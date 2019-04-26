VIDEO: पैर में चोट लगने से परेशान हुए ऋतिक रोशन, 10 महीने बाद शेयर किया दर्द

1st september 2018. . Behind the scenes. . Rehabilitating and re conditioning my body has taken almost 10 months now. And I’m still in the process. . Torn right ankle ligaments and a sprained left plus a thorasic slip disc. As if one wasn’t enough. . My coordination was incredibly messed up. I’d say jump and my body wouldn’t listen. Couldn’t load the feet or my spine. Needless to say i was losing muscle mass and gaining unwanted weight by the day. Couldn’t do any cardio or weights. Only thing I could control so as to not fall off the grid completely was my diet. Not eating the stuff I liked frustrated me further. . I’v been sharing a few clips here from that journey. ZmR’s with light weights, band work plus whole lot of other techniques I discovered. The most important being writing down each day’s progress. I’d aim to do 1 more than yesterday. . I hope it helps those who are currently in pain or injured. My rehab and conditioning has been frustratingly slow, after 3 months of a lot of effort and very little results, i was plagued with self doubt and a part of me wanted to quit. . But there is magic in consistency. . Trust it. And keep going. . All the best! . @swapneelhazare @kuldeepshashi #keepgoing #bethebestversionofyourself #nevergiveup #keepdiscovering #keepcreating #onelife

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Apr 25, 2019 at 4:37am PDT