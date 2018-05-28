PHOTOS: Bold अवतार में दिखीं 'जमाई राजा' की 'सासू मां' तो फैंस बोले 'बूढ़ी घोड़ी लाल लगाम'

टेलीविजन जगत की मशहुर 'सासू मां' के रूप में जानें जानी वाली टीवी एक्ट्रेस अंचित कौर ने बोल्ड फोटोशूट करवाराया है। इस फोटो को अंचित ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है। 40 साल की अंचित कौर की इन तस्वीरों को देखकने के बाद से फैंस हैरान हैं। आपको बता दें कि रियल लाइफ में अचिंत 24 साल के बेटे की सिंगल मदर है।
दरअसल टीवी शो जमाई राजा फेम एक्ट्रेस अचिंत कौर ने पिछले दिनों बोल्ड फोटोशूट कराया था। जिसकी तस्वीरें अब तक वायरल हो रही हैं। एक्ट्रेस का ये बोल्ड अंदाज फैंस को हैरान कर रहा है। जमाई राजा सीरियल में सास का किरदार निभाने वाली अंचित कौर का ये फोटोशूट यंग जनरेशन की एक्ट्रेसेस को तगड़ा कॉम्पिटिशन दे रहा है।
I loved what we shot today! Thanks for taking time out for me @rafique_sayed 😘 Make up and hair by @vipulbhagatmakeupandhair 💜 #Repost @rafique_sayed with @get_repost ・・・ #themonochromaticlens #bnw_drama #bnw_moods #bnwsouls #noir_shots #bnw_photography #photoshoot ##blackandwhitephotography #portrait_drama #blackandwhitehumans #project_bnw #BNW_PLANET_2018 #bnw_creatives #masters_in_bnw #Bnw_Madrid #flair_bw #top_bnw #___bodylanguage___ #bnw_rose #bnw_users #bnw_fanatics #BNW_MYSTERY #big_shotz_bw #workmode #shootday #animalinstinct #loveandlight #achintkaur #makeba