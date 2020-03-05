दूसरी बेटी को जन्म देने के बाद अचानक रोने लगती थीं ईशा देओल, बेटी की हालत देख मां हेमा मालिनी समझ गई थीं दिल की बात

ड्रीमगर्ल हेमा मालिनी की सुपर हॉट बेटी ईशा देओल मानों इन दिनों फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से काफी दूर हैं, लेकिन वह इन दिनों अपनी मदरहूड को इंजॉव कर रही हैं। आपको बता दें कि ईशा देओल ने बीते 10 जून को अपने दूसरे बच्चे को जन्म दिया था। उन्होंने अपनी एक और प्यारी बेटी का नाम मिराया तख्तानी रखा। फिल्मों के बाद ईशा आजकल किताबें लिखती हैं। एक एक्ट्रेस होने के साथ ही साथ अब एक राइटर और ऑथर हैं। हाल में ईशा की एक किताब 'अम्मा मिया' के नाम लॉन्च हुई थी। पहली बेटी राध्या के बाद जब ईशा ने अपनी दूसरी बेटी को जन्म दिया तो वह एक ऐसी बीमारी की शिकार हो गई थीं, जिसकी वजह से उन्हें भरी सभा में रोने लगती थीं। इस बारें में ईशा ने हाल में एक चैट शो में खुलासा किया है।
दरअसल आपको बता दें कि ईशा देओल जिस बीमारी की शिकार हुई थीं वह हॉर्मोन्स में उतार-चढ़ाव की वजह से होता है। लोग इसे पोस्टपार्टम डिप्रेशन कहते हैं। इस बीमारी में इंसान का मूड बार-बार चेंज होने लगता है। ईशा इसी बीमारी का शिकार हो गई थीं, इस बारें में ईशा को भी नहीं पता था लेकिन एक ईशा के अनुसार एक दिन उनकी मां हेमा मालिनी इस चीज को नोटिस किया और इसे गंभीरता से लेते हुए ईशा को ब्लड टेस्ट का सुझाव दिया। ईशा ने आगे कहा कि उन्होंने अपनी मां की सलाह मानीं और एक महीने में ठीक हो गईं। ईशा के अनुसार उनकी यह हालत उनकी दूसरी बेटी के जन्म के बाद से ऐसा हुआ। हालांकि मां हेमा ने उनकी परेशानी को चंद मिनट में समझ गई और बेटी के परेशान हो गई थीं।
आपको बता दें कि ईशा देओल की शादी साल 2012 में भरत तख्तानी के साथ हुई है। ईशा देओल ने अपने करियर की शुरूआत वर्ष 2002 में फिल्म 'कोई मेरे दिल से पूछे' से की थी। लेकिन ये फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर खास कमाल नहीं करके दिखा पाईं।
इसके बाद उन्होंने 'ना तुम जानो ना हम', 'एलओसी', 'कारगिल', 'क्या दिल ने कहा', 'कुछ तो है और चुरा लिया है' तुमने जैसी फिल्मों में काम किया लेकिन ये फिल्में भी हिट साबित नहीं हो पाईं। पर लेकिन एक समय आया की ईशा का किस्मत चमक गई। उनका सितारा 2004 में चमका। इस फिल्म में ईशा देओल के अलावा अभिषेक बच्चन, जॉन अब्राहम और उदय चोपड़ा की भी अहम भूमिकायें थी।
