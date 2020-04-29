इरफान खान के निधन से सदमे में बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, कहा- नहीं हो रहा आपके जाने का यकीन

बॉलीवुड एक्टर इरफान खान का 54 साल की उम्र में बुधवार को निधन हो गया। इरफान खान की तबीयत अचानक खराब होने की वजह से उन्हें मंगलवार को मुंबई के कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल के आईसीयू में एडमिट किया गया था। उन्हें कोलन इंफेक्शन की वजह से भर्ती कराया गया था।
इरफान के निधन की खबर सुनकर सभी सदमे में हैं। सभी ने सोशल मीडिया पर इरफान को श्रद्धांजलि दी है।
When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan
— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 29, 2020
Gone too soon. Heartbroken for his family and for millions of his fans. Such a rare, genius actor.
This is a huge loss and only tells us that life is rarely fair.
Rest in peace dear #IrrfanKhan ... make the other side a better one!
— Mini Mathur (@minimathur) April 29, 2020
So heartbroken on the demise of #IrrfanKhan sir. We are shocked & just sad. My condolences to the family .You will live on forever in our hearts sir. Thank you for entertaining us and giving us such powerful performances .You were an institution & an inspirational force . RIP 🙏🏻
— bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 29, 2020
This hurts so much because he was the nicest, coolest guy! Every interaction with him was so memorable. Love you Irrfan Sir. You were a real fighter!! Love and strength to the family 💙 #RIP #IrrfanKhan
— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 29, 2020
An actor that every director wanted to work with. A human being that gave his best in every role. Indian film’s most succesful export to Hollywood. A man loved by all. Sad to see #IrrfanKhan leave us, after what we thought was suucesfull fight against cancer. God bess you Irfan .
— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 29, 2020