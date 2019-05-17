Cannes Film Festival 2019: हिना खान के लुक का मजाक उड़ाने वालों पर भड़के अर्जुन बिजलानी करणवीर बोहरा

I'm appalled at this insta story of @jiteshpillaai Maybe, you had things ready for you maybe you didn't have a humble beginning, maybe you did....but I think hobnobbing with the gliterati you have forgotten your roots. This is the same chandivali studios where @iamsrk sir #naseeruddinshah sir @anupampkher ji @ektaravikapoor @sushantsinghrajput have come up the hard way and made a name for themselves. We all are very proud of @realhinakhan and for this achievement. We all are with you girl. And #jiteshpillai If you can't say anything nice pls be gracious to not pass such snide remarks.

A post shared by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on May 16, 2019 at 7:16am PDT