Jabariya Jodi: परिणीति चोपड़ा और सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा की फिल्म देखने के बाद KRK समेत फैंस ने दिए Twitter पर ये रिएक्शन्स

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और परिणीति चोपड़ा की फिल्म ‘जबरिया जोड़ी’ (Jabariya Jodi) रिलीज हो चुकी है और फैंस के साथ बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के इस मूवी को लेकर ट्विटर पर रिएक्शन्स आने भी शुरू हो चुके हैं। आपको बता दें कि परिणीति चोपड़ा (Parineeti Chopra) और सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा (Sidharth Malhotra) की इस फिल्म को जुलाई में रिलीज होना था। तीन बार रिलीज डेट बदलने के बाद ये फिल्म आज, यानी 9 अगस्त को रिलीज हुई है।

फिल्म की कहानी की अगर बात करें तो वह ‘पकड़वा विवाह’ पर आधारित है जो बिहार में काफी प्रचलित है। इस फिल्म का निर्देशन प्रशांत सिंह ने किया है। गंभीर मुद्दों पर आधारित कहानी में आप थोड़ी बहुत कॉमिडी भी देखेंगे।

#JabariyaJodi.. @SidMalhotra is impressive as Abhay Singh in this romcom.. @Aparshakti and @imsanjaimishra sir, you both are such an entertainer.. always a delight to watch.. All the best team.. 👍 — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) August 8, 2019

बिहारी एक्सेंट में सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और परिणीति चोपड़ा ठीक दिख रहे हैं। परिणीति चोपड़ा और सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा दोनों ही ने रंग-बिरंगे कपड़े पहने हैं और फैशन का एक अलग लेवल सेट किया है। जोड़ी भी दोनों की देखने योग्य लग रही है। सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और परिणीति चोपड़ा के फैंस इस फिल्म को देख सकते हैं। इसके साथ ही केआरके ने भी ट्विटर का सहारा लेते हुए 'जबरिया जोड़ी; पर अपना रिएक्शन दिया है।

#JabariyaJodi Box office Prediction- Film would open with 10-15% at the BO & Day-1 Collection could be in the range of ₹ 3.50-3.75 cr nett. If film turns out to be good then weekend Collection would be around ₹ 20 cr, & will also get the benefit of Independence day weekend. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 8, 2019

.#JabariyaJodi Review. Totally entertaining and the most I've laughed, this year! ❤️ And desi @SidMalhotra is oh-so-sexy, good luck resisting his charm! 🔥 — Vijayalakshmi N (@tweetfromvj) August 8, 2019

#JabariyaJodi is a wonderful movie. After so long I’ve watched a good entertaining masala movie. Absolutely amazing dialogues, strong performance by @ParineetiChopra @SidMalhotra @Aparshakti

Do watch it guys !! #JabariyaJodiReview #MovieReview — Punit Harjani (@punitharjani6) August 8, 2019

Brilliant acting of Priyank Tiwari, Mohit Baghel and Rasool in #JabariyaJodi! Dialogues of @writerraj is the strong point of the film. All the best to entire team for tomorrow release! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 8, 2019

फिल्म का प्रमोशन दोनों ने ही जोरदार किया। इस दौरान परिणीति और सिद्धार्थ दोनों ही ने अपने रिलेशन को लेकर बात भी की। कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे भी किए। बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ये फिल्म कैसी साबित होती है और कितनी कमाई कर पाती है ये अभी कहना मुश्किल है।