VIDEO: जाह्नवी ने यूं पोछे बहन के आंसू, मां श्रीदेवी को याद कर इमोशनल हो गई थीं खुशी

खुशी की आंखों में ये आंसू तब दिखे जब इवेंट खत्म होने के बाद पूरा कपूर परिवार एक-दूसरे के गले लग रहा था। इसी दौरान जैसे ही जाह्नवी और खुशी एक-दूसरे के गले लगीं, वैसे ही खुशी की आंखों से आंसू टपकने लग

1/2
जाह्नवी ने यूं पोछे बहन के आंसू
जाह्नवी ने यूं पोछे बहन के आंसू

जाह्नवी कपूर की फिल्म धड़क के ट्रेलर लॉन्च के मौके पर वो अपनी मां श्रीदेवी को याद करते हुए इमोशनल हो गई थीं। दरअसल, एक रिपोर्टर ने जाह्नवी से उनकी मां श्रीदेवी के बारे में सवाल किया था, जिसके बाद उनका गला भर गया था। हालांकि, जाह्नवी अकेली ऐसी नहीं रहीं, जो श्रीदेवी को याद कर इमोशनल हुईं। जी हां, उनकी छोटी बहन खुशी कपूर भी बड़ी बहन के इस खास दिन पर मां को याद करते हुए रोने लगी और अपने आंसू नहीं रोक पाईं।

VIDEO: मीडिया के सामने जाह्नवी का कुबूलनामा, 'उस पूरी रात मैं सो नहीं पाई थीं'

video -ऑनर किलिंग पर आधारित फिल्म 'धड़क' की कुछ ऐसी है लवस्टोरी

बड़ी बहन ने यूं पोछे आंसू...
खुशी की आंखों में ये आंसू तब दिखे जब इवेंट खत्म होने के बाद पूरा कपूर परिवार एक-दूसरे के गले लग रहा था। इसी दौरान जैसे ही जाह्नवी और खुशी एक-दूसरे के गले लगीं, वैसे ही खुशी की आंखों से आंसू टपकने लगे। इसके बाद जाह्नवी भी अपने-आप को नहीं रोक पायीं और दोनों बहनें गले लगकर रोने लगीं। दोनों को रोते हुए देख ऐसा लग रहा था कि मानों वो इस खास मौके पर अपनी मां को याद कर रही हों। लेकिन जाह्नवी ने खुद को संभालते हुए खुशी के आंसू पोछे और उन्हें शांत कराया।

बड़ी बहन का ख्याल रखती हैं खुशी...
हाल ही में वोग मैगजीन को दिए अपने पहले इंटरव्यू में जाह्नवी ने खुशी के बारे में बात करते हुए बताया था कि, ‘मैं अभी भी बच्ची की तरह ही हूं।
खुशी मुझसे ज्यादा मैच्योर है। मेरी मां के जाने के बाद वो ही मेरा पूरा ख्याल रखती है। जब मुझे रातों को नींद नहीं आती है तो खुशी ही आकर मुझे सुलाती है।’

बता दें जाह्नवी कपूर की डेब्यू फिल्म ‘धड़क’ को शशांक खैतान ने बनाया है और करण जौहर ने इसे प्रोड्यूस किया है। ये फिल्म 20 जुलाई को रिलीज होगी।

 

Dear @janhvikapoor, Today was a huge day for you & @ishaan95! Welcome to the films! 😀 This picture really touched my heart. As much of an excited day it was, the day was also filled with a void, an emptiness that no one could ever replace. @sridevi.kapoor would have been the proudest mother seeing her beautiful daughter enter into the industry that she was a part of. It brings so many tears to my eyes knowing that she will not be able to see her baby girl on the big screen. But during moments like these, if you have one big supportive family, you are bound to shine and reach soaring heights. I love these pictures because it shows that you @khushi05k are each other’s strength. A sister’s love is such... and as long as you both are right by each other’s side, no one or nothing can bring you down. You have such an amazing family full of so much strength and kindness... @boneykapoorproducer, @arjunkapoor, @anshulakapoor, @anilskapoor, @sanjaykapoor2500, @shanayakapoor02, @sonamkapoor, @harshvardhankapoor, @rheakapoor, @maheepkapoor, @kapoor.sunita... I know I’m missing a few names, but really the entire family has been super supportive throughout this difficult phase. Janhvi, we love you and wish you & Ishaan the very best for Dhadaak. Stay strong. You will shine. And your mom is seeing all of this from up above and simply smiling seeing her daughter achieve everything in life. This is only the beginning. #janhvikapoor #khushikapoor #kapoorfamily #ishaankhattar #dhadak #anilkapoor #boneykapoor #sanjaykapoor #arjunkapoor #anshulakapoor #sonamkapoor #rheakapoor #harshvardhankapoor #maheepkapoor #sunitakapoor #family ❤️🙏🏽

A post shared by Rani Mukerji Chopra (@ranimukerjifanclub) on

आगे देखिए ट्रेलर लॉन्च के दौरान जब मीडिया ने पूछा ये सवाल तो इमोशनल हो गई जाह्नवी...

2/2
जाह्ववी की आंखों में आए आंसू
जाह्ववी की आंखों में आए आंसू

ट्रेलर लॉन्च के दौरान एक मौका ऐसा भी आया जब मीडिया ने जाह्नवी से श्रीदेवी के बारे में सवाल किया। दरअसल, राजस्थान में फिल्म के पहले सीन के दौरान श्रीदेवी भी अपनी बेटी के साथ मौजूद थीं। उसी मोमेंट की याद दिलाते हुए मीडियावालों ने जाह्नवी से सवाल किया। पहले तो जाह्नवी मां का नाम सुनकर कुछ भी बोल नहीं पाई और कुछ सेकेंड्स के लिए चुप हो गईं। बाद में उन्होंने धीरे से कहा कि वो इस वक्त अपनी मां को मिस कर रही हैं। उन्हें यहां होना चाहिए था।

करण ने संभाली सिचुएशन...   
जाह्नवी की हालत देख ये साफ पता चल रहा था कि वो किसी भी पल रोने वाली हैं। ऐसे में फिल्म के प्रोड्यूसर और जाह्नवी के मेंटर करण जौहर ने बात संभाली और जाह्नवी को बोलने से रोका।  

एकमात्र एकदिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट मैच
स्कॉटलैंड371/5(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड365/10(48.5)
स्कॉटलैंड ने इंग्लैंड को 6 रनों से हराया
Sun, 10 Jun 2018 03:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान145/6(20.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश144/6(20.0)
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान ने बांग्लादेश को 1 रन से हराया
Thu, 07 Jun 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टेस्ट
वेस्ट इंडीज414/8(154.0)
vs
श्रीलंका185/10(55.4)
वेस्ट इंडीज ने श्रीलंका को 226 रनों से हराया
Wed, 06 Jun 2018 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
बांग्लादेश134/8(20.0)
vs
अफगानिस्तान135/4(18.5)
अफगानिस्तान ने बांग्लादेश को 6 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 05 Jun 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
