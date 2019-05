जैकलीन फर्नांडिस का ये खतरनाक स्टंट देखकर रुक जाएंगी आपकी सांसें, देखते ही देखते वायरल हुआ VIDEO

Habibti @nora1352 keep making Saudi proud 💕 and the ever so talented @cstoledophoto on hair AND photography! @yousef_aljasmi @chandiniw @abhishek4reel my dream team 💝💝 #filmfare Middle East

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Mar 30, 2019 at 9:33pm PDT