Cannes Film Festival 2019: हिना खान के लुक का मजाक उड़ाने वालों पर भड़के अर्जुन बिजलानी करणवीर बोहरा

टीवी की फेम एक्ट्रेस हिना खान अपने लुक और स्टाइल को लेकर अक्सर मीडिया में बनीं रहती हैं। बुधवार(15 मई) को हिना खान ने कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल 2019 (Cannes Film Festival 2019) में अपना डेब्यू पूरा किया। अपने कान्स लुक से हिना सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हुई हैं। इस दौरान हिना ने इंटरनेशनल डिजाइनर Ziad Nakad के कलेक्शन का डीप नेक ग्रे गाउन पहना हुआ था, जिसमें वह काफी प्यारी लग रही थी। अपने कान्स लुक से हिना से जहां रेड कारपेट पर कहर बरपा दियास वहीं उनके लुक को लेकर उनके कुछ लोगों ने उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया। हिना के लुक को लेकर ट्रोल करने वालों को टीवी एक्टर अर्जुन बिजलानी (Arjun Bijlani) और करणवीर बोहरा (Karanvir Bohra) ने जमकर फटकार लगाई है।
I'm appalled at this insta story of @jiteshpillaai Maybe, you had things ready for you maybe you didn't have a humble beginning, maybe you did....but I think hobnobbing with the gliterati you have forgotten your roots. This is the same chandivali studios where @iamsrk sir #naseeruddinshah sir @anupampkher ji @ektaravikapoor @sushantsinghrajput have come up the hard way and made a name for themselves. We all are very proud of @realhinakhan and for this achievement. We all are with you girl. And #jiteshpillai If you can't say anything nice pls be gracious to not pass such snide remarks.
हिना के लुक को लेकर एक यूजर ने लिखा कि कान अब अचानक से चांदीवली स्टूडियो बन गया है? । यूजर ऐसे कमेंट से टीवी जगत के कई सितारें हिना खान का बचाव करने के सामने आए। हिना खान का बचाव करते हुए करणवीर ने लिखा, "जितेश के बयान से मैं स्तब्ध रह गया हूं। हिना वहां तक अपनी काबिलियत के दम पर पहुंची हैं। हम उनका प्रोत्साहन करना चाहिए, ये दुखवश है।
Firstly we r all proud that @realhinakhan is at the Cannes film festival.she has reached there on her own and yes Hina u looked stunning.coming to this derogatory comment firstly mr @jiteshpillaai u being the editor of @filmfare and writing something so ridiculous is appalling.secondly don’t forget that filmfare is telecasted on TELEVISION.why don’t u make a film to show filmfare.show some respect.thirdly don’t ever travel to chandivali I’m sure people there r v upset with u.and lastly u hv no right to ridicule anyone especially a woman . And yes u just made her a superstar so thank you.
इसी के साथ अर्जुन बिजलानी ने लिखा, "सबसे पहली बात तो हम बहुत खुश हैं कि हिना कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल में पहुंची। वो वहां अपने बलबूते पहुंची हैं और बेहद सुंदर लग रही हैं। आप जितेश पिल्लई फिल्मफेयर के एडिटर होकर इस तरह की अपमानजनक बात लिखोगे, ये बेहद गलत है। ये मत भूलिए कि फिल्मफेयर टीवी पर ही टेलीकास्ट होता है। आप अपना फिल्मफेयर दिखाने के लिए एक फिल्म क्यों नहीं बनाते। कुछ तो सम्मान करो। तीसरी बात ये है कि कभी भी चांदीवाली मत जाना क्योंकि लोग वहां तुमसे नाराज हैं। आपको कोई हक नहीं कि आप इस तरह से किसी का अपमान करें खास कर एक महिला का। और हां, आप ने उसे अब सुपरस्टार बना दिया तो आपका शुक्रिया।
