DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
राजस्थान भाजपा अध्यक्ष मदन लाल सैनी का निधन, PM मोदी ने दुख जताया
कांग्रेस ने राज्यसभा में उठाया बढ़ती आबादी का मुद्दा, कहा- नियंत्रण नहीं हुआ तो विकास बेमानी
LS में बोले केन्द्रीय मंत्री, पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद कहने वाले लोगों को क्या इस देश में रहने का अधिकार?
BJP ने उपचुनाव के लिए कमर कसी, रखा ये लक्ष्य
झारखंड: 'बाइक चोर' होने का आरोप लगाकर भीड़ ने मुस्लिम युवक से जय श्री राम बुलवाया, पीटने से मौत
कलयुगी पिता की काली करतूत, चार माह के बेटे का किया 3 लाख में सौदा
RBI के डिप्टी गवर्नर विरल आचार्य ने दिया इस्तीफा: रिपोर्ट
24 घंटे में 9 हत्याएं: केजरीवाल ने केंद्र सरकार को घेरा, दिल्ली पुलिस ने दिया ये जवाब
चमकी बुखार मामले पर SC सख्त, केंद्र, बिहार व यूपी सरकार को नोटिस भेजकर सात दिन में मांगा जवाब
मायावती का बड़ा ऐलान, BSP भविष्य में छोटे-बड़े सभी चुनाव अकेले लड़ेगी
विशेष:
#पानी मेरा हक #2019WorldCup #चमकी बुखार #अनोखी #नंदन
होममनोरंजन

Pakistani Captain सरफराज का इन बॉलीवुड सितारों ने किया समर्थन, जानिए क्या है वजह

इन दिनों पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान सरफराज अहमद (Sarfaraz Ahmad) के लिए सबकुछ अच्छा नहीं चल रहा है। जहां एक ओर विश्व कप (ICC World Cup 2019) में पाकिस्तान टीम का परफॉर्मेंस ज्यादा अच्छा नहीं रहा है, वहीं, टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ हुए मुकाबले में हार के बाद पाक कप्तान लगातार निशाने पर रहे हैं। 

हिमाचल में कार्तिक आर्यन और सारा अली खान कर रहे हैं शूटिंग, सामने आई खूबसूरत फोटो

Hina Khan के फैंस के लिए बुरी खबर, फोटो पोस्ट कर लिखी ये बात, Viral

पाकिस्तानी फैंस कई बार सरफराज को उनके फिट न होने के आरोप लगाते हुए निशाना साधते रहे हैं। कई बार पब्लिक प्लेस पर भी निशाना साध चुके हैं। अब एक युवक ने मॉल में उनपर वीडियो बनाया और अभद्र टिप्पणी की। इस वीडियो के सामने आने के बाद युवक की इस हरकत के लिए उसपर निशाना साधा जा रहा है। 

सरफराज के समर्थन में बॉलीवुड एक्टर्स भी उतर आए हैं। एक्ट्रेस गौहर खान ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है कि अगर कोई खिलाड़ी अच्छा परफॉर्म नहीं कर रहा है तो फिर ऐसे व्यवहार किया जाएगा। जाहिल इंसान पर शर्म आती है। वहीं, कई अन्य टीवी कलाकार भी सरफराज के समर्थन में उतर आए हैं। 

ट्विटर के जरिए से इन कलाकारों ने युवक पर निशाना साधा है। वहीं, बॉलीवुड अभिनेता रितेश देशमुख ने लिखा है कि सभी कप्तान कभी कभी कोई मैच हारता ही है। सरफराज यह डिजर्व नहीं करते हैं।

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:ICC World Cup 2019: bollywood actors support sarfaraz ahmad for viral video

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

LIVE ICC WC 2019; AFG vs BAN: शाकिब ने बेपटरी की अफगानिस्तान की पारी

LIVE ICC WC 2019; AFG vs BAN: शाकिब ने बेपटरी की अफगानिस्तान की पारी

PAKvSA ICC World Cup 2019: हार के बाद निराश फैफ डु प्लेसी ने कहा- ये हमारे लिए बहुत शर्मनाक है, टीम का प्रदर्शन औसत दर्जे से भी खराब

PAKvSA ICC World Cup 2019: हार के बाद निराश फैफ डु प्लेसी ने कहा- ये हमारे लिए बहुत शर्मनाक है, टीम का प्रदर्शन औसत दर्जे से भी खराब

ICC World Cup 2019 Point Table: द.अफ्रीका हार के साथ बाहर, PAK की उम्मीदें बरकरार

ICC World Cup 2019 Point Table: द.अफ्रीका हार के साथ बाहर, PAK की उम्मीदें बरकरार

जरूर पढ़ें

Match 30
पाकिस्तान308/7(50.0)
vs
दक्षिण अफ्रीका259/9(50.0)
पाकिस्तान ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 49 रनों से हराया
Sun, 23 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 29
न्यूजीलैंड291/8(50.0)
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज286/10(49.0)
न्यूजीलैंड ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 5 रनों से हराया
Sat, 22 Jun 2019 06:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 28
भारत224/8(50.0)
vs
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान213/10(49.5)
भारत ने अफ़ग़ानिस्तान को 11 रनों से हराया
Sat, 22 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 27
श्रीलंका232/9(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड212/10(47.0)
श्रीलंका ने इंग्लैंड को 20 रनों से हराया
Fri, 21 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 32
इंग्लैंड
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया
लॉर्ड्स, लंदन
Tue, 25 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
मैच 33
न्यूजीलैंड
vs
पाकिस्तान
एजबैस्टन, बर्मिंघम
Wed, 26 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
मैच 34
वेस्ट इंडीज
vs
भारत
ओल्ड ट्रैफोर्ड, मैनचेस्टर
Thu, 27 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर