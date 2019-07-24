DA Image

4 राज्यों के बाद अब दिल्ली में भी टैक्स फ्री हुई 'Super 30', ऋतिक ने मनीष सिसोदिया को किया शुक्रिया

आईआईटी-जेईई में दाखिले के लिए गरीब परिवारों के छात्रों के लिए 'सुपर 30' कार्यक्रम चलाने वाले आनंद कुमार के जीवन पर आधारित ऋतिक रोशन-स्टारर फिल्म 'सुपर 30' को अब दिल्ली में भी टैक्स फ्री कर दिया है। बुधवार को दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने और मंगलवार को गुजरात के सीएम विजय रुपाणी ने फिल्म को टैक्स फ्री घोषित किया। दिल्ली के डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया ने एक ट्वीट में बताया कि सुपर 30 के आनंद कुमार ने दिल्ली सरकार के स्कूलों में विजिट किया। देशभर के सभी टीचर्स के लिए वे प्रेरणादायी हैं क्योंकि उनकी वजह से गरीब तबके के बच्चों का IIT-JEE का सपना पूरा हुआ है।

 

 

दूसरे ट्वीट में मनीष सिसोदिया ने लिखा- दिल्ली सरकार मूवी को टैक्स फ्री कर रही है, ताकि ये दिल्ली के बच्चों और टीचर्स को इंस्पायर कर सके।

ऋतिक ने ट्वीट कर गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री विजय रुपाणी को धन्यवाद कहा है। उन्होंने लिखा- 'थैंक्यू विजय रुपाणी जी, हमारी मेहनत को इनाम देने के लिए और सुपर 30 को गुजरात में टैक्स फ्री करने के लिए। सुपर 30 आपकी इस पहल से भावुक है'।


बता दें कि दिल्ली से पहले फिल्म राजस्थान, उत्तर प्रदेश, गुजरात और बिहार में टैक्स फ्री हो गई है। फिल्म के बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन की बात करें तो सुपर 30 ने अब तक भारत में 104.18 करोड़ का कलेक्शन कर लिया है।
 

