई कर सकती है। फिल्म में सैफ के साथ आलिया फर्नीचरवाला और तब्बू लीड रोल में हैं।