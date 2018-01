HAPPY B'DAY HRITHIK! EX वाइफ ने ऐसे किया WISH, 'तुम हमेशा...'

Happy happiest New year 2018.. may there be a little sparkle and shine in all your days, and with bright eyes persevere your tasks gloriously! #magic2018forall #loveurlife #gratefulheart ❄️🌟♥️🌲🧚🏻‍♂️

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Jan 1, 2018 at 5:39am PST