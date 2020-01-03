B'Day Spl: एक्ट्रेस के साथ-साथ पायलट भी हैं गुल पनाग, 41 की उम्र में ऐसे रखती हैं खुद को फिट

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस गुल पनाम 39 साल की हो चुकी हैं। उनका जन्म 3 जनवरी, 1979 को चंडीगढ़ में हुआ था। गुल पनाग का असली नाम है गुलकीरत कौर पनाग। उनके पिता भारतीय सेना में जनरल रहे। गुल ने 1999 में मिस इंडिया यूनिवर्स का खिताब जीता। साथ ही, उन्हें अपनी खूबसूरत मुस्कुराहट के लिए मिस ब्यूटीफुल स्माइल का अवॉर्ड भी मिला।
गुल उन खास लड़कियों में से एक हैं जिन्हें बाइक चलाने का शौक भी है और जुनून भी। यहां तक कि उनका ये जुनून उनकी शादी पर भी देखने को मिला। अपनी बारात पर सारी परंपराओं को तोड़कर बाइक राइड करती नजर आईं और यही नहीं उनके साथ पूरी बारात बाइक पर भी शादी में पहुंचीं। अपनी शादी में गुल मॉडर्न बहू की तरह जब बुलेट पर हाथ लहराते हुए ससुराल विदा हुई तो दुनिया इस अदा पर फिदा हो गई।
गुल ने बॉलीवुड में अपने फिल्मी करियर की शुरुआत फिल्म 'धूप' से की थी। यह फिल्म 2003 में रिलीज हुई थी। फिल्मों के अलावा गुल ने टीवी सीरियल्स में भी काम किया। वह कश्मीर, खूबसूरत, किसमें कितना है दम, मुसाफिर हूं यारों व विजय ज्योति में नजर आईं। बता दें कि गुल पनाग ने केवल बेहतरीन एक्ट्रेस हैं बल्कि बाइक राइडर और ट्रेंड पायलट भी हैं।
फिल्मों की बात करें तो गुल ने अब तक 'जुर्म', 'डोर', 'मनोरमा सिक्स फीट अंडर', 'हेलो', 'अनुभव', 'स्ट्रेल', 'रन', 'टर्निंग 30', 'फिर जिंदगी', 'फैटसो', 'अब तक छप्पन 2', 'अंबरसरिया', 'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2' और 'बायपास रोड' में काम किया है।
गुल अपनी हेल्थ का काफी ध्यान रखती हैं और खुद को फिट रखने के लिए एक्सरसाइज करती रहती हैं।
Parenting is not easy. And I often find myself wondering about how my parents managed and how they got things right with my brother @sherbirpanag and me. They didn’t have the grandest means and yet they’ve given us, what I think, is a fine upbringing. One of the key lessons I can draw from them is to teach by example. Whether it’s my love for adventure, or travel or fitness- it’s all come from Dad. That and speaking up, not being afraid to stand out, being upright and honest - the list is endless. In fact it wasn’t just teaching by example but also by engagement. Dad would take me for a run - run with me, tell me about his day, ask about mine and keep me engaged. I’m taking baby steps and trying to do the same with Nihal. I take him to the garden every morning and do some sort of exercise whilst engaging with him - hoping that he imbibes the value of health and fitness at a young age- like I did. I read somewhere that children don’t do what we tell them- but what they see us doing 💁🏻♀️ How do you all deal with parenting challenges? Any tips? #momlife #parenting #parentinghacks #nihalsingh #kids #instakids #video #children #babyboy