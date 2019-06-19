international Yoga day 2019: मलाइका आरोड़ा-आलिया भट्ट से लेकर से बॉलीवुड की ये अभिनेत्रियां भी खूब करती हैं योगा

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस हर साल 21 जून को दुनियाभर में मनाया जाता है। योगा-डे के लिए अभी से लोग तैयारियां शुरु कर दी है। भारत के ही नहीं बल्कि पूरे विश्व के लोग इसमें बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लेगें। बॉलीवुड सितारे भी योग को लेकर काफी जागरुक हैं आए दिन बॉलीवुड सितारे लोगों को योग के फायदे बताने के लिए और उन्हें योग के प्रति मोटिवेट करने के लिए अपनी वर्कआउट वीडियो और फोटो शेयर करते रहे हैं। उनके इन वीडियोज को काफी पसंद भी किया जाता है। आइए डालते हैं सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए कुछ फोटोज और वीडियोज पर...
आलिया भट्ट-
ये हम सभी जानते हैं कि आलिया ने सिर्फ योग के जरिए ही कई किलो वजन कम किया। योग के साथ-साथ उन्होंने हेल्दी खाना और पाइलट्स रूटीन भी फॉलो किया। आलिया हफ्ते में दो बार अष्टंगा योग करती थीं। आलिया अकसर योग की फोटोज अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर शेयर करते रहते हैं।
Shooting nights can be very tiring for the body cause of the way it messes with your natural body clock.. I woke up today feeling so so exhausted.. But after monkeying around and doing some intense pilates, my energy level just shot up. The mind and body coordination during a pilates workout is like meditation for me.. If you miss even one beat of focus everything can go totally off.. And ofcourse don't miss my beautiful trainer @yasminkarachiwala in the background with her soft but strict instructions 😂😇💙
बिपाशा बसु-
फिटनेस फ्रीक बिपाशा बसु अकसर अपने फिटनेस को लेकर काफी चर्चा में रहती हैं। बिपाशा ने सोलो फिटनेस डीवीडी भी लॉन्च की थी। बिपाशा ने अपने रूटीन में योग को शामिल करके खुद को फिट रखा हुआ है। बिपाशा अपने पति करण सिंह ग्रोवर के साथ अकसर योग करते हुए फोटोज और वीडियोज सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करती रहती हैं।
मलाइका अरोड़ा खान- अपनी फिगर और फिटनेस को लेकर जानी जाने वाली मलाइका भी योग को अपने रूटीन में शामिल कर चुकी हैं। घंटों जिम में पसीना बहाने के साथ-साथ मलाइका योग करना बिल्कुल नहीं भूलती।
Yoga is a way of life that motivates you, grounds you, tones you mentally & physically, makes you mindful and invokes a feeling of happiness in you. With @thedivayoga and @sarvayogastudios @sarvesh_shashi and I hope to inspire people to adapt a healthy and a happy lifestyle. Some super exciting stuff coming up soon in the digital space. #staytuned #malaikasmotivation #mondaymorningmotivation
शिल्पा शेट्टी- शिल्पा कई सालों से योग लव के रूप में पहचान बना चुकी हैं। योग प्रोमोट करने के लिए शिल्पा ने डीवीडी (शिल्पा योग) भी लॉन्च की थी। शिल्पा ने अपने ही अंदाज में योग के कई आसन किए हैं , जिसकी वीडियो आए दिन सामने आती रहती है।
Today on the Yoga menu is Dynamic Suryanamaskar... the next level... trying to burn two big chunks of #Mysorepak from yesterday’s menu 😅🧘🏾♂💪 How to do it... Hasta Uttanasana Padahastasana Ashwa Sanchalanasana Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana Ashtanga Namaskarasana Bhujangasana Parvatasana Shirshasana Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana Ashtanga Namaskarasana Bhujangasana Parvatasana Ashwa Sanchalanasana Padahastasana Hasta Uttanasana Pranamasana From not being able to do the “Sirsasana” to doing it in the Suryanamaskar flow is a feat for me. So happy I can nail it now. This flow is like a full body workout, strengthening, toning and stretching your body and imagination. #mondaymotivation #nothingisimpossible #yoga #yogi #discipline #suryanamaskar #advance #practice #happiness #ssapp #simplesoulful #comingsoon
जैकलीन फर्नांडिज- सलमान के साथ फिल्म रेस-3 में नजर आईं जैकलीन भी अपनी फिटनेस को लेकर इंडस्ट्री में एक खास पहचान बना चुकी हैं। जैकलीन सोशल मीडिया पर अकसर अपनी एक्सरसाइज की फोटोज और वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं। जैकलीन ने कई बार पोल डांस और योग करते हुए भी वीडियो शेयर किए हैं।
लिजा हेडन- मॉडल से एक्टर बनीं लिजा हेडन अपने बॉडी और फिटनेस को लेकर काफी सचेत हैं। लिजा ने योग और रनिंग के जिरए फिट रहने का मंत्र निकाल लिया। बता दें कि कुछ समय पहले ही लिजा ने एक बेटे को जन्म दिया था।