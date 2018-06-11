VIDEO: जाह्नवी ने यूं पोछे बहन के आंसू, मां श्रीदेवी को याद कर इमोशनल हो गई थीं खुशी

जाह्नवी कपूर की फिल्म धड़क के ट्रेलर लॉन्च के मौके पर वो अपनी मां श्रीदेवी को याद करते हुए इमोशनल हो गई थीं। दरअसल, एक रिपोर्टर ने जाह्नवी से उनकी मां श्रीदेवी के बारे में सवाल किया था, जिसके बाद उनका गला भर गया था। हालांकि, जाह्नवी अकेली ऐसी नहीं रहीं, जो श्रीदेवी को याद कर इमोशनल हुईं। जी हां, उनकी छोटी बहन खुशी कपूर भी बड़ी बहन के इस खास दिन पर मां को याद करते हुए रोने लगी और अपने आंसू नहीं रोक पाईं।
VIDEO: मीडिया के सामने जाह्नवी का कुबूलनामा, 'उस पूरी रात मैं सो नहीं पाई थीं'
video -ऑनर किलिंग पर आधारित फिल्म 'धड़क' की कुछ ऐसी है लवस्टोरी
बड़ी बहन ने यूं पोछे आंसू...
खुशी की आंखों में ये आंसू तब दिखे जब इवेंट खत्म होने के बाद पूरा कपूर परिवार एक-दूसरे के गले लग रहा था। इसी दौरान जैसे ही जाह्नवी और खुशी एक-दूसरे के गले लगीं, वैसे ही खुशी की आंखों से आंसू टपकने लगे। इसके बाद जाह्नवी भी अपने-आप को नहीं रोक पायीं और दोनों बहनें गले लगकर रोने लगीं। दोनों को रोते हुए देख ऐसा लग रहा था कि मानों वो इस खास मौके पर अपनी मां को याद कर रही हों। लेकिन जाह्नवी ने खुद को संभालते हुए खुशी के आंसू पोछे और उन्हें शांत कराया।
बड़ी बहन का ख्याल रखती हैं खुशी...
हाल ही में वोग मैगजीन को दिए अपने पहले इंटरव्यू में जाह्नवी ने खुशी के बारे में बात करते हुए बताया था कि, ‘मैं अभी भी बच्ची की तरह ही हूं।
खुशी मुझसे ज्यादा मैच्योर है। मेरी मां के जाने के बाद वो ही मेरा पूरा ख्याल रखती है। जब मुझे रातों को नींद नहीं आती है तो खुशी ही आकर मुझे सुलाती है।’
Khushi Kapoor gets emotional on the trailer launch of bigger sister Janvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak🐝 How much did you like it. Comments and rate it out of 5. @bollywood_bee @bollywood_bee @bollywood_bee #bollywood #bollywoodbee #janvikapoor #khushikapoor #boneykapoor #shashank #karanjohar #sridevi #ishankhattar #shahidkapoor #pankajkapoor #nilimakhattar #mirarajput #supriyapathak #anilkapoor #shanayakapoor #dhadak #sanjaykapoor #maheepkapoor #anitakpoor
बता दें जाह्नवी कपूर की डेब्यू फिल्म ‘धड़क’ को शशांक खैतान ने बनाया है और करण जौहर ने इसे प्रोड्यूस किया है। ये फिल्म 20 जुलाई को रिलीज होगी।
Dear @janhvikapoor, Today was a huge day for you & @ishaan95! Welcome to the films! 😀 This picture really touched my heart. As much of an excited day it was, the day was also filled with a void, an emptiness that no one could ever replace. @sridevi.kapoor would have been the proudest mother seeing her beautiful daughter enter into the industry that she was a part of. It brings so many tears to my eyes knowing that she will not be able to see her baby girl on the big screen. But during moments like these, if you have one big supportive family, you are bound to shine and reach soaring heights. I love these pictures because it shows that you @khushi05k are each other’s strength. A sister’s love is such... and as long as you both are right by each other’s side, no one or nothing can bring you down. You have such an amazing family full of so much strength and kindness... @boneykapoorproducer, @arjunkapoor, @anshulakapoor, @anilskapoor, @sanjaykapoor2500, @shanayakapoor02, @sonamkapoor, @harshvardhankapoor, @rheakapoor, @maheepkapoor, @kapoor.sunita... I know I’m missing a few names, but really the entire family has been super supportive throughout this difficult phase. Janhvi, we love you and wish you & Ishaan the very best for Dhadaak. Stay strong. You will shine. And your mom is seeing all of this from up above and simply smiling seeing her daughter achieve everything in life. This is only the beginning. #janhvikapoor #khushikapoor #kapoorfamily #ishaankhattar #dhadak #anilkapoor #boneykapoor #sanjaykapoor #arjunkapoor #anshulakapoor #sonamkapoor #rheakapoor #harshvardhankapoor #maheepkapoor #sunitakapoor #family ❤️🙏🏽
आगे देखिए ट्रेलर लॉन्च के दौरान जब मीडिया ने पूछा ये सवाल तो इमोशनल हो गई जाह्नवी...