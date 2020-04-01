अंकल के निधन से सदमे में हैं इलियाना डिक्रूज, कहा- आपके जाने का नहीं हो रहा यकीन

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस इलियाना डिक्रूज की फैमिली को लेकर एक बुरी खबर सामने आई है। बीती रात इलियाना के अंकल का निधन हो गया है। ऐसे में इलियाना के परिवार वालों पर दुखों टूट पड़ा है। इलियाना ने अंकल के निधन की जानकारी खुद सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की है। उन्होंने बताया कि यकीन नहीं हो रहा कि उनके पसंदीदा अंकल अब इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं।
इलियान ने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें उनके अंकल एक छोटी गिलहरी को ड्रॉपर की मदद से दूध पिलाते नजर आ रहे हैं। एक्ट्रेस ने वीडियो के कैप्शन में एक इमोशनल नोट पोस्ट किया है। इलियाना ने लिखा, 'काश मेरे पास आपके अधिक पिक्चर्स, ऑडियो और वीडियो होते। मेरा दिल अभी भी यकीन नहीं कर पा रहा है कि अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं। आप बहुत ही अद्भुत, सुंदर, सज्जन व्यक्ति थे।'
I wish I had more pictures, more videos, audio notes, anything really... my heart still can’t come to terms with the fact that you’re gone. You were the most wonderful, beautiful, gentlest man I knew....it’s so painful to even write these words down because some part of me still can’t believe it...all I wish I could tell you is that you were loved so so much...I wish I could have had more time with you...we all wish we had more time... I don’t know if I believe in heaven but if it exists then I know you’re there...with your multitude of cats...”cat whisperer” I called you..there wasn’t a single cat I picked off the street that you didn’t nurture and love with all your heart..and by god they loved you right back...I could just go on and on about the amazing things you did not just for me but for us all...you weren’t just my favourite uncle, my Tiru... you were my second papa ♥️ And I miss you so goddamn much... Still hoping I’ll wake up tomorrow and this’ll just be a bad dream...hoping I could talk to you one more time 💔 I wish I had more time ♥️♥️♥️
उन्होंने आगे लिखा, 'अभी भी ये सबकुछ लिखना बहुत ही दुखद हो रहा है क्योंकि मेरे लिए अभी भी आपके निधन की खबर पर यकीन कर पाना मुमकिन नहीं है। मैं चाहती हूं कि आपको बता सकूं कि आप से बहुत प्यार करती थी। काश मेरे पास आपके साथ बिताने के लिए और समय होता। हम चाहते हैं कि हमारे पास और समय होता। मुझे नहीं पता कि मैं स्वर्ग में विश्वास करती हूं, लेकिन अगर यह मौजूद है तो आप जरूर वहां होंगे।'