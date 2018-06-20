YOGA DAY 2018: दिव्यांका से लेकर मौनी तक, योग में छिपा है इन 6 एक्ट्रेसेस की Hot फिगर का राज

You experience #Yoga only when every molecule of your body and soul becomes one with it. Learning, that it's not a gym regime or a fitness fad... Its a way of life!😇 @pallavidutt dee thanks for leading me into the #ArtOfLiving. #CalmMindPeacefulHeart #HappySoulHappyBody #YogaStarters

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on May 10, 2018 at 8:15pm PDT