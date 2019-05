खास वीडियो शेयर कर ऋतिक रोशन-सुजैन खान ने मनाया बेटे का जन्मदिन, देखें

U go on kid , explore this life, explore yourself , be an explorer, an adventurer, don’t follow the crowd, follow your bliss. Create your own abundance, don’t compare yourself to others, but strive to keep waking up with abounding enthusiasm every morning! Cause that’s the goal. And for that work harder than any other man on this god given planet!! . . Happy birthday Hridaan. . #createyourlife #explorersforever #imaginationiseverything #bff #fatherandson #onelife . Ps: hard work and having fun. Both take as much effort, courage and imagination ❤️. .

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on May 1, 2019 at 1:30am PDT