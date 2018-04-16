हॉलीवुड की इस फेमस एक्ट्रेस ने मथुरा की इस लड़की को लिया गोद, इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा ये पोस्ट

Cows in the Hindu culture are considered sacred, and are well taken care of here because they provide milk. Bulls till the farming land and for #FFLV they pull the bull carts to school to ensure the girls get there and back free from harassment. This provides a sustainable and eco friendly method of transportation and a milk is important part of the everyday diet for the girls. The irony is despite being so sacred to these people is they are often abandoned . This particular cow shelter I visited partners with the school and takes in abandoned street cows and takes great care of them . @fflvindia @withoutxfilms #shemustcount #ecofriendly #india

