Angrezi Medium का ट्रेलर देखने के बाद फैन्स ने की इरफान खान की तारीफ, पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन

इरफान खान और करीना कपूर खान की फिल्म 'अंग्रेजी मीडियम' का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। फिल्म को होमी अदजानिया ने डायरेक्ट किया है. फिल्म 20 मार्च 2020 रिलीज हो रही है। इस फिल्म के ट्रेलर काइंतजार फैन्स बेसब्री से कर रहे थे जिसकी वजह हैं इरफान खान। इरफान खान को स्क्रीन पर देखने के लिए फैन्स बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। ट्रेलर रिलीज के बाद यूजर्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने रिएक्शन दिए हैं।
पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन...
Happy to see @irrfank back on the big screen after long time. Story, comedy, acting, music, dialogue everything is perfect in trailer. I'm sure this movie gonna be SUPER-DUPER-HIT. #AngreziMediumTrailerhttps://t.co/QIqwsQemQa
— Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) February 13, 2020
There is something so innocent, pure and heartwarming about the trailer of #AngreziMedium . The return of #IrrfanKhan , such a talented ensemble cast, an underrated director like #homiadajania . Really looking forward to this heartfelt storyline! #AngreziMediumTrailer pic.twitter.com/g8zpBs3VE3
— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) February 13, 2020
#AngreziMediumTrailer is awesome...I dont know why some student want to study abroad with such high fees😂 1 crore fees sunke hi me samne se papa ko mana kardu 1 crore me to acha business khul jaye india me hi lol...Uper se waha jake padhe nahi to papa ke 1 crore duba de ye log😂
— axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) February 13, 2020
#AngreziMediumTrailer
Story - mind blowing
Acting - mind blowing
Direction - mind blowing
Music - suits the trailer 👌
Get well soon @irrfank sir
Super hit trailerhttps://t.co/hftZ6LW9XX
— 乇尺んﾑ刀[二漢] (@YODDHA__007) February 13, 2020
#AngreziMediumTrailer is simply outstanding. @irrfank 🙏 pic.twitter.com/keURnUPtFs
— Rashmi Ranjan Ghadei (@GhadeiRanjan) February 13, 2020
Love it, love it, love it! #AngreziMediumTrailer is so fab! Seeing @irrfank back & sharing the screen with #KareenaKapoorKhan is really something else! & @radhikamadan01 is also looking so fresh. Feels like a story the majority of the audience will identify with. Can't wait ❤
— Amrita Tanna (@Amr1ta) February 13, 2020
#AngreziMediumTrailer What an amazing trailer 👌🔥 . good to see you 😘 again #irfankhan Sir.🙏🏼💥💯.#AngreziMedium
— 👅MR .UNIQUE ✨🇮🇳 (@arpit_im) February 13, 2020
It is actually very heartwarming #AngreziMediumTrailer @irrfan sir love ur acting skills. May u recover very fast #waiting_for_u 😇🙏 https://t.co/gCkiK5AMem
— Iksha (@Iksha40630366) February 13, 2020
#AngreziMediumTrailer is too good!!
Looking forward to watch this one!
Loved it!!! #AngreziMedium
— Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) February 13, 2020
Irrfan proves yet again why he is the finest actor we have at the moment. His comic timing is criminally underrated,Angrezi Medium seems hell of a fun. Can't wait to catch this one in the theaters, will be his highest grossing film for sure. #AngreziMediumTrailer
— siddhant. (@ignoreandfly) February 13, 2020
@irrfank sir superb trailer with great message https://t.co/srMvkdV16R #AngreziMediumTrailer @MaddockFilms
— Hrishey (@Hrishey1) February 13, 2020
फिल्म के ट्रेलर की शुरुआत होती है राधिका मदान के स्कूल से, जहां राधिका को स्कूल में सम्मानित किया जा रहा है और इरफान खान अपनी बेटी का मान बढ़ाते हुए स्टेज पर खड़े होकर एक इंग्लिश में स्पीच देते हैं। वह अंग्रेजी में दो शब्द कहते हैं और आगे की लाइन भूल जाते हैं और कहते कि मुझे बस इतना ही अंग्रेजी आती है। उनकी बात पर सभी हंसने लगते हैं।
अब स्कूल के बाद राधिका आगे पढ़ने के लंदन जाने की इच्छा जाहिर करती हैं। लेकिन इरफान के पास बेटी को पढ़ाने के लिए पैसे नहीं हैं। बेटी को लंदन में पढ़ाने के लिए इरफान क्या स्ट्रगल करते हैं बस यही है फिल्म की कहानी। देखें ट्रेलर-