पति गुरमीत चौधरी को कुछ यूं उठा कर वर्कआउट करती दिखीं 'रामायण' की फेम एक्ट्रेस देबिना बनर्जी

Fitness is a mind strength domain where men and women are equal. Think strong be powerful. The power couple us.#gurmeetdebina be a power couple lift each other up (like literally) @debinabon we would like to nominate not anybody in particular but all the couples out there who can inspire each other to work out together and be fit. Thanx @dikshamalik.malik for the nomination @optimumnutri_in #ultimate6challenege #fitindiamovement #proven #buddyworkout #gurmeetchoudhary #mondaymotivation

A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary) on Sep 9, 2019 at 2:25am PDT