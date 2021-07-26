ओबामा और शाहजहां पर ट्वीट कर ट्रोल हुए जावेद अख्तर, विवेक रंजन अग्निहोत्री बोले- 'ये एक बेतुका तर्क है'
जावेद अख्तर (Javed Akhtar) का नाम उन बॉलीवुड सितारों में शुमार है, जो अक्सर अपने सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट्स की वजह से सुर्खियों में रहते हैं। ऐसे में एक बार फिर जावेद अपने एक ट्वीट के चलते चर्चा में हैं। जहां कुछ सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स उनका समर्थन कर रहे हैं, तो वहीं बड़ी संख्या में उन्हें ट्रोल कर रहे हैं।
क्या है जावेद अख्तर का ट्वीट
दरअसल हाल ही में जावेद अख्तर ने ओबामा और शाहजहां को लेकर ट्वीट किया। जावेद ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'ओबामा के पिता केन्या के थे और उनकी चाची आज भी केन्या में रहती हैं, लेकिन चूंकि ओबामा अमेरिका में पैदा हुआ तो उन्हें राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए चुनाव लड़ने का अधिकार मिल गया। शाहजहां भारत में पैदा होने वाली पांचवी पीढ़ी थे और उनकी दादी और मां राजपूतानी थीं (75 प्रतिशत खून राजपूत), लेकिन वे लोग अभी भी उन्हें विदेशी बोलते हैं।'
Obama ‘s father was a Kenyan his paternal aunts still live in Kenya but since Obama was born in US he had the right to contest the presidential election Shah Jahan was the 5th Gen in India his grand mom n mom were Rajputni ( 75 %blood Rajput) but they call him a foreigner.— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 26, 2021
विवेक रंजन अग्निहोत्री का जवाब
जावेद अख्तर के ट्वीट पर फिल्ममेकर विवेक रंजन अग्निहोत्री ने भी कमेंट किया। विवेक ने लिखा, 'जावेद साहब, आप यहां गलत हैं। ओबामा के पैरेंट्स या दादा ने अमेरिका पर आक्रमण नहीं किया। अगर आप शाहजहां के साथ ओबामा की तुलना कर रहे हैं, तो ओबामा ने अमेरिका में कभी भी चर्चिस (churches) को ध्वस्त नहीं किया और ना ही तलवार के दम किसी अमेरिकी का धर्म परिवर्तन करवाया। ओबामा को अत्याचारी शासक नहीं थे, ये एक बेतुका तर्क है।'
Javed saab, you are wrong here. Obama’s parents or forefathers did not invade USA. Also, if you are equating Obama with Shahjahan, then Obama neither destroyed churches in US nor did he convert Americans to his belief with sword. Obama wasn’t a tyrant. It’s illogical logic.— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 26, 2021
सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन्स
जावेद अख्तर के इस ट्वीट पर मिक्स रिएक्शन्स आ रहे हैं। कुछ सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स जहां जावेद के इस ट्वीट की तारीफ करते हुए समर्थन में अपनी बात कह रहे है तो वहीं कुछ सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ओबामा और शाहजहां की तुलना से ही नाराज दिख रहे हैं और उन्हें खरी- खोटी सुना रहे हैं।
In past even Hindu rulers have looted temples and Muslim invaders have destroyed mosques too. Moreover, history doesn't start from Babur. Aryans have also come here from Central Asia and displaced local tribes.— Ashwani Bakshi (@AshwaniBakshi4) July 26, 2021
Mr. Obama took US Presidency through Democracy...Shah Jahan and Mughals had taken the throne through Conquest and Murder. Obama served His countrymen, Mughals Ruled...there is a vast difference. Having Hindu Wives was not Love of Land, it was Divide and Rule strategy..— The Other Angle (@meaningless_Twt) July 26, 2021
He never attacked on that country..... & here also they have right to fight election. Why two different things u r comparing ?— kalpana Jhajharia (Abusaria) (@kalpanajhajhar1) July 26, 2021
So
With 75% blood does they have Rajput names too?
People like u never want real harmony in country ....thus make tweets like this one.
Did Obama destroy any Chuch in USA? Did he massacre Christians? If fact, he is a devout Christian.— Anupam K Singh (@anupamnawada) July 26, 2021
Your ancestor Shah Jahan was a Muslim. He destroyed the great temple of Orchha in 1635.
76 Hindu temples in Varanasi were demolished on his orders. It is written in Badshahnama.
Someone needs to know the difference between a foreigner, an immigrant, and an invader.— Ratna Bajpai (@ratna_bajpai) July 26, 2021
Invest in a dictionary. It helps.
Equating democracy with an oppressive monarchy! Obama was accepted by USA as he came thru the due democratic process. People chose him.— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 26, 2021
But Shahjahan wasn't chosen by the people. He was product of a monarchy established by kiII***, rap*** and demoIition of faith of the natives.