ऋतिक रोशन का भोजपुरी अंदाज, 'लॉलीपॉप लागेलू' पर जमकर लगाए ठुमके

Fans can't contain their excitement! Here's an amazing fan made poster of #Super30 made by Syed Wasim! @hrithikroshan #AnandKumar @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom #VikasBahl @wardakhannadiadwala @sajidnadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson

A post shared by Super 30 (@super30film) on May 18, 2018 at 4:09am PDT