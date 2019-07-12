DA Image

बीजेपी विधायक की बेटी के साथ शादी करनेवाले दलित युवक के पिता ने धमकी पर कही ये बात
गोवा, कर्नाटक संकट को लेकर सोनिया और राहुल का संसद के बाहर प्रदर्शन
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज | अयोध्या विवाद में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मध्यस्थता पैनल से 25 जुलाई तक विस्तृत रिपोर्ट देने को कहा- ANI
कर्नाटक के बाद अब गोवा में भी कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका, 10 विधायकों ने छोड़ी पार्टी
कर्नाटक में सियासी पारा गरम, सरकार गिराने और बचाने की कवायद जारी, 10 प्वांइट्स में जानें अभी तक का घटनाक्रम
हाथ में गन, जांघ पर जाम और गाना 'राणाजी माफ करना', कुछ इस अंदाज में थिरकते दिखे BJP विधायक; पार्टी लेगी एक्शन
मध्य प्रदेश बजट: कमलनाथ सरकार ने पुजारियों का मानदेय तीन गुना बढ़ाया
अवैध खनन घोटाला: CBI ने DM के घर पर मारा छापा, मशीन मंगा हुई नोटों की गिनती
कर्नाटक संकट: मुंबई पुलिस ने शिवकुमार को हिरासत में लिया, धारा 144 लागू
कुख्यात माफिया डॉन जीवा ने बताया अपनी जान को खतरा
#संसदसत्र #कर्नाटक संकट #2019WorldCup #हिन्दुस्तानस्मार्ट #अनोखी
Super 30 Celebs Review: फिल्म देखने के बाद बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

30

बिहार के मैथेमेटिशियन आनंद कुमार के जीवन से प्रेरित 'सुपर 30' शुक्रवार को रिलीज हो गई है। बुधवार 10 जुलाई को मुंबई में फिल्म की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई थी। फिल्म देखने काफी सेलेब्स आए थे और फिल्म देखने के बाद सभी ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने रिएक्शन दिए हैं। सेलेब्स ने फिल्म की खूब तारीफ की है। पढ़ें सभी के रिएक्शन्स-


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

बता दें कि फिल्म के ट्रेलर को भी काफी अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिला था। 'सुपर 30' का निर्देशन विकास बहल ने किया है। फिल्म में ऋतिक ने बिहार के जाने माने गणितज्ञ आनंद कुमार की भूमिका अदा की है। फिल्म में ऋतिक  के साथ मृणाल ठाकुर लीड रोल में हैं।

देखें ट्रेलर-

 

 

