Jamai Raja एक्ट्रेस सारा आफरीन बनीं मां, जुड़वा बच्चों को दिया जन्म

जी टीवी (Zee TV) के फेमस सीरियल जमाई राजा (Jamai Raja) की एक्ट्रेस सारा आफरीन खान (Sara Arfeen khan) मां बन गई है। फेम टीवी सीरियल जमाई राजा (Jamai Raja) में अलीना का किरदार निभाने वाली एक्ट्रेस सारा आफरीन खान मां बन गई हैं। एक्ट्रेस ने दो प्यारे जुड़वों बच्चों को जन्म दिया है।
इस बात की जानकारी उनकी योग ट्रेनर ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दी है। उन्होंने एक पोस्ट शेयर किया है जिसमें एक्ट्रेस अपने दोनों बच्चों के साथ नजर आ रही हैं। इतना ही नहीं योग ट्रेनर जेन ने इस बात का भी जिक्र किया है कि उनके दोनों बच्चों के क्या नाम है। सारा के योग ट्रेनर जेन ने बताया कि सारा ने अपने बच्चों का नाम एजा और जिदेन रखा है।
❤️❤️Congratulations to my lovely student Sara who recently gave birth to her gorgeous twins Aizah & Zidane by planned caesarean birth. Her experience shows just how helpful pregnancy yoga and hypnobirthing can be regardless of what type of birth you have. ❤️❤️ “I wanted to acknowledge and thank you for your brilliant techniques I learnt in your pregnancy yoga which kept me and my twins calm and stress free throughout my third trimester and although I knew I was going to have a C-section, your hypno-yoga birth preparation class kept me really calm before and throughout my operation considering I’m a nervous wreck when it comes to surgeries. I could hear your voice echoing telling me to breath and relax my jaws.... thank you so much for helping me bring my bundle of joy stress free in this world! I think staying calm and stress free myself was the best gift I had given my twins during pregnancy. I’m now looking forward to your mummy and baby yoga class. “ Looking forward to seeing Sara in mummy and baby yoga soon, and yes it can be possible with twins! 👶🏻👶🏻😘
आपको बता दें कि सारा अरफीन खान की पहली प्रेग्नेंसी है और उन्होंने शादी के लगभग 10 साल बाद बच्चों को जन्म दिया है। दरअसल सारा ने साल 2009 में आरफीन खान से शादी की थी। शादी के बाद ही सारा पति के साथ यूके शिफ्ट हो गई थीं। सारा के पति आरफीन खान एक मोटिवेशनल स्पीकर हैं।
Friends, family, fun... cakes, macaroons, confetti’s.... gifts, wishes & blessings... and to top it up, @seraphinematernity Making me look like a princess! what more could i ask for!? Thank you @p.b_photography22 and @sandras.point.of.view for capturing beautiful memories ❤️ . . . #love #happy #babyshower #pregnancyfashion #maternityfashion #instagood #picoftheday
सारा अरफीन खान अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान सोशल मीडिया पर खूब एक्टिव रही हैं। कुछ टाइम पहले ही सारा का बेबी शॉवर लंदन में हुआ था जिसकी उन्होंने ढेर सारी फोटोज शेयर की थीं। सारा अरफीन खान के बेबी शावर में उनका पूरा परिवार एकसाथ नजर आया था। बेबी शावर में सारा ने व्हाइट कलर का गाउन पहना था। इस लुक में वह बेहद खूबसूरत लग रही थीं।
As I take tiny wobbly baby steps ahead progressing each day getting ready to welcome a new life.... I’m all excited yet very nervous. Lots of questions, lots of doubts yet lot of faith & belief. Walking with confidence in my favourite yellow by @momtobe_in Capturing my emotions well 📸 @jessie_weddings . . . #love #pregnancyfashion #maternityshoot #maternityfashion #life #beautiful #happy #instadaily #picoftheday