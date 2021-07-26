DA Image
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 05:42 PM
Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन  ›  ओबामा और शाहजहां पर ट्वीट कर ट्रोल हुए जावेद अख्तर, विवेक रंजन अग्निहोत्री बोले- 'ये एक बेतुका तर्क है'
मनोरंजन

ओबामा और शाहजहां पर ट्वीट कर ट्रोल हुए जावेद अख्तर, विवेक रंजन अग्निहोत्री बोले- 'ये एक बेतुका तर्क है'

हिन्दुस्तान,मुंबईPublished By: Avinash Singh
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 05:41 PM
ओबामा और शाहजहां पर ट्वीट कर ट्रोल हुए जावेद अख्तर, विवेक रंजन अग्निहोत्री बोले- 'ये एक बेतुका तर्क है'

जावेद अख्तर (Javed Akhtar) का नाम उन बॉलीवुड सितारों में शुमार है, जो अक्सर अपने सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट्स की वजह से सुर्खियों में रहते हैं। ऐसे में एक बार फिर जावेद अपने एक ट्वीट के चलते चर्चा में हैं। जहां कुछ सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स उनका समर्थन कर रहे हैं, तो वहीं बड़ी संख्या में उन्हें ट्रोल कर रहे हैं।

क्या है जावेद अख्तर का ट्वीट
दरअसल हाल ही में जावेद अख्तर ने ओबामा और शाहजहां को लेकर ट्वीट किया। जावेद ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'ओबामा के पिता केन्या के थे और उनकी चाची आज भी केन्या में रहती हैं, लेकिन चूंकि ओबामा अमेरिका में पैदा हुआ तो उन्हें राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए चुनाव लड़ने का अधिकार मिल गया। शाहजहां भारत में पैदा होने वाली पांचवी पीढ़ी थे और उनकी दादी और मां राजपूतानी थीं (75 प्रतिशत खून राजपूत), लेकिन वे लोग अभी भी उन्हें विदेशी बोलते हैं।'

विवेक रंजन अग्निहोत्री का जवाब
जावेद अख्तर के ट्वीट पर फिल्ममेकर विवेक रंजन अग्निहोत्री ने भी कमेंट किया। विवेक ने लिखा, 'जावेद साहब, आप यहां गलत हैं। ओबामा के पैरेंट्स या दादा ने अमेरिका पर आक्रमण नहीं किया। अगर आप शाहजहां के साथ ओबामा की तुलना कर रहे हैं, तो ओबामा ने अमेरिका में कभी भी चर्चिस (churches) को ध्वस्त नहीं किया और ना ही तलवार के दम किसी अमेरिकी का धर्म परिवर्तन करवाया। ओबामा को अत्याचारी शासक नहीं थे, ये एक बेतुका तर्क है।'

सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन्स
जावेद अख्तर के इस ट्वीट पर मिक्स रिएक्शन्स आ रहे हैं। कुछ सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स जहां जावेद के इस ट्वीट की तारीफ करते हुए समर्थन में अपनी बात कह रहे है तो वहीं कुछ सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ओबामा और शाहजहां की तुलना से ही नाराज दिख रहे हैं और उन्हें खरी- खोटी सुना रहे हैं।

Javed AkhtarVivek Ranjan AgnihotriEntertainment News
