हिमेश रेशमिया की फिल्म ‘हैप्पी हार्डी एंड हीर’ देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर आए ये रिएक्शन्स

हिमेश रेशमिया की फिल्म ‘हैप्पी हार्डी एंड हीर’ रिलीज हो चुकी है और दर्शकों से इसे अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। काफी समय बाद हिमेश रेशमिया फिल्म लेकर आए हैं। और फैन्स को उनकी ये फिल्म पसंद आई है। किसी को इसका म्यूजिक पसंद आया तो किसी को इस फिल्म का प्लॉट। सोशल मीडिया पर लोग तरह-तरह के रिस्पॉन्स दे रहे हैं। आइए पढ़ते हैं ट्विटर रिएक्शन्स...
फिल्म की कहानी की अगर बात करें तो इसमें हैप्पी (हिमेश रेशमिया) अपने बचपन की दोस्त हीर (सोनिया मान) से बहुत प्यार करता है। हीर को भी हैप्पी पसंद है, लेकिन उन्होंने अभी अपनी फीलिंग्स एक्सप्रेस नहीं की। हीर फिर लंदन चली जाती हैं और हैप्पी भी वहां पहुंच जाता है। वैसे तो वह जॉब के लिए वहां जाता है, लेकिन उसका फोकस हीर को इम्प्रेस करने पर होता है। लेकिन लंदन में हीर की मुलाकात होती है हार्डी से जो वहीं बड़ा हुआ है। जहां हैप्पी सभी काम में असफल होता है, वहीं हार्डी एक सक्सेसफुल बिजनेसमैन होता है। कहानी में ट्विस्ट तब आता है जब हीर को दोनों में से किसी एक को चुनना होता है।
Watched #HappyHardyAndHeer. A very well made film. Himesh Reshammiya delivers career best performance. You will connect to his role of Happy Singh. Beautiful locations and outstanding songs. I hope he will now definitely get offers from well established directors. @TeamHimesh pic.twitter.com/m1zQhggBKp— Alpha Bhat (@alphabhat) January 31, 2020
Valentines starts 2day wid #HappyHardyAndHeer ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— RJ Karan (@RJKaran911) January 30, 2020
After a long time love story nicely blended wid songs #HimeshReshammiya looks effortless n refreshing n acts brilliantly in both roles acing all emotions. @soniamaan01 acts through eyes n looks so pretty @HimeshOnline
HR plays both the roles to perfection.A truly heart-touching love story.Every characters are in top form.The ups & downs of friendship shown wonderfully.The film has a lot of breezy moments. The music is HIT.— (Macro) Bollywood! (@MacroBollywood) January 31, 2020
Rating : 🌟 🌟 🌟
Will be Average at the box office.#HappyHardyAndHeer pic.twitter.com/Y6Jhg28oZW
Not Just Himesh Fan's Everyone Go And Watch it's Full On Entertainment movie 🤘👍 #HappyHardyAndHeer— AviNash .... (@panpatilavinash) January 30, 2020
Just like all of his previous films Himesh’s latest #HappyHardyAndHeer boast of blockbuster music, some top-notch production values and Himesh hold his own in both the characters in the lead with ease. Watch it.— Amul Vikas Mohan (@amul_mohan) January 31, 2020
रानू मंडल का गाना 'तेरी मेरी' कहानी, 'इश्क बाजियां' और 'डुग्गी' गानें अच्छे हैं और इन्हें सुनकर आप म्यूजिक एंजॉय करेंगे।
