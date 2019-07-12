DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
कर्नाटक LIVE: SC में बोले रोहतगी, बागी विधायकों के इस्तीफे पर नहीं लिया गया फैसला
पश्चिमी दिल्ली में ईएसआई अस्पताल के ऑपरेशन थिएटर में लगी आग, छह मरीजों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला गया।
अमेरिकी डालर के मुकाबले रुपया शुरूआती कारोबार में 10 पैसे टूटकर 68.54 पर पहुंचा।
कांग्रेस सांसद मोतीलाल वोरा ने राज्यसभा में दिया शून्यकाल नोटिस
बीजेपी विधायक की बेटी के साथ शादी करनेवाले दलित युवक के पिता ने धमकी पर कही ये बात
गोवा, कर्नाटक संकट को लेकर सोनिया और राहुल का संसद के बाहर प्रदर्शन
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज | अयोध्या विवाद में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मध्यस्थता पैनल से 25 जुलाई तक विस्तृत रिपोर्ट देने को कहा- ANI
कर्नाटक के बाद अब गोवा में भी कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका, 10 विधायकों ने छोड़ी पार्टी
कर्नाटक में सियासी पारा गरम, सरकार गिराने और बचाने की कवायद जारी, 10 प्वांइट्स में जानें अभी तक का घटनाक्रम
हाथ में गन, जांघ पर जाम और गाना 'राणाजी माफ करना', कुछ इस अंदाज में थिरकते दिखे BJP विधायक; पार्टी लेगी एक्शन
विशेष:
#संसदसत्र #कर्नाटक संकट #2019WorldCup #हिन्दुस्तानस्मार्ट #अनोखी
होममनोरंजन

ऋतिक रोशन की फिल्म Super 30 हुई रिलीज, फिल्म देखकर ऑडियंस ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

बॉलीवुड एक्टर ऋतिक रोशन और मृणाल ठाकुर स्टारर फिल्म सुपर-30 रिलीज हो गई है। यह एक बायोपिक फिल्म है जिसमें ऋतिक रोशन गणितज्ञ आनंद कुमार का किरदार निभाते नजर आ रहे हैं। फिल्म को बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स से तो अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है ही, साथ ही दर्शकों को भी फिल्म पसंद आ रही है। फिल्म देखने के बाद ऑडियंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिएक्शन दिया है। अभी तक फिल्म को अच्छा रिस्पॉनिस मिल रहा है। पढ़ें सबके रिएक्शन्स-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Super 30 Celebs Review: फिल्म देखने के बाद बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

Super 30 Movie Review: सुपर हीरो ऋतिक ने 'सुपर 30 में 'आम आदमी' बनकर जीता दिल, पढ़ें कैसी है फिल्म

बता दें कि फिल्म के ट्रेलर को भी काफी अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिला था। 'सुपर 30' का निर्देशन विकास बहल ने किया है। फिल्म में ऋतिक ने बिहार के जाने माने गणितज्ञ आनंद कुमार की भूमिका अदा की है। फिल्म में ऋतिक  के साथ मृणाल ठाकुर लीड रोल में हैं।

 

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:hrithik roshan starrer super 30 release this is what audience react after watching movie

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

ICC WC 2019: विराट और शास्त्री से CoA कर सकता है ये तीन कड़े सवाल, रायुडू-धौनी को लेकर हो सकती है चर्चा

ICC WC 2019: विराट और शास्त्री से CoA कर सकता है ये तीन कड़े सवाल, रायुडू-धौनी को लेकर हो सकती है चर्चा

ICC World Cup 2019 ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हो रहा #1992MeinBhi, पाक फैन्स ने कहा- हम चैंपियन, इंडियन फैन्स ने कर दी बोलती बंद

ICC World Cup 2019 ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हो रहा #1992MeinBhi, पाक फैन्स ने कहा- हम चैंपियन, इंडियन फैन्स ने कर दी बोलती बंद

Eng vs Aus ICC World Cup 2019: जेसन रॉय पर लगा जुर्माना, जानिए क्या फाइनल में खेल पाएंगे वो!

Eng vs Aus ICC World Cup 2019: जेसन रॉय पर लगा जुर्माना, जानिए क्या फाइनल में खेल पाएंगे वो!

जरूर पढ़ें

दूसरा सेमीफाइनल
ऑस्ट्रेलिया223/10(49.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड226/2(32.1)
इंग्लैंड ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 8 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 11 Jul 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला सेमी फाइनल
न्यूजीलैंड239/8(50.0)
vs
भारत221/10(49.3)
न्यूजीलैंड ने भारत को 18 रनों से हराया
Tue, 09 Jul 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 45
दक्षिण अफ्रीका325/6(50.0)
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया315/10(49.5)
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 10 रनों से हराया
Sat, 06 Jul 2019 06:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 44
श्रीलंका264/7(50.0)
vs
भारत265/3(43.3)
भारत ने श्रीलंका को 7 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 06 Jul 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा सेमीफाइनल
ऑस्ट्रेलिया223/10(49.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड226/2(32.1)
इंग्लैंड ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 8 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 11 Jul 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला सेमी फाइनल
न्यूजीलैंड239/8(50.0)
vs
भारत221/10(49.3)
न्यूजीलैंड ने भारत को 18 रनों से हराया
Tue, 09 Jul 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 45
दक्षिण अफ्रीका325/6(50.0)
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया315/10(49.5)
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 10 रनों से हराया
Sat, 06 Jul 2019 06:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 44
श्रीलंका264/7(50.0)
vs
भारत265/3(43.3)
भारत ने श्रीलंका को 7 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 06 Jul 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर