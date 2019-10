BIG NEWS: क्रिकेटर इरफान पठान की एक्टिंग की दुनिया में एंट्री, इस फिल्म में निभाएंगे अहम किरदार

#BreakingNews: Wellknown cricketer Irfan Pathan to make his acting debut... Will essay a key role in #ChiyaanVikram's forthcoming #Tamil film [not titled yet]... Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu... Produced by Lalith Kumar’s Seven Screen Studio... AR Rahman wil score music... Filming commenced on 4 Oct 2019. #ChiyaanVikram58

