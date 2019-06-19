DA Image

#NewsAlert | लोकसभा के नए स्पीकर चुने गए ओम बिड़ला, राजस्थान के कोटा से हैं सांसद
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पहलगाम में राफ्टिंग नाव डूबने से दो लोगों की मौत
#ENGvAFG | इंग्लैंड ने जीता टॉस, अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ पहले बल्लेबाजी का लिया फैसला
#ENGvAFG | इंग्लैंड ने जीता टॉस, अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ पहले बल्लेबाजी का लिया फैसला
UP: बिजली दरों में हो सकती है बढ़ोतरी, उपभोक्ताओं पर पड़ेगा 61 फीसदी बोझ
योगी का कड़ा संदेश: तीन दिन से ज्यादा रोकी फाइल तो होगी कार्रवाई
'वायु' ने रुख बदला तो दिल्ली-NCR को मिली राहत, बिहार में भीषण गर्मी का रेड अलर्ट
चेन्नई में IT कंपनियों ने कर्मचारियों को घर से काम करने को कहा, जानें क्या है वजह
BJP के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा पर तीन राज्यों के चुनाव का जिम्मा
अनंतनाग एनकाउंटर: जवान शहीद, दो आतंकी ढेर, मुठभेड़ जारी
international Yoga day 2019: मलाइका आरोड़ा-आलिया भट्ट से लेकर से बॉलीवुड की ये अभिनेत्रियां भी खूब करती हैं योगा

bollywood celebrities on international yoga day

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस हर साल 21 जून को दुनियाभर में मनाया जाता है। योगा-डे के लिए अभी से लोग तैयारियां शुरु कर दी है। भारत के ही नहीं बल्कि पूरे विश्व के लोग इसमें बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लेगें। बॉलीवुड सितारे भी योग को लेकर काफी जागरुक हैं आए दिन बॉलीवुड सितारे लोगों को योग के फायदे बताने के लिए और उन्हें योग के प्रति मोटिवेट करने के लिए अपनी वर्कआउट वीडियो और फोटो शेयर करते रहे हैं।  उनके इन वीडियोज को काफी पसंद भी किया जाता है। आइए डालते हैं सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए कुछ फोटोज और वीडियोज पर...

आलिया भट्ट-

ये हम सभी जानते हैं कि आलिया ने सिर्फ योग के जरिए ही कई किलो वजन कम किया। योग के साथ-साथ उन्होंने हेल्दी खाना और पाइलट्स रूटीन भी फॉलो किया। आलिया हफ्ते में दो बार अष्टंगा योग करती थीं। आलिया अकसर योग की फोटोज अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर शेयर करते रहते हैं। 

 

 

बिपाशा बसु-

फिटनेस फ्रीक बिपाशा बसु अकसर अपने फिटनेस को लेकर काफी चर्चा में रहती हैं। बिपाशा ने सोलो फिटनेस डीवीडी भी लॉन्च की थी। बिपाशा ने अपने रूटीन में योग को शामिल करके खुद को फिट रखा हुआ है। बिपाशा अपने पति करण सिंह ग्रोवर के साथ अकसर योग करते हुए फोटोज और वीडियोज सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करती रहती हैं।

मलाइका अरोड़ा खान- अपनी फिगर और फिटनेस को लेकर जानी जाने वाली मलाइका भी योग को अपने रूटीन में शामिल कर चुकी हैं। घंटों जिम में पसीना बहाने के साथ-साथ मलाइका योग करना बिल्कुल नहीं भूलती। 

शिल्पा शेट्टी- शिल्पा कई सालों से योग लव के रूप में पहचान बना चुकी हैं। योग प्रोमोट करने के लिए शिल्पा ने डीवीडी (शिल्पा योग) भी लॉन्च की थी। शिल्पा ने अपने ही अंदाज में योग के कई आसन किए हैं , जिसकी वीडियो आए दिन सामने आती रहती है। 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today on the Yoga menu is Dynamic Suryanamaskar... the next level... trying to burn two big chunks of #Mysorepak from yesterday’s menu 😅🧘🏾‍♂💪 How to do it... Hasta Uttanasana Padahastasana Ashwa Sanchalanasana Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana Ashtanga Namaskarasana Bhujangasana Parvatasana Shirshasana Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana Ashtanga Namaskarasana Bhujangasana Parvatasana Ashwa Sanchalanasana Padahastasana Hasta Uttanasana Pranamasana From not being able to do the “Sirsasana” to doing it in the Suryanamaskar flow is a feat for me. So happy I can nail it now. This flow is like a full body workout, strengthening, toning and stretching your body and imagination. #mondaymotivation #nothingisimpossible #yoga #yogi #discipline #suryanamaskar #advance #practice #happiness #ssapp #simplesoulful #comingsoon

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

जैकलीन फर्नांडिज- सलमान के साथ फिल्म रेस-3 में नजर आईं जैकलीन भी अपनी फिटनेस को लेकर इंडस्ट्री में एक खास पहचान बना चुकी हैं। जैकलीन सोशल मीडिया पर अकसर अपनी एक्सरसाइज की फोटोज और वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं। जैकलीन ने कई बार पोल डांस और योग करते हुए भी वीडियो शेयर किए हैं। 

लिजा हेडन- मॉडल से एक्टर बनीं लिजा हेडन अपने बॉडी और फिटनेस को लेकर काफी सचेत हैं। लिजा ने योग और रनिंग के जिरए फिट रहने का मंत्र निकाल लिया। बता दें कि कुछ समय पहले ही लिजा ने एक बेटे को जन्म दिया था। 

 

Match 24
इंग्लैंड397/6(50.0)
vs
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान247/8(50.0)
इंग्लैंड ने अफ़ग़ानिस्तान को 150 रनों से हराया
Tue, 18 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 23
वेस्ट इंडीज321/8(50.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश322/3(41.3)
बांग्लादेश ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 7 विकटों से हराया
Mon, 17 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 22
भारत336/5(50.0)
vs
पाकिस्तान212/6(40.0)
भारत ने पाकिस्तान को 89 रनों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Sun, 16 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 21
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान125/10(34.1)
vs
दक्षिण अफ्रीका131/1(28.4)
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने अफ़ग़ानिस्तान को 9 विकटों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Sat, 15 Jun 2019 06:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
