कौन हैं जूही चावला की बेटी? IPL Auction में सुहाना खान और आर्यन के साथ तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल

Welcoming our KKR players, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana & our bunch of young owners Aryan, Suhana and Jahnavi ..!!! Thank you Venky and allllll our KKR staff 🌟🌟🌟🌟💜💜💜💜 .Super grateful 🙏🙏🙏and Super happy 😇😇😇…!!🙏🙏#AryanKhan #SuhanaKhan #JahnaviMehta pic.twitter.com/Fh81zRnrdP