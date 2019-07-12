ऋतिक रोशन की फिल्म Super 30 हुई रिलीज, फिल्म देखकर ऑडियंस ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

बॉलीवुड एक्टर ऋतिक रोशन और मृणाल ठाकुर स्टारर फिल्म सुपर-30 रिलीज हो गई है। यह एक बायोपिक फिल्म है जिसमें ऋतिक रोशन गणितज्ञ आनंद कुमार का किरदार निभाते नजर आ रहे हैं। फिल्म को बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स से तो अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है ही, साथ ही दर्शकों को भी फिल्म पसंद आ रही है। फिल्म देखने के बाद ऑडियंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिएक्शन दिया है। अभी तक फिल्म को अच्छा रिस्पॉनिस मिल रहा है। पढ़ें सबके रिएक्शन्स-

#Super30 Mindblowing excellent performance by @iHrithik sir.



Each and every scene gives goosebumps.



So inspirational,Motivational film



4.5/5



Verdict: Sure Shot BB — David John (@Davidjohn8787) July 12, 2019

Ok so this happened in the screening of #Super30 yesterday 🤘 pic.twitter.com/DDSC99S6In — Sunny Sodday (@sunnysodday) July 12, 2019

I am an engineer..After watching #Super30 FDFS..I am feeling so proud.Each every persons PERFORMANCE are superb.Don't miss this masterpiece. — Michael_Dabhi (@MichaelHrithik1) July 12, 2019

Truth is STARDOM may die but a good actor remains immortal if anyone knows good acting @iHrithik SIR deserves a standing ovation for this movie outstanding till now 🙆‍♂️👌 #Super30 — @naveena61077560 (@naveena61077561) July 12, 2019

#Super30 is awesome 😍 @iHrithik sir this one is as fantastic as #lakshya . Congratulations . A must watch movie for all. pic.twitter.com/izcVhdE2f6 — sushantsaurabh (@sushantsaurabh7) July 12, 2019

#Super30 beyond par excellence.

Boom boom. Really inspirational.

Thank you team #super30 . Really nice concept.



Thank you @iHrithik sir. You are exceptional and sensational as usual. Made my day today. Congratulations. 👏👏👏👏 — N.Kumar (@KumarN0301) July 12, 2019

It's an interval of #Super30 & I must say this is the best film of @iHrithik .Sir kaa kiye aapne,Garda Ura Diya.....My God every single artists nailed with performance.Tears, Happiness, thrilling, laughing.i give 🌟🌟🌟🌟1/2. Blockbuster — BINOD YADAV(BY) (@Binod_yadav27) July 12, 2019

Interval!!,



Already cried twice.!!



Great so far.#Super30 — Titanium !! (@iNipunK) July 12, 2019

Acting bhi, action bhi , goodlooks bhi , Greek god body bhi.....



Aur stardom bhi.... 💪💪💪#Super30 pic.twitter.com/tN3COcpX86 — Apna Hrithik (@WashingKarma) July 12, 2019

#Super30 is unbelievable, wat a movie for a long time in Bollywood, it inspired, cry , laugh , spellbound performance. Sure fire hit — iKrishna sanwal (@krishna_sanwal) July 12, 2019

बता दें कि फिल्म के ट्रेलर को भी काफी अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिला था। 'सुपर 30' का निर्देशन विकास बहल ने किया है। फिल्म में ऋतिक ने बिहार के जाने माने गणितज्ञ आनंद कुमार की भूमिका अदा की है। फिल्म में ऋतिक के साथ मृणाल ठाकुर लीड रोल में हैं।