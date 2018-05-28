ई - पेपर Live Hinustan E-paper

PHOTOS: Bold अवतार में दिखीं 'जमाई राजा' की 'सासू मां' तो फैंस बोले 'बूढ़ी घोड़ी लाल लगाम'

40 साल की एक्ट्रेस अचिंत कौर की बोल्ड तस्वीरें इंटरनेट पर हो गईं वायरल, 24 साल के बेटे की हैं सिंगल मदर

1/3
40 साल की एक्ट्रेस अचिंत कौर की बोल्ड तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहीं हैं वायरल, 24 साल के बेटे की हैं सिंगल मदर
40 साल की एक्ट्रेस अचिंत कौर की बोल्ड तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहीं हैं वायरल, 24 साल के बेटे की हैं सिंगल मदर

टेलीविजन जगत की मशहुर 'सासू मां' के रूप में जानें जानी वाली टीवी एक्ट्रेस अंचित कौर ने बोल्ड फोटोशूट करवाराया है। इस फोटो को अंचित ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है। 40 साल की अंचित कौर की इन तस्वीरों को देखकने के बाद से फैंस हैरान हैं। आपको बता दें कि रियल लाइफ में अचिंत 24 साल के बेटे की सिंगल मदर है। 

दरअसल टीवी शो जमाई राजा फेम एक्ट्रेस अचिंत कौर ने पिछले दिनों बोल्ड फोटोशूट कराया था। जिसकी तस्वीरें अब तक वायरल हो रही हैं। एक्ट्रेस का ये बोल्ड अंदाज फैंस को हैरान कर रहा है। जमाई राजा सीरियल में सास का किरदार निभाने वाली अंचित कौर का ये फोटोशूट यंग जनरेशन की एक्ट्रेसेस को तगड़ा कॉम्पिटिशन दे रहा है।

2/3
40 साल की एक्ट्रेस अचिंत कौर की बोल्ड तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहीं हैं वायरल, 24 साल के बेटे की हैं सिंगल मदर
40 साल की एक्ट्रेस अचिंत कौर की बोल्ड तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहीं हैं वायरल, 24 साल के बेटे की हैं सिंगल मदर

भले ही अंचित की इन बोल्ड और खूबसूरत तस्वीरों को देखने के बाद उनकी 40 साल उम्र का अंदाजा लगाना काफी मुश्किल हैं लेकिन अंचित की उम्र  है लेकिन कुछ फैंस को इनका यह बोल्ड रूप बिल्कुल पसंद नहीं आ रहा है। एक यूजर ने उनकी ब्लैक एंड वाइट तस्वीरें देखकर कहा कि हॉट आंटी लग रही हो। एक दुसरे यूजर ने कमेंट किया कि बुढ्ढी घोड़ी लाल लगाम ...। 

 

What adorns me is....Olakira.... from the collection....UBUNTU The entire collection is inspired from Rosalind’s @mayabazaarjewellery experiences through Africa Description of Olakira: Crocheted semi-precious stone nuggets, strung on square wooden beads making a lightweight statement piece. The nuggets strung on this reminded Rosalind, of the pebbles she saw on the banks of the Grumeti river when she went there to see the migration. @rafique_sayed loads of gratitude and love for capturing it and the way only you can... love you ❤️. @vipulbhagatmakeupandhair you made me feel WOW ... mwaah 😘😘 . . #OOTD #mayabazaarjewellery #ubuntu #stayandwander #makeinindia #handmade #wonensfashion #womensartisans #woodenjewelery #loveafrica #fashiongoals #thisisafrica #jwellery #designer #trending #madeinindia #mumbai #supportartisans #instafashion #buylocal #beauty #ethicalfashion #mayatravels #madebyhand #hashtags #loveandlight #love #masaimara #achintkaur #makeba

A post shared by Achint Kaur (@chintzykaur) on

अचिंत कौर ने अपने बोल्ड फोटोसूट से यह साबित कर दिया है कि खूबसूरती और हॉटनेस की कोई उम्र की सीमा नहीं होती है। फोटोशूट की तस्वीरों को उन्होंने अपने इंस्टाग्राम हैंडल पर भी पोस्ट किया है। अंचित की ब्लैक एंड वाइट में फोटो शेयर किए हैं। 

देखें फोटो...

3/3
40 साल की एक्ट्रेस अचिंत कौर की बोल्ड तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहीं हैं वायरल, 24 साल के बेटे की हैं सिंगल मदर
40 साल की एक्ट्रेस अचिंत कौर की बोल्ड तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहीं हैं वायरल, 24 साल के बेटे की हैं सिंगल मदर

बता दें कि इस फोटोसूट के कुछ दिन पहले ही जी टीवी के शो जमाई राजा फेम एक्ट्रेस अचिंत कौर ने बोल्ड फोटोशूट करवाकर सभी का दिल जीत लिया था। 

VIDEO: बोल्ड सवाल पूछे जाने पर अहसज हुई करीना और सोनम, बचाव में आए निखिल आडवाणी

 

अंचित कौर ने मॉडलिंग से अपने करियर की शुरुआत की थी। जी टीवी के मशहूर शो 'बनेगी अपनी बात' (1994) से उन्होंने एक्टिंग की शुरुआत की। वह  'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी', 'पिया का घर', 'कहानी घर घर की', 'विरूद्ध', 'झांसी की रानी', 'जमाई राजा', 'करम अपना अपना' जैसे फेमस सीरिअल में नजर आई हैं।

VIDEO: जब सलमान ने स्टेज पर किया डांस, तो थम गई ऑडियंस...देखें

अचिंत कौर कई फिल्मों में भी काम कर चुकी हैं। उन्होंने हीरोइन, 2 स्टेट्स, जूली, ओम जय जगदीश, कॉरपोरेट, गुजारिश जैसी फिल्मों में काम किया है। 

IPL Closing Ceremony: कार्तिक आर्यन ने 'बम डिग्गी डिग्गी' पर किया स्टेज तोड़ परफॉर्मेंस, देखें Video

  Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:Jamai Raja actress Achint Kaur goes bold in black see picture

फाइनल
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद178/6(20.0)
vs
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स181/2(18.3)
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद को 8 विकटों से हराया
Sun, 27 May 2018 07:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
क्वालिफायर 2
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद174/7(20.0)
vs
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स160/9(20.0)
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स को 14 रनो से हराया
Fri, 25 May 2018 07:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टेस्ट
इंग्लैंड184/10(58.2)
vs
पाकिस्तान363/9(114.3)
पाकिस्तान ने इंग्लैंड को 9 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 24 May 2018 03:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
एलिमिनेटर
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स169/7(20.0)
vs
राजस्थान रॉयल्स144/4(20.0)
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स ने राजस्थान रॉयल्स को 25 रनो से हराया
Wed, 23 May 2018 07:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
