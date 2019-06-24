Pakistani Captain सरफराज का इन बॉलीवुड सितारों ने किया समर्थन, जानिए क्या है वजह

इन दिनों पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान सरफराज अहमद (Sarfaraz Ahmad) के लिए सबकुछ अच्छा नहीं चल रहा है। जहां एक ओर विश्व कप (ICC World Cup 2019) में पाकिस्तान टीम का परफॉर्मेंस ज्यादा अच्छा नहीं रहा है, वहीं, टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ हुए मुकाबले में हार के बाद पाक कप्तान लगातार निशाने पर रहे हैं।

Such a shameful example of so called Fan or Fanatics who ridicule his team player because they lost a match but what he sets example is of insensitivity and just plain bad human being. Recording it & ridiculing Captain Sarfraz Ahmed while he has his child in arms & he is proud 💩 https://t.co/NTXEj3TFAn — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) June 23, 2019

Disgraceful,shame on you..@SarfarazA_54 well done but I would have liked it more if u would have just slapped him for saying such things in front of your child.. https://t.co/Ui14DbFEfj — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) June 23, 2019

पाकिस्तानी फैंस कई बार सरफराज को उनके फिट न होने के आरोप लगाते हुए निशाना साधते रहे हैं। कई बार पब्लिक प्लेस पर भी निशाना साध चुके हैं। अब एक युवक ने मॉल में उनपर वीडियो बनाया और अभद्र टिप्पणी की। इस वीडियो के सामने आने के बाद युवक की इस हरकत के लिए उसपर निशाना साधा जा रहा है।

What an idiot!!! Name n shame him !!! Just becoz sportsmen underperform sometimes you ridicule them??? Shame on this jaahil insaan ! Especially when he had his daughter in his arms! This guys parents should slap him ! Seriously!! 😡 https://t.co/ET4PKg7Dmr — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) June 22, 2019

Every captain in history has lost an important match. #SarfarazAhmed doesn’t deserve this. This is harassment... for heaven’s sake he is with his child. https://t.co/JU8YFKMPyg — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 22, 2019

सरफराज के समर्थन में बॉलीवुड एक्टर्स भी उतर आए हैं। एक्ट्रेस गौहर खान ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है कि अगर कोई खिलाड़ी अच्छा परफॉर्म नहीं कर रहा है तो फिर ऐसे व्यवहार किया जाएगा। जाहिल इंसान पर शर्म आती है। वहीं, कई अन्य टीवी कलाकार भी सरफराज के समर्थन में उतर आए हैं।

ट्विटर के जरिए से इन कलाकारों ने युवक पर निशाना साधा है। वहीं, बॉलीवुड अभिनेता रितेश देशमुख ने लिखा है कि सभी कप्तान कभी कभी कोई मैच हारता ही है। सरफराज यह डिजर्व नहीं करते हैं।