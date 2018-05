Happy birthday to the amazing co-star @varundvn... Always a joy to be around, always cracks me up and is an absolute pleasure to work with. हैप्पी बर्थडे सबके प्यारे मौजी 🌟

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Apr 24, 2018 at 12:49am PDT