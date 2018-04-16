हॉलीवुड की इस फेमस एक्ट्रेस ने मथुरा की इस लड़की को लिया गोद, इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा ये पोस्ट

एक्ट्रेस मैरी एगरोपोलॉज हॉलीवुड में काफी जाना पहचाना नाम हैं। इन दिनों मैरी भारत के उत्तर प्रदेश की सैर करती नजर आ रही हैं। स्कूल बच्चों के साथ समय बिताते मैरी ने कई फोटोज अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर की हैं। मैरी इन भारत की सांस्कृति को जानने और समझने के लिए भारत आई हैं। खबरों के मानें तों उत्तर प्रदेश की सैर करते करते मैरी भगवान कृष्ण की जन्म भूमि ब्रज भी पहुंची। भारत की संस्कृति को करीब से जानने के साथ ही वे सोशल वर्क कर अपना समय बिता रही हैं। मैरी साथ-साथ इन सब की फोटोज अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर शेयर करती जा रही हैं। और उन्हें काफी सरहाना मिल रही है। बता दें कि मैरी एकरोपोलॉज कनाडा की फेमस एक्ट्रेस हैं, जो हॉलीवुड फिल्म sci-fi सीरीज के लिए जानी जाती हैं।
Cows in the Hindu culture are considered sacred, and are well taken care of here because they provide milk. Bulls till the farming land and for #FFLV they pull the bull carts to school to ensure the girls get there and back free from harassment. This provides a sustainable and eco friendly method of transportation and a milk is important part of the everyday diet for the girls. The irony is despite being so sacred to these people is they are often abandoned . This particular cow shelter I visited partners with the school and takes in abandoned street cows and takes great care of them . @fflvindia @withoutxfilms #shemustcount #ecofriendly #india
