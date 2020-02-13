 DA Image
13 फरवरी, 2020|2:08|IST

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
केजरीवाल ने LG को पत्र लिखकर पेश किया सरकार बनाने का दावा, दिल्ली की 7वीं विधानसभा का गठन
गिलानी की सेहत बिगड़ी, कश्मीर घाटी में अलर्ट; PoK से हुर्रियत कॉन्फ्रेंस ने जारी किया बयान
सीहॉक हेलीकॉप्टर, मिसाइल डिफेंस सिस्टम; ट्रंप दौरे से पहले भारत-अमेरिका में अहम रक्षा सौदे की उम्मीद
दिल्ली चुनाव हारने के बाद बिहार, बंगाल में बढ़ सकती हैं भाजपा की मुश्किलें
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की पहचान उजागर करने के मामले में ट्विटर को चेतावनी, हाईकोर्ट ने मांगा जवाब
गार्गी कॉलेज छेड़खानी मामले में 10 गिरफ्तार, सुप्रीम कोर्ट की निगरानी में CBI जांच की अपील
जमानत नहीं मिलने के बाद भी नाबालिग को जेल या पुलिस हिरासत में नहीं रखा जा सकता: सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Article 370: 25 विदेशी राजनयिक पहुंचे जम्मू कश्मीर, जानें अफगानिस्तान के राजदूत ने क्या कहा?
दूल्हे की जगह सहबाला बनकर रह जाएगी कांग्रेस, सिर्फ दूसरों की जीत में मनाएगी खुशी: उमा भारती
चुनावों में हार के बाद न तो इस्तीफे की पेशकश की, न इस्तीफा मांगा गया: मनोज तिवारी
विशेष:
#दिल्ली चुनाव 2020#वैलेंटाइंस वीकऑटो एक्सपो 2020#क्राइम#अनोखी
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   Angrezi Medium का ट्रेलर देखने के बाद फैन्स ने की इरफान खान की तारीफ, पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन

Angrezi Medium का ट्रेलर देखने के बाद फैन्स ने की इरफान खान की तारीफ, पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन

angrezi medium

इरफान खान और करीना कपूर खान की फिल्म 'अंग्रेजी मीडियम' का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। फिल्म को होमी अदजानिया ने डायरेक्ट किया है. फिल्म 20 मार्च 2020 रिलीज हो रही है। इस फिल्म के ट्रेलर काइंतजार फैन्स बेसब्री से कर रहे थे जिसकी वजह हैं इरफान खान। इरफान खान को स्क्रीन पर देखने के लिए फैन्स बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। ट्रेलर रिलीज के बाद यूजर्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने रिएक्शन दिए हैं।

पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

फिल्म के ट्रेलर की शुरुआत होती है राधिका मदान के स्कूल से, जहां राधिका को स्‍कूल में सम्‍मानित किया जा रहा है और इरफान खान अपनी बेटी का मान बढ़ाते हुए स्टेज पर खड़े होकर एक इंग्लिश में स्पीच देते हैं। वह अंग्रेजी में दो शब्‍द कहते हैं और आगे की लाइन भूल जाते हैं और कहते कि मुझे बस इतना ही अंग्रेजी आती है। उनकी बात पर सभी हंसने लगते हैं।

अब स्कूल के बाद राधिका आगे पढ़ने के लंदन जाने की इच्छा जाहिर करती हैं। लेकिन इरफान के पास बेटी को पढ़ाने के लिए पैसे नहीं हैं। बेटी को लंदन में पढ़ाने के लिए इरफान क्या स्ट्रगल करते हैं बस यही है फिल्म की कहानी। देखें ट्रेलर-

 

  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:Irrfan khan kareena kapoor angrezi Medium trailer social media reaction

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

New Zealand vs India: टेस्ट सीरीज से पहले टीम इंडिया के साथ अनुष्का शर्मा की आउटिंग- देखें Photos

New Zealand vs India: टेस्ट सीरीज से पहले टीम इंडिया के साथ अनुष्का शर्मा की आउटिंग- देखें Photos

India vs New Zealand: 'यहां के हम सिकंदर...' गाने पर मस्ती करते दिखे हार्दिक, ईशांत और धवन- video

India vs New Zealand: 'यहां के हम सिकंदर...' गाने पर मस्ती करते दिखे हार्दिक, ईशांत और धवन- video

भड़के दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के को-ओनर पार्थ जिंदाल- बोले- ऋषभ पंत को सिर्फ बेंच पर बैठाने के लिए टीम में रखा है

भड़के दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के को-ओनर पार्थ जिंदाल- बोले- ऋषभ पंत को सिर्फ बेंच पर बैठाने के लिए टीम में रखा है

Vastu Tips: वास्तु के ये नियम धन को करते हैं आकर्षित, धन से जुड़ी समस्या होगी दूर

Vastu Tips: वास्तु के ये नियम धन को करते हैं आकर्षित, धन से जुड़ी समस्या होगी दूर

दिल्ली पहुंचा सट्टेबाज संजीव चावला, 2000 में भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच मैच किए थे फिक्स

दिल्ली पहुंचा सट्टेबाज संजीव चावला, 2000 में भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच मैच किए थे फिक्स

Maha Shivaratri 2020: महाशिवरात्रि के मौके पर काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस से करिए इन तीन ज्योतिर्लिंगों के दर्शन

Maha Shivaratri 2020: महाशिवरात्रि के मौके पर काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस से करिए इन तीन ज्योतिर्लिंगों के दर्शन

जरूर पढ़ें

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर