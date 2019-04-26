VIDEO: पैर में चोट लगने से परेशान हुए ऋतिक रोशन, 10 महीने बाद शेयर किया दर्द

दुनिया में सबसे हैंडसम पुरुषों में से एक ऋतिक रोशन (Hrithik Roshan) अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म सुपर 30 के लिए खूब मेहनत कर रहे हैं। ऋतिक अक्सर अपने फैंस से अपने जिम वर्क आउट की वीडियो शेयर कर उन्हें मोटिवेट करते हैं। लेकिन हाल ही में ऋतिक ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जो काफी हैरान करने वाला है।
ऋतिक रोशन ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी पूरी जर्नी का वर्कआउट वीडयो शेयर किया है। इसके कैप्शन में उन्होंने बताया कि कैसे इस पूरी जर्नी में वो फिर से ठीक हुए। ऋतिक को ठीक होने में पूरे 10 महीने लग गए और उनकी ये प्रोसेस अभी भी जारी है। ऋतिक की दाईं एड़ी के लिगामेंट्स फट गए थे और बाईं में मोच थी। इसके अलावा वो स्लिप डिस्क से भी पीड़ित थे। रितिक ने लिखा, 'ठीक होने में मुझे 10 महीने लग गए और यह प्रक्रिया अब भी जारी है। दाईं एड़ी के लिगामेंट्स फट गए थे और बाई एड़ी में मोच थी। इसके अलावा स्लिप डिस्क से भी पीड़ित थे।
1st september 2018. . Behind the scenes. . Rehabilitating and re conditioning my body has taken almost 10 months now. And I’m still in the process. . Torn right ankle ligaments and a sprained left plus a thorasic slip disc. As if one wasn’t enough. . My coordination was incredibly messed up. I’d say jump and my body wouldn’t listen. Couldn’t load the feet or my spine. Needless to say i was losing muscle mass and gaining unwanted weight by the day. Couldn’t do any cardio or weights. Only thing I could control so as to not fall off the grid completely was my diet. Not eating the stuff I liked frustrated me further. . I’v been sharing a few clips here from that journey. ZmR’s with light weights, band work plus whole lot of other techniques I discovered. The most important being writing down each day’s progress. I’d aim to do 1 more than yesterday. . I hope it helps those who are currently in pain or injured. My rehab and conditioning has been frustratingly slow, after 3 months of a lot of effort and very little results, i was plagued with self doubt and a part of me wanted to quit. . But there is magic in consistency. . Trust it. And keep going. . All the best! . @swapneelhazare @kuldeepshashi #keepgoing #bethebestversionofyourself #nevergiveup #keepdiscovering #keepcreating #onelife
मेरे शरीर का को-ओर्डिनेश बुरी तरह से बिगड़ गया था। मैं कहता था कूदो और मेरा शरीर कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं देता था। मेरे पैर या रीढ़ कोई वजन नहीं ले पा रहे थे। मेरा वजन बुरी तरह से बढ़ रहा था। मैं कोई कार्डियो नहीं कर पा रहा था। मैं पूरी तरह से ट्रैक से न गिर जाऊं इसके लिए मैं सिर्फ एक चीज कर सकता था। वह था डायटिंग। अपने पसंद की चीज न खा पाने के कारण मैं और परेशान था।' इस विडियो के साथ रितिक ने आगे लिखा, मुझे उम्मीद है कि यह तकलीफ झेल रहे लोगों की मदद करेगा। मेरा रीहैब काफी धीमा था। लेकिन निरंतरता जरूरी है।'
इस वीडियो में ऋतिक एक्सरसाइड छूटने के पीछे की कहानी बताई है। दरअसल कुछ टाइम पहले ऋतिक रोशन के पैर में चोट लग गई थी। जिसकी वजह से वो एक्सरसाइज से दूर हो गए थे। लेकिन उसी वर्कआउट से फिर ऋतिक ने खुद को स्ट्रांग बनाया और अपने पैर की चोट भी सही की है।
You’ll never get there . That place u wanna reach so bad. U won’t ever get there. But don’t stop trying u fool. That’s the fun. . . And I guess the rule has changed from “faaa” to “fudge”. . . ZMR. 30lbs. 2.10min. 6 reps #ZMR #patience #Resilience #NoPainNoGain #Hrx #onemorerep #createyourself #bethebestversionofyourself #therearenoshortcuts #doitforyou #workonyourself #pushboundries #keepgoing