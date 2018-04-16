ई - पेपर Live Hinustan E-paper

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
KXIPvCSK LIVE:चेन्नई ने पंजाब के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर लिया पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला
CWG 2018:टेबल टेनिस के मेंस डबल्स फाइनल में इंग्लैंड से हारा भारत,रजत पदक से करना पड़ा संतोष
KKRvSRH: हैदराबाद ने कोलकाता के खिलाफ जीता टॉस, पहले करेंगे गेंदबाजी
बदलाः सीरिया पर अमेरिका के हवाई हमले से बढ़ी तनातनी, रूस बोला हो सकता है युद्ध
CWG 2018: मेरीकॉम का 'गोल्डन पंच', देश को दिलाया 18वां स्वर्ण पदक
मौसम दिनभरः दिल्ली-एनसीआर, लखनऊ, पटना और रांची में सताएगी गर्मी, खिलेगी तेज धूप। देहरादून में कई स्थानों पर छाए रहेंगे बादल, मौसम रहेगा सुहाना।
उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने लोअर 2015 का अंतिम परिणाम किया जारी, विभिन्न पदों पर 635 को मिली नौकरी।
उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने लोअर 2015 का अंतिम परिणाम किया जारी, विभिन्न पदों पर 635 को मिली नौकरी।
RCBvKXIP: बैंगलोर ने पंजाब के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर लिया पहले बॉलिंग का फैसला
#MMvSRH: हैदराबाद ने मुंबई के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर लिया पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला
विशेष:
#IPL2018 #कर्नाटक चुनाव # बेटियां मांगें इंसाफ #अनोखी #नंदन
होममनोरंजन

हॉलीवुड की इस फेमस एक्ट्रेस ने मथुरा की इस लड़की को लिया गोद, इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा ये पोस्ट

1/2
ब्रज में घूम रही हैं मैरी एगरोपोलॉज
ब्रज में घूम रही हैं मैरी एगरोपोलॉज

एक्ट्रेस मैरी एगरोपोलॉज हॉलीवुड में काफी जाना पहचाना नाम हैं। इन दिनों मैरी भारत के उत्तर प्रदेश की सैर करती नजर आ रही हैं। स्कूल बच्चों के साथ समय बिताते मैरी ने कई फोटोज अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर की हैं। मैरी इन भारत की सांस्कृति को जानने और समझने के लिए भारत आई हैं। खबरों के मानें तों उत्तर प्रदेश की सैर करते करते मैरी भगवान कृष्ण की जन्म भूमि ब्रज भी पहुंची। भारत की संस्कृति को करीब से जानने के साथ ही वे सोशल वर्क कर अपना समय बिता रही हैं। मैरी साथ-साथ इन सब की फोटोज अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर शेयर करती जा रही हैं। और उन्हें काफी सरहाना मिल रही है। बता दें कि मैरी एकरोपोलॉज कनाडा की फेमस एक्ट्रेस हैं, जो हॉलीवुड फिल्म sci-fi सीरीज के लिए जानी जाती हैं। 

 

डबल धमाल मचाने के लिए आ रहा है बिग बॉस-12, ऑडिशन शुरू...

इस वजह से टूट सकता है सुशांत का ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट, अब कोई नहीं लेना चाहता है रिस्क

आगे पढ़ें मैरी ने सोशल मीडिया पर क्या कुछ किया शेयर...

2/2
स्कूली बच्चों के साथ बिता रही हैं टाइम
स्कूली बच्चों के साथ बिता रही हैं टाइम

भारत भ्रमण के दौरान एक्ट्रेस मथुरा के संदीपन मुनी में एक स्कूल में पहुंची मैरी ने बच्चों के साथ काफी वक्त बिताया। फूड फॉर लाइफ संस्था द्वारा गरीब बच्चों के लिए चलाए जा रहे इस स्कूल में पहुंचने के बाद मैरी ने स्कूल के बच्चों को गोद लिया। बता दें कि मैरी गोद लिए गए बच्चों की पढ़ाई-लिखाई का पूरा खर्च उठाएंगी। इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर करते हुए मैरी ने लिखा कि, 'मेरा बचपन से ही ये सपना था कि मैं कृष्ण और भारत के बारे में जानूं और मेरा ये सपना इस संस्था के जरिए पूरा हो गया है'। इतना ही नहीं, उन्होंने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर रश्मी और गौरी नाम की दो स्कूली छात्राओं के साथ अपनी फोटो शेयर करते हुए एक इमोशनल पोस्ट भी लिखी। पोस्ट में मैरी ने बताया कि दोनों छात्राओं के पिता उनकी एक साल पहले गैरकानूनी रूप से शादी करना चाहते थे लेकिन एफएफएलवी संस्था ने उन्हें ऐसा करने से रोका और अब दोनों छात्राएं वापस अपनी अपनी पढ़ाई पूरी करने के लिए स्कूल आने लगी हैं।

उन्होंने पोस्ट में आगे लिखा कि छात्राओं के वापस स्कूल लौटने से वह भी काफी खुश हैं, अब वो भविष्य में अपने सपने पूरे कर सकेंगी। एक दिन वह शादी करेंगी लेकिन अपनी मर्जी से। बता दें मैरी साल 2017 में फूड फॉर लाइफ संस्था के साथ जुड़ीं थीं। 

 

 

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:hollywood actress marie avgeropoulos visits braj uttar pradesh share photos school social media

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

UP Board Result 2018: यूपी बोर्ड हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट का रिजल्ट अप्रैल के आखिरी सप्ताह में होगा जारी

UP board result 2018: अप्रैल के आखिरी सप्ताह में आ सकता है 10वीं-12वीं का रिजल्ट

स्मार्टफोन खरीदने वालों के लिए खुशखबरी, 11 हजार रुपये कम हो गई है इस फोन की कीमत

जरूर पढ़ें

मैच 12
किंग्स XI पंजाब197/7(20.0)
vs
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स193/5(20.0)
किंग्स XI पंजाब ने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को 4 रनो से हराया
Sun, 15 Apr 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 11
राजस्थान रॉयल्स217/4(20.0)
vs
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर198/6(20.0)
राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर को 19 रनो से हराया
Sun, 15 Apr 2018 04:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 10
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स138/8(20.0)
vs
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद139/5(19.0)
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स को 5 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 14 Apr 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 9
मुंबई इंडियंस194/7(20.0)
vs
दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स195/3(20.0)
दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स ने मुंबई इंडियंस को 7 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 14 Apr 2018 04:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 12
किंग्स XI पंजाब197/7(20.0)
vs
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स193/5(20.0)
किंग्स XI पंजाब ने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को 4 रनो से हराया
Sun, 15 Apr 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 11
राजस्थान रॉयल्स217/4(20.0)
vs
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर198/6(20.0)
राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर को 19 रनो से हराया
Sun, 15 Apr 2018 04:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 10
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स138/8(20.0)
vs
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद139/5(19.0)
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स को 5 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 14 Apr 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 9
मुंबई इंडियंस194/7(20.0)
vs
दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स195/3(20.0)
दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स ने मुंबई इंडियंस को 7 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 14 Apr 2018 04:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 13
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स
vs
दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स
ईडन गार्डन, कोलकाता
Mon, 16 Apr 2018 08:00 PM IST
मैच 14
मुंबई इंडियंस
vs
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर
वानखेडे स्टेडियम, मुम्बई
Tue, 17 Apr 2018 08:00 PM IST
मैच 15
राजस्थान रॉयल्स
vs
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स
सवाई मानसिंह स्टेडियम, जयपुर
Wed, 18 Apr 2018 08:00 PM IST

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर