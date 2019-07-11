ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: सेमीफाइनल में हार के बाद आमिर खान ने विराट से कही ये बात

आईसीसी क्रिकेट वर्ल्डकप के सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में न्यूजीलैंड से भारतीय टीम की हार के बाद भले ही सब निराश हो गए हों, लेकिन सभी ने टीम इंडिया की अब तक की जर्नी की तारीफ की है। इतना ही नहीं, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी टीम इंडिया के जज्बे को सराहा है। बॉलीवुड के मिस्टर परफेक्शनिस्ट आमिर खान ने भी टीम इंडिया के लिए ट्वीट किया, 'विराट आज किस्मत साथ नहीं थी। आज हमारा दिन नहीं था। मेरे लिए तो भारत ने तब ही वर्ल्ड कप जीत लिया था जब टीम ने पहले स्थान पर आकर सेमी फाइनल में एंट्री पाई थी। पूरे टूर्नामेंट के दौरान आप बहुत अच्छा खेले। काश कल बारिश नहीं हुई होती..तो शायद नतीजे कुछ और होते,लेकिन शानदार प्रदर्शन आप सभी पर गर्व है...लव।'

पढ़ें बाकी बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन्स-

Respect and thank you team india for giving us everything. #NZvsIND — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 10, 2019

Loved supporting our #teamindia you guys played awesome cricket. Just not our day today. I can’t imagine how distraught you guys must be feeling. Thank you for all the wonderful matches you played. Gave us so much to cheer. Love my team. #TeamIndia — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) July 10, 2019

Team Indiaaaaaaa! ☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️ We still love you! #CWC19 p.s. guess who is not watching the finals anymore ?!? 😏😏😏 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 10, 2019

Thank you #IndianCricketTeam for your game & your efforts. You played very well. You bind us together. You bring out the Indian in us. In fact You bring out the tricolour in us. You will always be our Heroes. We love you. 🙏😍🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ArwdoroPmF — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 10, 2019

Yesterday was ours, today was theirs... You win some, you lose some... Well played Team India. Will always be your FAN! — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 10, 2019

As these thumbs sadly type the unthinkable, its only fair to applaud New Zealand for this outstanding effort👏👏👏. They read it better they worked it better.

Thank you India for the pride and cheers throughout. Including this fight back. 🙏🙏.#INDvsNZ #cwc2019 — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) July 10, 2019

Team India! 🇮🇳 We are proud of you. It was a rare bad day in office. Chin up. Well played. Well fought. #INDvNZ — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 10, 2019

Love and respect to our indian cricket team ALWAYS! in wins and in losses, we are with you 🇮🇳 well played boys! — Baby Bedi (@sonakshisinha) July 10, 2019