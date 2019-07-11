DA Image

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: सेमीफाइनल में हार के बाद आमिर खान ने विराट से कही ये बात

-

आईसीसी क्रिकेट वर्ल्डकप के सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में न्यूजीलैंड से भारतीय टीम की हार के बाद भले ही सब निराश हो गए हों, लेकिन सभी ने टीम इंडिया की अब तक की जर्नी की तारीफ की है। इतना ही नहीं, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी टीम इंडिया के जज्बे को सराहा है। बॉलीवुड के मिस्टर परफेक्शनिस्ट आमिर खान ने भी टीम इंडिया के लिए ट्वीट किया, 'विराट आज किस्मत साथ नहीं थी। आज हमारा दिन नहीं था। मेरे लिए तो भारत ने तब ही वर्ल्ड कप जीत लिया था जब टीम ने पहले स्थान पर आकर सेमी फाइनल में एंट्री पाई थी। पूरे टूर्नामेंट के दौरान आप बहुत अच्छा खेले। काश कल बारिश नहीं हुई होती..तो शायद नतीजे कुछ और होते,लेकिन शानदार प्रदर्शन आप सभी पर गर्व है...लव।'

 

 

पढ़ें बाकी बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन्स-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

पहला सेमी फाइनल
न्यूजीलैंड239/8(50.0)
vs
भारत221/10(49.3)
न्यूजीलैंड ने भारत को 18 रनों से हराया
Tue, 09 Jul 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 45
दक्षिण अफ्रीका325/6(50.0)
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया315/10(49.5)
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 10 रनों से हराया
Sat, 06 Jul 2019 06:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 44
श्रीलंका264/7(50.0)
vs
भारत265/3(43.3)
भारत ने श्रीलंका को 7 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 06 Jul 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 43
पाकिस्तान315/9(50.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश221/10(44.1)
पाकिस्तान ने बांग्लादेश को 94 रनों से हराया
Fri, 05 Jul 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा सेमीफाइनल
ऑस्ट्रेलिया
vs
इंग्लैंड
एजबैस्टन, बर्मिंघम
Thu, 11 Jul 2019 03:00 PM IST
फाइनल
न्यूजीलैंड
vs
टी.बी.सी.
लॉर्ड्स, लंदन
Sun, 14 Jul 2019 03:00 PM IST

