Brides Magazine के लिए दुल्हन बनीं जान्हवी कपूर, फोटो देखकर कहेंगे वाह!

janhvi kapoor bridal photoshoot

एक्ट्रेस जान्हवी कपूर (Jahnvi Kapoor)का एक फोटोशूट सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है। इस फोटोशूट में पहली बार जान्हवी ब्राइडल अवतार में नजर आ रही हैं। जाह्नवी कपूर की यह लेटेस्ट फोटो में उन्होंने ब्राइड्स मैगजीन (Brides Magazine)  के लिए कवर गर्ल बनी हुई नजर आ रही हैं। जाह्नवी कपूर की फोटो को उनके फैंस खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं।

आपको बता दें कि जान्हवी कपूर ब्राइड्स मैगजीन के सितंबर एडिशन के लिए कवर गर्ल बनी हैं। फोटो में जान्हवी कपूर का पिंक-ग्रीन अंदाज फैंस के मन को खूब भा रहा है। फोटोशूट में जान्हवी कपूर कभी लहंगा पहने दिख रही हैं तो कभी पिंक क्रॉप टॉप और पिंक स्कर्ट पहन रखा है। न्यूड लिप्सटिक और न्यूड मेकअप में जाह्नवी कपूर बेहद हॉट दिखाई दे रही हैं।

जान्हवीकी इस फोटो को चंद घंटों लाख से भी ज्यादा लाइक्स मिल चुके हैं। अब जाह्नवी कपूर वर्कफंट की बात करे तो आपको बता दें कि  अपकमिंग फिल्म कारगिल गर्ल की शूटिंग में लगी हुई हैं। इस फिल्म में जाह्नवी कपूर गुंजन सक्सेना की भूमिका में नजर आने वाली हैं। इस फिल्म के अलावा जाह्नवी कपूर रूही अफ्जा फिल्म में दिखाई देगीं। इस फिल्म में जान्हवी का डबल रोल होगा। रूही अफ्जा फिल्म में जाह्नवी कपूर एक्टर राजकुमार राव के साथ नजर आएंगी। इसके अलावा जाह्नवी कपूर दोस्ताना 2 में भी दिखाई देंगी और फिर करण जौहर की फिल्म तख्त में दिखाई देंगी।

यहां देखें जान्हवी की ब्राइडल फोटोशूट  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Repost @bridestodayin (@get_repost) ・・・ Introducing Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor), who plays the spunky, witty, and fearless new-age bride for our September special. Guest Edited by Shantanu and Nikhil. (@shantanunikhil) All clothes & gloves: @shantanunikhil Jewellery: @om_jewellers Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Video: Gopalika Virmani, Multimedia Communications (@gopalikavirmani, @mmcworld_official) Fashion director: Mohan Neelakantan (@mohanneelakantan) Fashion Editor: Smridhi Sibal (@smridhisibal) Fashion assistant: Shruti Joshi (@shrutijoshi21) Hair: Priyanka Borkar (@priyanka.s.borkar) Makeup: Sonic Sarwate (@sonicsmakeup) for MAC (@maccosmeticsindia) Shoes: Christian Louboutin @louboutinworld Digital Consultant: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Production: P Productions (@p.productions_) Actor's PR agency: Hype PR (@hypenq_pr)

A post shared by Mohan Neelakantan (@mohanneelakantan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Repost @bridestodayin (@get_repost) ・・・ The star of Dhadak has multiple projects in the works—a Zoya Akhtar-directed short film for Netflix, RoohiAfza alongside Rajkumar Rao, and the Karan Johar-produced Dostana 2. Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) took some time out of her schedule to talk to Brides Today about the everlasting love between her parents, Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi, and the intimate wedding she imagines for herself in the temple town of Tirupati. Guest Edited by Shantanu and Nikhil. (@shantanunikhil) All clothes & gloves: @shantanunikhil Jewellery: @om_jewellers Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Photographs by Tarun Khiwal (#tarun_khiwal) Fashion director: Mohan Neelakantan (@mohanneelakantan) Fashion Editor: Smridhi Sibal (@smridhisibal) Fashion assistant: Shruti Joshi (@shrutijoshi21) Hair: Priyanka Borkar (@priyanka.s.borkar) Makeup: Sonic Sarwate (@sonicsmakeup) for MAC (@maccosmeticsindia) Shoes: Christian Louboutin @louboutinworld Digital Consultant: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Production: P Productions (@p.productions_) Actor's PR agency: Hype PR (@hypenq_pr)

A post shared by Mohan Neelakantan (@mohanneelakantan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Repost @bridestodayin (@get_repost) ・・・ Unexpected hues and playful drapes transform our September cover star Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) into a new-age cocktail bride. Guest Edited by Shantanu and Nikhil. (@shantanunikhil) All clothes & gloves: @shantanunikhil Jewellery: @om_jewellers Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Photographs by Tarun Khiwal (#tarun_khiwal) Fashion director: Mohan Neelakantan (@mohanneelakantan) Fashion Editor: Smridhi Sibal (@smridhisibal) Fashion assistant: Shruti Joshi (@shrutijoshi21) Hair: Priyanka Borkar (@priyanka.s.borkar) Makeup: Sonic Sarwate (@sonicsmakeup) for MAC (@maccosmeticsindia) Shoes: Christian Louboutin @louboutinworld Digital Consultant: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Production: P Productions (@p.productions_) Actor's PR agency: Hype PR (@hypenq_pr) #BridesTodayIn #JanhviKapoor

A post shared by Mohan Neelakantan (@mohanneelakantan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

