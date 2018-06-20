YOGA DAY 2018: दिव्यांका से लेकर मौनी तक, योग में छिपा है इन 6 एक्ट्रेसेस की Hot फिगर का राज

योग को लेकर सिर्फ बॉलीवुड ही नहीं बल्कि टीवी एक्ट्रेसस भी काफी सचेत रहते हैं। लगभग सभी टीवी एक्ट्रेस ने खुद को फिट और एक्टिव रखने के लिए योग को अपने रूटीन में शामिल किया हुआ है। टीवी की फेमस बहू दिव्यांका से लेकर मौनी तक अपनी फिगर को मेंटेन रखने के लिए नियमित रूप से योग करते हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टिव रहने वाली ये एक्ट्रेसेस अकसर अपनी फोटोज भी इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर करते रहते हैं ताकि लोगों को भी योग के लिए जागरूक कर सकें। वैसे अगर देखा जाए तो योग सिर्फ फिगर मेंटेन करने के लिए ही नहीं बल्कि एक्टिव और फ्रेश रहने के लिए भी किया जाता है। आइए डालते हैं इन सेलेब्स के योग फोटोज और वीडियोज पर एक नजर...
दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी
टीवी शो ये हैं मोहब्बतें की इशिता भल्ला यानि दिव्यांका की हॉट और फलेक्सिबल फिगर के पीछे का राज योग ही। दिव्यांका को अकसर योग करते हुए अपनी फोटोज सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस के साथ शेयर करती रहती हैं। दिव्यांका ने इंस्टाग्राम पर योग करते हुए एक फोटो शेयर किया है, जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा कि जब योग से आपकी ब़डी का हर भाग और आत्मा एक हो जाए। यह एक जीवन जीने का तरीका है।
रुबिना दिलाइक
किन्नर बहू के नाम से फेमस टीवी एक्ट्रेस रुबीना दिलाइक जल्द ही अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड अभिनव शुक्ला से शादी करने जा रही हैं। रुबिना एक समय में जिंदगी के उस पड़ाव से गुजर रही थीं, जब वह डिप्रेशन में जा सकती थीं। लेकिन उन्होंने योग को अपने रुटीन में शामिल किया और उन्होंने धीरे-धीरे अपने व्यवहार में ही काफी बदलाव पाया। रुबिना ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर योग करते हुए एक फोटो शेयर की थी, साथ ही अपनी स्थिति के बारे में भी बताया था।
I have my days of feeling low, uninspired and dejected....... I react to situations, I act unreasonable and yes I accept it all Coz I allow every single emotion to flow ..... I understand that it’s equally important to acknowledge negative emotions as to encourage positive responses..... my days of extreme stress leave me in depression as mentally and physically I am drained out..... and especially during these trying times I want to give up on everything....... but now I have slowly started recognising such gloomy days and my change in behaviour in such times, now I immediately catch myself if I am begrudging and whining...... my solution to all this is YOGA.... it may sound cliche, but it is the truth... I literally push myself ...... I give excuses to myself.... but I bounce back...... Whenever I am restless, I determine to meditate.... whenever I am in confusion I focus on Pranayama........ whenever I am lazy I force myself to do Asanas.... self discipline is Self Love ! I request all my readers to pay attention to the depression that we all tend to ignore (or dnt find appropriate to talk about) it may not be pronounced but it may settle in without informing..... the moment you stop enjoying what u used to love doing, the time you feel unmotivated, and anxiety takes over.... it’s time for a self check .....
मौनी रॉय
सलमान खान के साथ बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में डेब्यू करने जा रहीं मौनी रॉय अपनी फिटनेस को लेकर काफी सचेत रहती हैं। जिम के साथ-साथ मौनी डेली योग भी करती हैं। योग करते हुए उन्होंने अपनी कई फोटोज इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर भी की हुई हैं।
Kuldeeeeeeeeeeepppppppp , thank youuuu for tolerating me err’y morning (almost every morn’) & being so affectionate. Lovvvv youuuu❤️✨🌟💫 @kuldeepshashi #Repost @kuldeepshashi with @get_repost ・・・ @imouniroy strong and beauty ❤️She isn’t angry but her morning start With flexibility classes with me 🙈 because Talent you have naturally. Skill is only developed by hours and hours and hours of beating on your craft.✊. @kuldeepshashi #kuldeepshashi
देवोलिना भट्टाचार्य
टीवी शो 'साथ निभाना साथिया' में गोपी बहू के नाम से पहचान बना चुकी देवोलीना भट्टाचार्य असल जिंदगी में काफी अलग हैं। संस्कारी बहू की इमेज बना चुकी देवोलीना रियल लाइफ में काफी बिंदास और कूल हैं। देवो भी अपने दिन की शुरुआत योग के साथ करती हैं। फिटनेस और फिगर को मेंटेन बनाए रखने के लिए दे्वोलीना ने भी योग को अपने रूटीन में शामिल कर लिया है। हाल ही में उन्होंने योग करते हुए एक फोटो अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर शेयर की है, जिसमें उन्होंने आसन के बारे में भी बताया है।
#Camelpose “not yet perfectly done” Soon will.💞💪🏻 The asana improves core strength, spinal, hip and shoulder flexibility and stamina, and is one of the 26 asanas included in the Bikram Yoga sequence. It makes our body fit and active #yoga #asana #Utrasana #humfittohindiafit #fitindia #healthylife #happylife #instapic
अबिगेल जैन
स्टार प्लस पर आने वाले सीरियल 'तुझ संग प्रीत लगाई' में गितिका का किरदार निभाने वाली अबिगेल जैन भी फिटनेस को लेकर ध्यान रखती हैं। अबिगेल के योग करते हुए काफी वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर पड़े हैं। वो अकेले नहीं बल्कि कई बार अपने पति सनम जौहर के साथ भी योग करती हैं। इसके अलावा योग के कई मुश्किल आसान भी अबिगेल को करते देखेंगे।
So these are the four warrior postures for today's challenge (You can do any ONE of them).. Post this with a loved one and get a chance to win exciting gifts! Don't forget to tag the hosts @simplysheeba @rashee_luv @divya_janani @abigail_pande and our sponsors @ricochetclothingindia @fantasiefinechocolates @blueskygelpolishindia .. along with hashtags #yogawithyourlovedones and #internationalyogaday2018 Looking forward 🐣
आशका गोराडिया
टीवी एक्ट्रेस आशका गोराडिया भी अकसर अपने योग फोटोज को लेकर सुर्खियों में बनी रहती हैं। बीते दिनों उन्होंने अपनी पति के साथ भी योग करते हुए कुछ फोटोज अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर शेयर की थी।
In each of us lie good and bad, light and dark, art and pain, choice and regret, cruelty and sacrifice. We’re each of us our own chiaroscuro, our own bit of illusion fighting to emerge into something solid, something real. We’ve got to forgive ourselves that. I must remember to forgive myself. Because there is a lot of grey to work with. No one can live in the light all the time. #LibbaBray #findingmybalance #yoga #yogapants #lifeisaboutbalance #onelove #yogapose #padangusthasana Thank you for your guidance @yogagurumansoorbaluch__ @divya_janani My inspiration @ibrentgoble @abigail_pande #iloveyoutwo
VIDEO: जाह्नवी कपूर की हालत हुई खराब, Dhadak के प्रमोशन के दौरान ईशान ने ऐसे संभाला
YOGA DAY 2018: 5 साल की बेटी से लेकर बेटे तक अक्षय कुमार की पूरी फैमिली है योग की दीवानी