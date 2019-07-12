Super 30 Celebs Review: फिल्म देखने के बाद बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

बिहार के मैथेमेटिशियन आनंद कुमार के जीवन से प्रेरित 'सुपर 30' शुक्रवार को रिलीज हो गई है। बुधवार 10 जुलाई को मुंबई में फिल्म की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई थी। फिल्म देखने काफी सेलेब्स आए थे और फिल्म देखने के बाद सभी ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने रिएक्शन दिए हैं। सेलेब्स ने फिल्म की खूब तारीफ की है। पढ़ें सभी के रिएक्शन्स-





Last night i saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year”! #Super30 .. laughed, cried,clapped n got goosebumps. @iHrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level.. No vanity All soul this one!! Any n every award is too less for You👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 11, 2019

And can’t forget #AnandKumar .. what a story n what an inspirational life♥️ #super30 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 11, 2019

Just finished watching super 30 .. everything about the film speaks of excellence.. inspiring story.. exceptional performances and great direction .. Go watch it @iHrithik — Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) July 10, 2019

#Super30 is Brilliant! What a film. Overwhelmed! Brace yourselves for success & more importantly, respectability for life. Well done! This will be one of your finest hours. @iHrithik #vikasbahl #sajidnadiadwala @madmantena — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) July 11, 2019

‘Super 30’ leaves you extremely overwhelmed with emotions and speechless with words ! @iHrithik you have always believed in taking up challenges and giving your heart n soul to it ! You are simply beyond OUTSTANDING as ‘Anand Kumar’ ! This inspiring story is a MUST WATCH 👏🏻❤️🙏🏻 — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 11, 2019

Watched #super30 last night , @iHrithik u are a shining star! What a performance ! Real, endearing, gut wrenching! Every character , especially the kids n #pankajTripathiJi uffffff outstanding! This movie is gonna make u wake up n go after ur dreams ! @CastingChhabra 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) July 10, 2019

#Super30 is a spellbinding film with superlative and inspiring performances all around. @iHrithik is magical. This movie will stay with me for a long long time. But don’t take my word for it. Go see it. — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) July 11, 2019

Take a BOW @iHrithik for telling the most important story of our times!!! Thank YOU. You and every single person in this MOVING, INSPIRING movie is SUPERRRRRRRRRRRRRRR❤️❤️❤️ #Super30 #MustWatch #PankajTripathi #VijayVerma pic.twitter.com/qMQfUzBQWS — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 11, 2019

It's been a while since I've been to one and I'm really glad I stepped out for this film. I laughed, cried & came out inspired... what a fantastic performance, @iHrithik! And kudos to the #Super30 cast for putting up such an outstanding film! pic.twitter.com/I8l5egiefk — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 11, 2019

What an incredible performance @iHrithik https://t.co/32AwcGFxMV consumed the part and became #AnandKumar. This performance of yours touches the heart. I truly loved it. #Super30 is a must watch a tribute to the heroes that build a nation. Congratulations team @NGEMovies — Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) July 11, 2019

बता दें कि फिल्म के ट्रेलर को भी काफी अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिला था। 'सुपर 30' का निर्देशन विकास बहल ने किया है। फिल्म में ऋतिक ने बिहार के जाने माने गणितज्ञ आनंद कुमार की भूमिका अदा की है। फिल्म में ऋतिक के साथ मृणाल ठाकुर लीड रोल में हैं।

देखें ट्रेलर-