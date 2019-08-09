DA Image

Jabariya Jodi: परिणीति चोपड़ा और सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा की फिल्म देखने के बाद KRK समेत फैंस ने दिए Twitter पर ये रिएक्शन्स

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और परिणीति चोपड़ा की फिल्म ‘जबरिया जोड़ी’ (Jabariya Jodi) रिलीज हो चुकी है और फैंस के साथ बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के इस मूवी को लेकर ट्विटर पर रिएक्शन्स आने भी शुरू हो चुके हैं। आपको बता दें कि परिणीति चोपड़ा (Parineeti Chopra) और सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा (Sidharth Malhotra) की इस फिल्म को जुलाई में रिलीज होना था। तीन बार रिलीज डेट बदलने के बाद ये फिल्म आज, यानी 9 अगस्त को रिलीज हुई है। 

फिल्म की कहानी की अगर बात करें तो वह ‘पकड़वा विवाह’ पर आधारित है जो बिहार में काफी प्रचलित है। इस फिल्म का निर्देशन प्रशांत सिंह ने किया है। गंभीर मुद्दों पर आधारित कहानी में आप थोड़ी बहुत कॉमिडी भी देखेंगे। 

बिहारी एक्सेंट में सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और परिणीति चोपड़ा ठीक दिख रहे हैं। परिणीति चोपड़ा और सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा दोनों ही ने रंग-बिरंगे कपड़े पहने हैं और फैशन का एक अलग लेवल सेट किया है। जोड़ी भी दोनों की देखने योग्य लग रही है। सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और परिणीति चोपड़ा के फैंस इस फिल्म को देख सकते हैं। इसके साथ ही केआरके ने भी ट्विटर का सहारा लेते हुए 'जबरिया जोड़ी; पर अपना रिएक्शन दिया है।

फिल्म ‘बाटला हाउस’ की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, रिलीज होने पर लग सकती है रोक

Video: Shahid Kapoor भाई इशान खट्टर संग Switzerland की सड़कों पर कर रहे हैं बाइक राइड एंजॉय, वीडियो वायरल

फिल्म का प्रमोशन दोनों ने ही जोरदार किया। इस दौरान परिणीति और सिद्धार्थ दोनों ही ने अपने रिलेशन को लेकर बात भी की। कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे भी किए। बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ये फिल्म कैसी साबित होती है और कितनी कमाई कर पाती है ये अभी कहना मुश्किल है। 

श्रीलंकाई फैन्स ने ऐसे मनाया विलियमसन का B'day, तस्वीरें और वीडियो वायरल

श्रीलंकाई फैन्स ने ऐसे मनाया विलियमसन का B'day, तस्वीरें और वीडियो वायरल

IND vs SA: दूसरे और तीसरे टेस्ट मैच के Fixture में हुए ये खास बदलाव

IND vs SA: दूसरे और तीसरे टेस्ट मैच के Fixture में हुए ये खास बदलाव

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: विराट ने मैदान पर गेल को सिखाया डांस- video वायरल

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: विराट ने मैदान पर गेल को सिखाया डांस- video वायरल

INDvWI 1st ODI: बारिश में धुला मैच, कप्तान विराट कोहली ने इस बात पर जताई नाराजगी

INDvWI 1st ODI: बारिश में धुला मैच, कप्तान विराट कोहली ने इस बात पर जताई नाराजगी

APSC में इन पदों पर आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि आज, जानें कैसे करें आवेदन

APSC में इन पदों पर आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि आज, जानें कैसे करें आवेदन

पृथ्वी शॉ डोपिंग मामले की टाइमलाइन आई सामने, खड़े हुए कई सवाल

पृथ्वी शॉ डोपिंग मामले की टाइमलाइन आई सामने, खड़े हुए कई सवाल

चौथी टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
नीदरलैंड150/6(20.0)
vs
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात153/3(19.4)
United Arab Emirates ने नीदरलैंड को 7 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 08 Aug 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
वेस्ट इंडीज54/1(13.0)
vs
भारतबैटिंग बाकी
मैच रद्द
Thu, 08 Aug 2019 07:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
वेस्ट इंडीज146/6(20.0)
vs
भारत150/3(19.1)
भारत ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 7 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 06 Aug 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात152/8(20.0)
vs
नीदरलैंड138/9(20.0)
United Arab Emirates ने नीदरलैंड को 14 रनों से हराया
Tue, 06 Aug 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
