international Yoga day 2019: मलाइका आरोड़ा-आलिया भट्ट से लेकर से बॉलीवुड की ये अभिनेत्रियां भी खूब करती हैं योगा

Shooting nights can be very tiring for the body cause of the way it messes with your natural body clock.. I woke up today feeling so so exhausted.. But after monkeying around and doing some intense pilates, my energy level just shot up. The mind and body coordination during a pilates workout is like meditation for me.. If you miss even one beat of focus everything can go totally off.. And ofcourse don't miss my beautiful trainer @yasminkarachiwala in the background with her soft but strict instructions 😂😇💙

A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Nov 17, 2018 at 4:16am PST