AAP ने भाजपा के घोषणापत्र को बताया 'बर्बादी पत्र', कहा- दिल्ली सरकार की सुविधाओं को खत्म करना मकसद
आर्थिक समीक्षा: कांग्रेस ने गढ़ा 'मोदीनोमिक्स' और 'खालीनॉमिक्स', कहा- सरकार को आम आदमी की फिक्र नहीं
केजरीवाल ने पाकिस्तानी मंत्री को दिया जवाब तो कुमार विश्वास ने कसा तंज, बोले- चुनाव क्या न कराए
उर्मिला मातोंडकर बोलीं- 1919 में खत्म हुआ World War II तो लोगों ने किया बुरी तरह ट्रोल
BJP का वादा: कॉलेज जाने वाली गरीब छात्राओं को देंगे स्कूटी
निर्भया केस: फांसी से एक दिन पहले SC ने खारिज की दोषी पवन की याचिका
दिल्ली: चुनाव ऑब्जर्वर दिल्ली पुलिस के साथ हालात का जायजा लेने के लिए शाहीन बाग पहुंचे
Farrukhabad Hostage Case: 'ऑपरेशन मासूम' में मारा गया बदमाश, 10 घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद सभी 25 बच्चे मुक्त
दिल्ली की जनता ही फैसला करेगी कि मैं उनका बेटा हूं, भाई हूं या फिर आतंकवादी: केजरीवाल
पाकिस्तानी सेना की गीदड़ भभकी, भारत युद्ध शुरू करेगा लेकिन खत्म हम करेंगे
हिमेश रेशमिया की फिल्म 'हैप्पी हार्डी एंड हीर' देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर आए ये रिएक्शन्स

हिमेश रेशमिया की फिल्म ‘हैप्पी हार्डी एंड हीर’ देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर आए ये रिएक्शन्स

हिमेश रेशमिया की फिल्म ‘हैप्पी हार्डी एंड हीर’ रिलीज हो चुकी है और दर्शकों से इसे अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। काफी समय बाद हिमेश रेशमिया फिल्म लेकर आए हैं। और फैन्स को उनकी ये फिल्म पसंद आई है। किसी को इसका म्यूजिक पसंद आया तो किसी को इस फिल्म का प्लॉट। सोशल मीडिया पर लोग तरह-तरह के रिस्पॉन्स दे रहे हैं। आइए पढ़ते हैं ट्विटर रिएक्शन्स...

फिल्म की कहानी की अगर बात करें तो इसमें हैप्पी (हिमेश रेशमिया) अपने बचपन की दोस्त हीर (सोनिया मान) से बहुत प्यार करता है। हीर को भी हैप्पी पसंद है, लेकिन उन्होंने अभी अपनी फीलिंग्स एक्सप्रेस नहीं की। हीर फिर लंदन चली जाती हैं और हैप्पी भी वहां पहुंच जाता है। वैसे तो वह जॉब के लिए वहां जाता है, लेकिन उसका फोकस हीर को इम्प्रेस करने पर होता है। लेकिन लंदन में हीर की मुलाकात होती है हार्डी से जो वहीं बड़ा हुआ है। जहां हैप्पी सभी काम में असफल होता है, वहीं हार्डी एक सक्सेसफुल बिजनेसमैन होता है। कहानी में ट्विस्ट तब आता है जब हीर को दोनों में से किसी एक को चुनना होता है।

रानू मंडल का गाना 'तेरी मेरी' कहानी, 'इश्क बाजियां' और 'डुग्गी' गानें अच्छे हैं और इन्हें सुनकर आप म्यूजिक एंजॉय करेंगे।

Bigg Boss 13: रश्मि देसाई ने कहा था- अरहान मेरे टाइप का नहीं, अब एक्टर का सामने आया जवाब

बाथरूम में गिरीं ट्विंकल खन्ना, लगी चोट, फैन्स को दी सोशल मीडिया पर जानकारी

