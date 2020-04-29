 DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   इरफान खान के निधन से सदमे में बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, कहा- नहीं हो रहा आपके जाने का यकीन

इरफान खान के निधन से सदमे में बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, कहा- नहीं हो रहा आपके जाने का यकीन

बॉलीवुड एक्टर इरफान खान का 54 साल की उम्र में बुधवार को निधन हो गया। इरफान खान की तबीयत अचानक खराब होने की वजह से उन्हें मंगलवार को मुंबई के कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल के आईसीयू में एडमिट किया गया था। उन्हें कोलन इंफेक्शन की वजह से भर्ती कराया गया था।

इरफान के निधन की खबर सुनकर सभी सदमे में हैं। सभी ने सोशल मीडिया पर इरफान को श्रद्धांजलि दी है।

 

