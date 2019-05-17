DA Image

Cannes Film Festival 2019: हिना खान के लुक का मजाक उड़ाने वालों पर भड़के अर्जुन बिजलानी करणवीर बोहरा

टीवी की फेम एक्ट्रेस हिना खान अपने लुक और स्टाइल को लेकर अक्सर मीडिया में बनीं रहती हैं। बुधवार(15 मई) को हिना खान ने कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल 2019 (Cannes Film Festival 2019) में अपना डेब्यू पूरा किया। अपने कान्स लुक से हिना सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हुई हैं। इस दौरान हिना ने इंटरनेशनल डिजाइनर Ziad Nakad के कलेक्शन का डीप नेक ग्रे गाउन पहना हुआ था, जिसमें वह काफी प्यारी लग रही थी। अपने कान्स लुक से हिना से जहां रेड कारपेट पर कहर बरपा दियास वहीं उनके लुक को लेकर उनके कुछ लोगों ने उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया। हिना के लुक को लेकर ट्रोल करने वालों को टीवी एक्टर  अर्जुन बिजलानी (Arjun Bijlani) और करणवीर बोहरा (Karanvir Bohra) ने जमकर फटकार लगाई है।

Varun के फैंस ने दिया कुछ ऐसा गिफ्ट कि गर्लफ्रेंड नताशा रह गईं हैरान

हिना के लुक को लेकर एक यूजर ने लिखा कि  कान अब अचानक से चांदीवली स्टूडियो बन गया है? । यूजर ऐसे कमेंट से टीवी जगत के कई सितारें हिना खान का बचाव करने के सामने आए। हिना खान का बचाव करते हुए करणवीर ने लिखा, "जितेश के बयान से मैं स्तब्ध रह गया हूं। हिना वहां तक अपनी काबिलियत के दम पर पहुंची हैं। हम उनका प्रोत्साहन करना चाहिए, ये दुखवश है। 

गायिका Shreya Ghoshal ने एक एयरलाइन्स के लिए ट्वीट कर कही ये 

इस सिलसिले में परिवार संग नैनीताल पहुंचेंगे Amitabh Bachchan

इसी के साथ अर्जुन बिजलानी ने लिखा, "सबसे पहली बात तो हम बहुत खुश हैं कि हिना कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल में पहुंची। वो वहां अपने बलबूते पहुंची हैं और बेहद सुंदर लग रही हैं। आप जितेश पिल्लई फिल्मफेयर के एडिटर होकर इस तरह की अपमानजनक बात लिखोगे, ये बेहद गलत है। ये मत भूलिए कि फिल्मफेयर टीवी पर ही टेलीकास्ट होता है। आप अपना फिल्मफेयर दिखाने के लिए एक फिल्म क्यों नहीं बनाते। कुछ तो सम्मान करो। तीसरी बात ये है कि कभी भी चांदीवाली मत जाना क्योंकि लोग वहां तुमसे नाराज हैं। आपको कोई हक नहीं कि आप इस तरह से किसी का अपमान करें खास कर एक महिला का। और हां, आप ने उसे अब सुपरस्टार बना दिया तो आपका शुक्रिया।

